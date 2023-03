By Online Desk

The counting of votes for the assembly elections in the Northeastern states of Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya are underway. The BJP and its allies continued to maintain early leads in Tripura and Nagaland, while the NPP holds an early lead in Meghalaya.

Exit polls predicted that the BJP is likely to continue its dominance in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. But exit polls have gone wrong in the past. So, the big question of whether BJP can further 'Modi'fy Northeast will only be known today.

Two days ago, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is known to accurately predict the outcome of elections, said there would be a status quo in power in the three states. “You will find a similar arrangement everywhere. The NDA will comfortably form the government in all three states,” he told journalists.

Follow our live coverage to know if he will be proven right

