Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Netanyahu rules out ceasefire until hostages returned; phone lines cut again in Gaza

|The number of Palestinians killed in Gaza
|9,770
|
The number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank
|153
|
The number of people killed in Israel
|1,400
|
The number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground offensive
|29
|
The number of Palestinians injured in Gaza
|24,808
|
The number of Palestinians injured in the West Bank
|2,200
|
The number of Israelis injured
|5,400
|
The number of Israelis displaced
|250,000
|
The number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza.
|More than 1.5 million
|
The number of soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza
|At least 241
|
The number of hostages released or rescued
|5
|
The number of aid trucks let into Gaza.
|451
|
The number of residential units destroyed in Gaza
|200,000
Overwhelmed hospitals say they are nearing collapse, with medicine and fuel running low under the Israeli siege.
Published: 06th November 2023 12:59 AM | Last Updated: 06th November 2023 12:58 AM | A+A A-
In his sit-down with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, US Secretary of State Blinken said Palestinians in Gaza "must not be forcibly displaced", and the pair discussed "the need to stop extremist violence against Palestinians" in the West Bank, a US State Department spokesman said.
US President Joe Biden has said "Progress is being made towards a pause," even as the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 30 people were killed in an Israeli bombing of the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza late on Saturday, The Guardian quoting AFP said.
“More than 30 [dead] arrived at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the massacre committed by the occupation in al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip,” a health ministry spokesperson, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said in a statement.
The Palestinian news agency Wafa earlier said 51 Palestinians had been killed and scores wounded in the bombardment.
Overwhelmed hospitals in Gaza say they are nearing collapse, with medicine and fuel running low under the Israeli siege. About 1.5 million people in Gaza, or 70% of the population, have fled their homes, the United Nations said Friday.
Palestinians are increasingly desperate for the most basic supplies.
The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 9,770, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.
Israel says more than 1,400 civilians and soldiers were killed and over 200 hostages seized when Hamas invaded Israel. The army has identified 309 of those killed as soldiers so far.
Here’s a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Nov. 4, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups:
Live Updates:
These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war
Hamas says Israel carrying out 'intense bombings' around several Gaza hospitals
- Gaza's Hamas government said the Israeli army was carrying out "intense bombings" on Sunday evening around several hospitals in the north of the Gaza Strip, shortly after telecommunications were cut.
- "For more than an hour, intense bombings have been taking place around hospitals," said Salama Marouf, the head of the Hamas government's media office.
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll hits 9,770
The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Sunday at least 9,770 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory since the war with Israel erupted last month.
The ministry said at least 4,800 children were among those killed since Israel began striking the Gaza Strip in retaliation to the October 7 attacks carried out by Hamas militants in southern Israel that Israeli officials say killed over 1,400, most of them civilians.
US secretary of state makes surprise visit to Iraq
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Baghdad on Sunday following a trip to the occupied West Bank earlier in the day.
- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani met Blinken, the premier's office said, with the two expected to discuss the risks of escalation in Israel's war with Hamas.
- Blinken's visit -- which came after a brief stop in Cyprus to discuss a possible maritime aid route to Gaza -- was not announced in advance for security reasons. (Read more)
Israel army says it has cut Gaza Strip in two, says 'significant' strikes underway
- The Israeli army said its land assault on the Gaza Strip had on Sunday split the Palestinian territory in two, with "significant" strikes continuing in its war against Hamas.
- Israeli forces "have encircled Gaza City... Now there exists a south Gaza and a north Gaza," said army spokesman Daniel Hagari.
Internet, phone lines cut again in Gaza: Telecoms firm
- Israel cut internet and phone lines in the Gaza Strip Sunday night, for the third time since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, telecoms firm Paltel said.
- "We regret to announce the complete shutdown of communications and internet services in Gaza after the Israeli side disconnected the servers," Paltel said in a statement.
Israeli troops says extensive weapons cache discovered in Gaza
- The Israeli military said Sunday that it discovered an extensive stash of weapons in a home in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip as it searched the area. It found rifles, grenades, explosives, suicide drones and missiles in the residence, bringing some of the weapons back to Israel to inspect them.
- The military said that forces had also destroyed a nearby explosives lab.
Hezbollah says it targeted an Israeli military vehicle
- The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it targeted an Israeli military vehicle across the border with guided missiles Sunday, killing and wounding its crew members.
- The Israeli military confirmed in a statement that an antitank missile was launched from Lebanon at Yiftah in northern Israel, and said it was striking the sources of fire. It did not confirm whether there were casualties.
- Hezbollah announced several other missile launches Sunday and said it had destroyed Israeli equipment along the border. The Israeli military said Israel’s Iron Dome defense system had intercepted a drone flying toward Israel from Lebanon.
Netanyahu reiterates no cease-fire until hostages are freed
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Ramon Air Force base in southern Israel on Sunday and reiterated his opposition to a cease-fire in Gaza.
Addressing pilots, Netanyahu said, “There will be no cease-fire without the return of our hostages.”
“We say this to both our enemies and our friends. We will continue until we beat them,” he added.
Israel attacks another refugee camp, third one in 24 hours
Al Jazeera reports that the Israeli army has attacked the Bureij refugee camp in Gaza.
- This was the third refugee camp attacked by an Israeli airstrike in the last 24 hours.
- According to reports, about 20 Palestinians were killed in the airstrike.
Palestinian Authority could only return to Gaza if 'solution' found to conflict: Abbas
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said Sunday that the Palestinian Authority could return to power in the Gaza Strip only if a "comprehensive political solution" is found for the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
- Israel has sought to destroy Gaza's Hamas rulers since the deadly October 7 attacks, raising the question of who would run the Palestinian territory after the war.
- "We will fully assume our responsibilities within the framework of a comprehensive political solution that includes all of the West Bank, including east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip," Abbas told visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
Palestinian President calls for an immediate ceasefire during meeting with Blinken
Various media outlets have reported that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called for an immediate ceasefire during his meeting with the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
Abbas also asked Blinken that humanitarian aid must be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip, media reported quoting his spokesperson.
Palestinian president Abbas decries Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza to Blinken
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas decried Sunday Israel's "genocide" in the Gaza Strip amid its war on Hamas militants there, in remarks to visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
"I have no words to describe the genocide and destruction suffered by our Palestinian people in Gaza at the hands of Israel's war machine, with no regard for the principles of international law," Abbas told Blinken in Ramallah, in remarks carried by official Palestinian news agency Wafa.
Blinken tells Palestinian President Abbas Gazans must not be 'forcibly displaced': spokesman
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Sunday that Palestinians in Gaza "must not be forcibly displaced", a State Department spokesman said.
Blinken met with Abbas in Ramallah as he made a surprise high-security visit to the West Bank as violence surges in the occupied territory in tandem with the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the pair also discussed "the need to stop extremist violence against Palestinians" in the West Bank.
Blinken urges stop to 'extremist violence' against Palestinians in West Bank: spokesman
Blinken tells Abbas Gazans must not be 'forcibly displaced': spokesman
Hamas-run health ministry says Israeli bombing on Gaza camp kills 45
At least 45 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on a central Gaza refugee camp, the Hamas-run health ministry said Sunday in an updated toll, as fighting rages in the Palestinian territory.
- Israel has not confirmed it had hit the Al-Maghazi camp, and a military spokesperson said they were looking into whether forces were operating in the area at the time of the bombing late Saturday.
- The Hamas-run ministry in the besieged Gaza Strip said in a statement that "the number of martyrs in the Maghazi massacre has risen to 45."
Blinken to meet Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah
US Secretary of State Blinken is scheduled to meet Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas today in Ramallah.
- Various media outlets have reported that the primary focus of his meeting with Abbas will be a ceasefire in Gaza.
- It is also reported that the Palestinian President will also bring up the violence in the occupied West Bank since the start of the war.
Israeli army says it will open window for north Gazans to move south
The Israeli military has informed that they will open a four-hour window for people in north Gaza to move south.
According to a statement released on X, the residents of the north can use Salah al-Din Road between ten and two local time.
The statement also mentioned that the Israeli army's prior effort to open the road to the south was interfered with as Hamas fired mortar and anti-tank shells towards the IDF forces, accusing them of wanting the civilians as "human shields".
Israeli army confirms it hit 2,500 targets in Gaza
Israeli army confirms it hit 2,500 targets in Gaza since the war started on October 7. In their latest update of the military operations, IDF said they continue to engage in face-to-face battles in the enclave, reports Al Jazeera.
Quoting the Israeli army, Al Jazeera also reported that their recent air raids targeted one of Hamas' military compounds, which according to the military included observation posts and operational headquarters.
