Israel-Hamas war LIVE: 256 killed in Israeli airstrikes; 16 out of 35 hospitals put out of services in Gaza

By Online Desk

According to the official reports from the health ministry, 256 civilians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes today in Gaza. They also added that the Al-Shifa Hospital received 2,600 reports of missing people, including 1,150 children missing or buried under the rubble.

It has been reported that 135 medical staff have now been killed since the war started and 25 ambulances destroyed. The updates from the health ministry also confirm that 16 hospitals are out of service in Gaza. In addition, 32 medical care facilities are out of operation.

Hundreds of foreign nationals and dozens of seriously injured Palestinians have been allowed to leave Gaza for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war began more than three weeks ago. Their departures through the Rafah crossing into Egypt follow the release of four hostages by Hamas and the rescue of an Israeli soldier.

The brief glimmer of hope sparked by the temporary opening of the Rafah border crossing was quickly snuffed out as a new Israeli strike pulverised buildings in Gaza's biggest refugee camp for a second consecutive day, killing at least 195 and injuring hundreds, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Communications and internet services were gradually being restored after the second major cut in five days, according to Paltel, the main telecommunications provider. Humanitarian aid agencies have warned that such blackouts severely disrupt their work in an already dire situation in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "continue until victory" over Hamas, whose brutal October 7 attack sparked the latest conflict, the deadliest in decades of unrest between the two sides. His defence minister, Yoav Gallant, said Hamas had two options: to "die or to surrender unconditionally."

The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 9,061, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, 130 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them civilians slain in the initial Oct. 7 Hamas rampage that started the fighting. In addition, around 240 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group. One of the captives, a female Israeli soldier, was rescued in a special forces operation.

UPDATES |

