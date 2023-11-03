Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Pressure on Israel to pause fighting, Palestinian death toll crosses 9,000

By Agencies

Israeli troops intensified the fighting on land and through airstrikes encircling Gaza as the Palestinian death toll rose above 9000. A flurry of heavy explosions raised clouds of smoke over Gaza City on Thursday.

On Thursday, Israeli planes dropped leaflets warning residents to immediately evacuate the Shati refugee camp, which borders Gaza City’s center.

“Time is up,” the leaflets read, warning that strikes “with crushing force” against Hamas fighters were coming.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain in the path of fighting in northern Gaza, despite repeated calls for them to evacuate.

General Secretary of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, said four of its schools-turned-shelters were damaged by airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, reportedly killing at least 24 people.

More than 3,600 Palestinian children were killed in the first 25 days of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry.

Nearly half of the crowded strip’s 2.3 million inhabitants are under 18, and children account for 40% of those killed so far in the war. An Associated Press analysis of Gaza Health Ministry data released last week showed that as of Oct. 26, 2,001 children ages 12 and under had been killed, including 615 who were 3 or younger.

Live Updates:

