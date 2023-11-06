Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Netanyahu rules out ceasefire until hostages returned; phone lines cut again in Gaza

By Agencies

In his sit-down with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, US Secretary of State Blinken said Palestinians in Gaza "must not be forcibly displaced", and the pair discussed "the need to stop extremist violence against Palestinians" in the West Bank, a US State Department spokesman said.

US President Joe Biden has said "Progress is being made towards a pause," even as the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 30 people were killed in an Israeli bombing of the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza late on Saturday, The Guardian quoting AFP said.

“More than 30 [dead] arrived at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the massacre committed by the occupation in al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip,” a health ministry spokesperson, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said in a statement.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa earlier said 51 Palestinians had been killed and scores wounded in the bombardment.

Overwhelmed hospitals in Gaza say they are nearing collapse, with medicine and fuel running low under the Israeli siege. About 1.5 million people in Gaza, or 70% of the population, have fled their homes, the United Nations said Friday.

Palestinians are increasingly desperate for the most basic supplies.

The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 9,770, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

Israel says more than 1,400 civilians and soldiers were killed and over 200 hostages seized when Hamas invaded Israel. The army has identified 309 of those killed as soldiers so far.

Here’s a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Nov. 4, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups:

Live Updates:

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

In his sit-down with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, US Secretary of State Blinken said Palestinians in Gaza "must not be forcibly displaced", and the pair discussed "the need to stop extremist violence against Palestinians" in the West Bank, a US State Department spokesman said. US President Joe Biden has said "Progress is being made towards a pause," even as the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 30 people were killed in an Israeli bombing of the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza late on Saturday, The Guardian quoting AFP said. “More than 30 [dead] arrived at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the massacre committed by the occupation in al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip,” a health ministry spokesperson, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said in a statement.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Palestinian news agency Wafa earlier said 51 Palestinians had been killed and scores wounded in the bombardment. Overwhelmed hospitals in Gaza say they are nearing collapse, with medicine and fuel running low under the Israeli siege. About 1.5 million people in Gaza, or 70% of the population, have fled their homes, the United Nations said Friday. Palestinians are increasingly desperate for the most basic supplies. The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 9,770, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. Israel says more than 1,400 civilians and soldiers were killed and over 200 hostages seized when Hamas invaded Israel. The army has identified 309 of those killed as soldiers so far. Here’s a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Nov. 4, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups: Live Updates: Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp