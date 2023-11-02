Home LIVE

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: 256 killed in Israeli airstrikes; 16 out of 35 hospitals put out of services in Gaza

The Jabalia camp in Gaza was struck by Israel for a second time in two days causing extensive damage and leaving rescuers clawing through rubble to extract bloodied casualties.

Palestinian wounded in Israeli bombardment is brought to a hospital in Deir al Balah, south of the Gaza Strip. (Photo | AP)

According to the official reports from the health ministry, 256 civilians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes today in Gaza. They also added that the Al-Shifa Hospital received 2,600 reports of missing people, including 1,150 children missing or buried under the rubble. 

It has been reported that 135 medical staff have now been killed since the war started and 25 ambulances destroyed. The updates from the health ministry also confirm that 16 hospitals are out of service in Gaza. In addition, 32 medical care facilities are out of operation.

Hundreds of foreign nationals and dozens of seriously injured Palestinians have been allowed to leave Gaza for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war began more than three weeks ago. Their departures through the Rafah crossing into Egypt follow the release of four hostages by Hamas and the rescue of an Israeli soldier.

The brief glimmer of hope sparked by the temporary opening of the Rafah border crossing was quickly snuffed out as a new Israeli strike pulverised buildings in Gaza's biggest refugee camp for a second consecutive day, killing at least 195 and injuring hundreds, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Communications and internet services were gradually being restored after the second major cut in five days, according to Paltel, the main telecommunications provider. Humanitarian aid agencies have warned that such blackouts severely disrupt their work in an already dire situation in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "continue until victory" over Hamas, whose brutal October 7 attack sparked the latest conflict, the deadliest in decades of unrest between the two sides. His defence minister, Yoav Gallant, said Hamas had two options: to "die or to surrender unconditionally."

The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 9,061, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, 130 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them civilians slain in the initial Oct. 7 Hamas rampage that started the fighting. In addition, around 240 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group. One of the captives, a female Israeli soldier, was rescued in a special forces operation.

11:32 Nov 2

Egypt reopens Rafah border to evacuate 7,000 foreigners from Gaza

It was the second day that Egypt had opened the crossing to let people out of Gaza after a first on Wednesday, where 76 wounded Palestinians and 335 foreign passport holders had crossed. 

The health ministry said 21 wounded Palestinians were brought out for treatment in Egyptian hospitals Thursday, and "344 foreign nationals, including 72 children" also passed through the Rafah border crossing.

The Egyptian official said a total of 361 foreigners and dual nationals escaped Gaza on Wednesday, revising an earlier figure of 335. He said 46 seriously wounded people were evacuated, along with 30 people accompanying them.

09:49 Nov 2

Gaza health ministry says 27 killed in Israel strike near UN school

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday at least 27 people were killed in an Israeli strike near a UN school in the Jabalia refugee camp.

"The bodies of 27 martyrs were recovered and a large number of wounded," said ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra in a toll AFP was unable to independently verify.

"Children under 10 were simply buying from the canteen and were cut into pieces," cried a woman in the schoolyard.

08:02 Nov 2

  • Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll hits 9,061
  • Bahrain recalls ambassador to Israel, suspends economic ties
  • Gaza health ministry says 27 killed in Israel strike near UN school
  • 16 out of 35 hospitals in Gaza out of operation
04:41 Nov 2

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll hits 9,061

The Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip said Thursday the death toll there since the start of Israel's war against Hamas had surpassed 9,000.

The ministry said 9,061 had been killed since the war began with the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. Of these, 3,760 were children and an additional 32,000 had been wounded, the ministry said.

A medic transports a victim to the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 2, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Photo | AFP)
12:16 Nov 3

Israel army says Gaza City encircled: spokesman

Israel's army said Thursday its forces have encircled the Hamas-stronghold of Gaza City following days of expanding ground operations in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said that troops had "completed the encirclement of Gaza City".

11:40 Nov 2

Biden announces 74 Americans evacuated from Gaza

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that 74 American citizens with dual nationality are among the people evacuated so far from the Gaza Strip to Egypt as the Israel-Hamas war rages.

Speaking to reporters later Thursday National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said "so far 74 US citizens and family members arrived on the Egyptian side."

He added, "That's in addition to the five Americans who departed yesterday. I want to stress that these numbers are changing in real-time."

07:40 Nov 2

Bahrain recalls ambassador to Israel, suspends economic ties

After Bolivia, Chile, and Jordan, Bahrain recalled its ambassador to Israel and suspended economic relations with the country. 

In a statement released by the Gulf state, they said the move was part of measures taken in support of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

06:31 Nov 2

16 out of 35 hospitals in Gaza out of operation

The Palestinian Health Ministry says 16 out of the 35 hospitals in Gaza are out of operation, reports Al Jazeera. 

Yesterday, it was reported that the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the only cancer treatment centre in Gaza was shut down as it was running out of fuel.

06:19 Nov 2

Recent updates from Health Ministry in Gaza

256 civilians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes today, reports Al Jazeera quoting Hamas health ministry. 

According to the official reports from the health ministry, the Al-Shifa Hospital received 2,600 reports of missing people, including 1,150 children missing or buried under the rubble. 

It has been reported that 135 medical staff have now been killed since the war started and 25 ambulances destroyed. 

The updates from the health ministry also confirm that 16 hospitals are out of service in Gaza. In addition, 32 medical care facilities are out of operation.

06:09 Nov 2

Egypt official says day's first group of Gaza evacuees arrives via Rafah

A new group of foreigners and dual nationals arrived Thursday in Egypt from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing, an Egyptian official told AFP.

The latest crossings come a day after the border post was reopened for foreigners and dual nationals, as well as wounded Palestinians, to escape the bombarded territory.

A Palestinian border official earlier said "100 travellers of foreign nationalities" were in the first group, but the Egyptian official could not verify their number.

Egyptian officials expected a total of 400 evacuees to cross Thursday.

05:07 Nov 2

Three Palestinians, Israeli killed in West Bank violence

Three Palestinians were killed Thursday by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, and an Israeli was killed in a Palestinian shooting attack, according to first responders.

  • Ayham al-Shafei, 14 and Yazan Shiha, 24, were killed and two others wounded when Israeli troops opened fire during a raid, the Palestinian health ministry said.
  • A 19-year-old Palestinian, Qusai Quran, was killed by Israeli forces during a raid on Qalqilya in the northern West Bank, according to the ministry, reporting two others were wounded.
  • An Israeli was killed after his car came under fire near the settlement of Einav, said Israel's Magen David Adom emergency response organisation.

03:48 Nov 2

New group of Gaza dual nationals depart for Egypt: Palestinian official

A group of dual nationals left Gaza for Egypt on Thursday through Rafah, a border official said, a day after the crossing point reopened for foreign passport holders and wounded Palestinians.

  • Wael Abu Mohsen, spokesman for the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, said in a statement that "100 travellers of foreign nationalities" had crossed into Egypt on Thursday morning, escaping the bombarded Palestinian territory.
  • A total of 400 foreign passport holders as well as 60 wounded patients were due to cross by the day's end, Abu Mohsen said.
03:34 Nov 2

Gaza bombing adds to the generations of Palestinians displaced from their homes

While the current refugee crisis in Gaza has raised global concern over Palestinian displacement, this is not the first time Palestinians have endured the hardships of forced migration.

Palestinian refugees represent the longest protracted refugee situation in modern history. For 75 years now, they have been forced to live as a stateless population without the ability to return to their homeland.

People walk through a gate to enter the Rafah border crossing to Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on November 1, 2023. (Photo | AFP)
03:09 Nov 2

More than 12,000 targets attacked across Gaza, says Israeli army

Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli army confirmed attacking more than 12,000 targets across Gaza in their recent press briefing. It was also confirmed that the fighting continued overnight in northern Gaza where allegedly many Hamas fighters were killed.

  • According to Al Jazeera's reports, the army continues to attack the Hezbollah targets along the Israel-Lebanon border.
  • IDF has also updated the number of people taken captive by Hamas as 242, and they further added that 332 Israeli soldiers have been killed so far.

03:00 Nov 2

Why Palestinians must be included in the international refugee protection regime

Refugees represent 81 per cent of Gaza’s population of 2.1 million people. The displacement of these stateless refugees goes back to the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948, an event known by Palestinians as Al Nakba or “the catastrophe.

UNDP provided tens set up for Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, are seen in Khan Younis, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
01:46 Nov 2

US and Israel 'divided' on Palestinian Authority's future: Report

The United States and Israel are divided on the future of the Palestinian Authority, according to Haaretz. The report says far-right allies of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government are working to weaken the Palestinian Authority as the Biden administration is working to present it as an eventual governing entity in the Gaza Strip.

01:38 Nov 2

Israeli air raid targets UNRWA school at Shati refugee camp: Report

Al Jazeera reports that the Israeli army hit a UNRWA school at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza. The school has been operating as a shelter home for thousands of displaced Gazans. An air raid had earlier targetted areas around the school, killing five Palestinians, said Al Jazeera.

12:54 Nov 2

Egypt to help evacuate 'about 7,000' Gaza foreign nationals

  • Egypt will help evacuate "about 7,000" foreigners and dual nationals from the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

  • In a meeting with foreign diplomats, Assistant Foreign Minister Ismail Khairat said Egypt was preparing "to facilitate the reception and evacuation of foreign citizens from Gaza through the Rafah crossing", adding they "number at about 7,000" representing "more than 60" nationalities.

12:51 Nov 2

Confusion, frustration and hope at Gaza's border with Egypt as first foreign passport holders depart

Restless children pressed their faces against the wire mesh as families with backpacks and carry-on suitcases pushed and jostled. The air was thick with apprehension. Everyone was waiting for the Hamas authorities to call their names over the scratchy loudspeaker.

The breakthrough for the hundreds of Palestinians travelling by foot and in ambulances into the Sinai peninsula left many others holding their breath. Confusion reigned as hundreds of people who had braved Israeli air raids to flock to the Egyptian border found themselves stranded after the roll-call ended.

Ambulances with Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip arrive at Rafah border crossing to Egypt Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo | AP)
12:23 Nov 2

Israeli airstrikes raze down Gaza refugee camp

11:12 Nov 2

'Inevitable disaster': Key north Gaza hospital on brink of collapse

  • Dr Atelf Al Kahlout, head of northern Gaza's Indonesian Hospital, told CNN that the hospital's main generator had gone out of service since Wednesday night due to a lack of fuel. 

  • The Indonesian Hospital is a key healthcare and emergency service facility in northern Gaza and has been struggling with a massive influx of Palestinians injured in Israeli bombings.

  • The doctor told CNN that some sections of the hospital are being powered by a secondary generator but added that ventilation systems in the operating rooms, the facility's only oxygen station and its morgue refrigerators have stopped working.

“If we don’t get fuel in the next few days, we will inevitably reach a disaster,” Al Kahlout told CNN.

10:07 Nov 2

Day 27 - Key Developments

  • Hundreds of foreign citizens and dozens of injured were allowed to leave Gaza 
  • Multiple nations announce evacuation of first group of their citizens from Gaza into Egypt
  • Nearly 200 killed in two days of Israeli strikes on Gaza's biggest refugee camp
  • UN says Israeli air strikes on Gaza's largest refugee camp "could amount to war crimes"
  • UNRWA Commissioner says 'scale of tragedy is unprecedented' after visit to Gaza
  • US President Biden calls for humanitarian 'pause' to get "prisoners" out of Gaza
  • White House says it won't put US troops in Gaza for any future peacekeeping role
  • Jordan says it will "immediately" recall its ambassador to Israel over Gaza war
  • Yemen's Huthi rebels on Wednesday said they launched a drone attack towards Israel
  • Gaza's only cancer treatment hospital goes defunct after running out of fuel, reports Reuters
  • Gaza officials over 3,600 Palestinian children have been killed in Israeli bombings since Oct 7
  • 34 journalists have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, say Reporters Without Borders
09:06 Nov 2

Biden voices support for humanitarian 'pause' in Israel-Hamas war

  • US President Joe Biden, when responding to a heckler at a Minnesota campaign event Wednesday night, said he thinks there should be a humanitarian "pause" in the Israeli-Hamas war to get "prisoners" out of Gaza. The 80-year-old Democrat was delivering remarks to some 200 supporters in the northern US state when a member of the audience shouted out to him.

"As a rabbi, I need you to call for a ceasefire right now," she said, referring to the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas. 

The president responded: "I think we need a pause. A pause means giving time to get the prisoners out."

  • Asked about his remarks, the White House later clarified that by "prisoners" the president was referring to hostages held by Hamas.
09:02 Nov 2

UN says Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp could be war crimes

  • Deadly Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip's largest refugee camp "could amount to war crimes", the UN Human Rights Office said on Wednesday.

  • Israeli strikes have targeted the Jabalia refugee camp twice in two days, killing 195 and wounding hundreds, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory. Israel said Tuesday's raid was a successful hit on top Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari.

"Given the high number of civilian casualties & the scale of destruction following Israeli air strikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes," the office wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

08:59 Nov 2

195 killed, 120 missing in twin Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp

  • The Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza was struck by Israel for a second time in two days, causing extensive damage and leaving rescuers clawing through rubble to extract bloodied casualties.

  • At least 195 Palestinians were killed in two rounds of Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday and Wednesday, a Hamas-run government media office said.

  • About 120 were still missing under the rubble, and at least 777 more were wounded, the office said in a statement.

Palestinians checking the destruction in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, on November 1, 2023. (Photo | AFP)