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for a pause in fighting
Early Sunday, airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, killing at least 33 people and wounding 42, said Ashraf al-Qidra, the spokesman for the Health Ministry.
Israeli warplanes struck a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing at least 33 people and wounding dozens, health officials said. The strike came as Israel said it would press on with its offensive to crush the territory's Hamas rulers, despite U.S. appeals for a pause to get aid to desperate civilians.
The soaring death toll in Gaza has sparked growing international anger, with tens of thousands from Washington to Berlin taking to the streets Saturday to demand an immediate cease-fire.
Israel has rejected the idea of halting its offensive, even for brief humanitarian pauses proposed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his current tour of the region. Instead, it said that the besieged enclave’s Hamas rulers were “encountering the full force” of its troops.
“Anyone in Gaza City is risking their life,” Israel’s Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said. Read full story here
A month of Israel-Hamas war has changed everything
Fears have mounted of a possible regional firestorm. Iran, an ally of both Hamas and Hezbollah in Lebanon, has warned the situation risks spiralling "out of control" in the Middle East.
A Pentagon spokesman said the United States is "concerned about all elements of Iran's threat network increasing their attacks in a way that risks miscalculation or tipping the region into war". (AFP)
In his first public speech since the war began, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said the cross-border fighting showed his group had “entered the battle.”
He suggested escalation was possible: “We will not be limited to this.” But he gave little sign that Hezbollah would fully engage in the fighting. So far, Hezbollah has taken calculated steps to show backing for Hamas without igniting an all-out war that would be devastating for Lebanon and Israel.
In his first public speech since the war began, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said the cross-border fighting showed his group had “entered the battle.”
Honduras is the latest leftist-led Latin American government to take diplomatic steps to express its disapproval of Israel’s expanded offensive.
Bolivia’s government severed diplomatic relations with Israel on Tuesday, accusing it of carrying out “crimes against humanity” in Gaza. Chile and Colombia also recalled their ambassadors to Israel as they criticized the Israeli offensive against Hamas militants.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his third trip to Israel since the war began, reiterating American support for Israel's campaign to crush Hamas after its brutal Oct. 7 attack in Israel. He also echoed President Joe Biden’s calls for a brief halt in the fighting to address the worsening humanitarian crisis.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, whose country has been acting as the sole conduit for foreigners to escape the Gaza Strip and for aid to get in, called for an "immediate and comprehensive ceasefire". Read full story here
(Inputs from AP, AFP)
Biden says progress being made towards a ‘pause’
According to reports in the Associated Press, in a brief exchange with the media, U.S. President Joe Biden hinted at progress in efforts to convince Israel to agree to a humanitarian pause, responding “Yes,” to reporters’ questions about any forward movement on the subject. He did not elaborate. Read full story here
Fierce fighting in Gaza, as Hamas says Israel kills 30 within the city
Israel pressed its war to crush Hamas on Sunday nearly a month after the worst attack in its history, as the Palestinian militant group said an Israeli bombing in Gaza killed dozens of people.
Fighting continues to rage in densely populated Gaza, despite calls for a ceasefire from Arab countries and desperate civilians after 30 days of war.
In the latest onslaught, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said an Israeli bombing on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza late Saturday killed 30 people, with an eyewitness reporting children dead and homes smashed.
"An Israeli air strike targeted my neighbours' house in Al-Maghazi camp, my house next door partially collapsed," said Mohammed Alaloul, 37, a journalist working for the Turkish Anadolu Agency. (AFP) Read: full report here
Arab leaders push for an Israel-Hamas cease-fire, Blinken says that could be counterproductive
Arab leaders decrying the deaths of thousands of Palestinian civilians in the Israel-Hamas war pushed for an immediate cease-fire Saturday even as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that such a move would be counterproductive and could encourage more violence by the militant group.
After an afternoon of talks with Egyptian, Jordanian, Saudi, Qatari and Emirati diplomats and a senior Palestinian official, Blinken stood side by side at a line of podiums with his counterparts from Jordan and Egypt to discuss what he said was their shared desire to protect civilians in Gaza and improve aid flows to the besieged territory.
Blinken held firm to the U.S. position that a cease-fire would harm Israel’s right and obligation to defend its citizens after the surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 across southern Israel. He said the Biden administration’s commitment to Israel’s right to self-defense remains unwavering.
“It is our view now that a cease-fire would simply leave Hamas in place, able to regroup and repeat what it did,” Blinken said.