Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Gaza becoming a ‘graveyard for children', UN chief says

By Online Desk

The Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt reopened Monday to allow the evacuation of foreigners and dual nationals from the Palestinian territory being shelled by Israeli forces, the Hamas government said.

Intense Israeli strikes killed more than 200 people overnight in the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run health ministry in the besieged Palestinian territory said Monday.

"More than 200 martyrs were reported in the overnight massacres," the ministry said in a statement, adding the death toll only covered Gaza City and the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, a hospital official said the bodies of 58 people killed in overnight strikes in the centre of the Gaza Strip were taken to the main hospital in the town of Deir al-Balah.

Gaza also lost communications on Sunday in its third total outage during the latest Israel-Hamas war, making it even more complicated to convey details of the new stage of the military offensive.

But Israel has said that it would press on with its offensive to crush Hamas, despite US appeals for brief humanitarian pauses in order to get aid to civilians.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported on Sunday night that troops were expected to enter Gaza City within 48 hours. Strong explosions were seen in northern Gaza after nightfall, as per media reports.

The Palestinian death toll in the war has exceeded 10,022 with more than 4,000 of them children and minors, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

In the occupied West Bank, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.

In Israel, more than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the October 7 Hamas attack that triggered the fighting, and 242 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.

Since Wednesday last week, roughly 1,100 people have left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing under an apparent agreement among the United States, Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas.

