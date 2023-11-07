Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Gaza becoming a ‘graveyard for children', UN chief says

- Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll surpasses 10,000.
Israel has said that it would press on with its offensive to crush Hamas, despite US appeals for brief humanitarian pauses in order to get aid to civilians.
The Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt reopened Monday to allow the evacuation of foreigners and dual nationals from the Palestinian territory being shelled by Israeli forces, the Hamas government said.
Intense Israeli strikes killed more than 200 people overnight in the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run health ministry in the besieged Palestinian territory said Monday.
"More than 200 martyrs were reported in the overnight massacres," the ministry said in a statement, adding the death toll only covered Gaza City and the northern part of the Gaza Strip.
Additionally, a hospital official said the bodies of 58 people killed in overnight strikes in the centre of the Gaza Strip were taken to the main hospital in the town of Deir al-Balah.
Gaza also lost communications on Sunday in its third total outage during the latest Israel-Hamas war, making it even more complicated to convey details of the new stage of the military offensive.
But Israel has said that it would press on with its offensive to crush Hamas, despite US appeals for brief humanitarian pauses in order to get aid to civilians.
Meanwhile, Israeli media reported on Sunday night that troops were expected to enter Gaza City within 48 hours. Strong explosions were seen in northern Gaza after nightfall, as per media reports.
The Palestinian death toll in the war has exceeded 10,022 with more than 4,000 of them children and minors, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.
In the occupied West Bank, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.
In Israel, more than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the October 7 Hamas attack that triggered the fighting, and 242 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.
Since Wednesday last week, roughly 1,100 people have left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing under an apparent agreement among the United States, Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas.
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll surpasses 10,000
The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Monday the death toll from Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory had surpassed 10,000, nearly one month after the start of the war.
The toll of 10,022 deaths was announced in a press conference in Gaza by health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidreh.
These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war
|The number of Palestinians killed in Gaza
|10,022
|
The number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank
|153
|
The number of people killed in Israel
|1,400
|
The number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground offensive
|29
|
The number of Palestinians injured in Gaza
|24,808
|
The number of Palestinians injured in the West Bank
|2,200
|
The number of Israelis injured
|5,400
|
The number of Israelis displaced
|250,000
|
The number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza.
|More than 1.5 million
|
The number of soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza
|At least 241
|
The number of hostages released or rescued
|5
|
The number of aid trucks let into Gaza.
|451
|
The number of residential units destroyed in Gaza
|200,000
Gaza becoming a graveyard for children: UN chief
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, as he warned that the bombarded Gaza Strip was becoming a "graveyard for children."
- "The unfolding catastrophe makes the need for a humanitarian ceasefire more urgent with every passing hour," he told reporters at the UN headquarters.(Read full report here)
Palestinian Red Crescent Society says road closures denying help to woundeds
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has said that its ambulances are facing significant difficulties in reaching the wounded as all roads leading to Al-Quds Hospital are closed.
PRCS ambulances in #Gaza face significant difficulties in reaching the wounded due to the closure of all roads leading to Al-Quds Hospital, where the ambulance vehicles are located.#Gaza_under_attack #NotATarget— PRCS (@PalestineRCS) November 6, 2023
South Africa recalls ambassador and diplomatic mission to Israel and accuses it of genocide
- South Africa's government has recalled Monday its ambassador and diplomatic mission to Israel in condemnation of the bombardment of the Gaza Strip, calling it a “genocide.”
- The government also threatened action against the Israeli ambassador to South Africa over his recent remarks on the African country's stance on the Israel-Hamas war. (Read more)
Gaza-Egypt border crossing reopened for foreigner evacuations: Hamas
The Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt reopened Monday to allow the evacuation of foreigners and dual nationals from the Palestinian territory being shelled by Israeli forces, the Hamas government said.
The terminal was opened for three days on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week to allow dozens of wounded Palestinians and hundreds of foreign passport holders to cross before closing on Saturday and Sunday amid a dispute over the passage of ambulances.
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll surpasses 10,000
EU increases aid to Gaza by 25 million euros
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said the EU is increasing its humanitarian aid for Gaza by 25 million euros ($27 million).
"By doing so the European Union will spend a total of 100 million euros in humanitarian aid for the civilians in Gaza," von der Leyen told EU diplomats in Brussels.
Hamas-run health ministry says over 200 dead in Israeli strikes on Gaza
Intense Israeli strikes killed more than 200 people overnight in the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run health ministry in the besieged Palestinian territory said Monday.
"More than 200 martyrs were reported in the overnight massacres," the ministry said in a statement, adding the death toll only covered Gaza City and the northern part of the Gaza Strip.
Additionally, a hospital official said the bodies of 58 people killed in overnight strikes in the centre of the Gaza Strip were taken to the main hospital in the town of Deir al-Balah.
Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi arrested for 'inciting terror': Israeli army
The Israeli army said Monday it had arrested the prominent 22-year-old Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi during a raid in the occupied West Bank.
"Ahed Tamimi was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence and terrorist activities in the town of Nabi Salih" near the city of Ramallah, an army spokesman told AFP.
"Tamimi was transferred to Israeli security forces for further questioning."
Israeli female soldier stabbed in east Jerusalem, attacker killed: Police
- A knife-wielding Palestinian assailant stabbed and seriously wounded a female Israeli soldier before being shot dead in annexed east Jerusalem on Monday, police said
-
"A terrorist armed with a knife arrived at Shalem police station and stabbed a female soldier... border police forces neutralised the terrorist by shooting," police said in a statement
-
The assailant was identified by police as a young Palestinian from the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya
Blinken shuttles from the West Bank to Iraq trying to contain the fallout from the Israel-Hamas war
- “This is a process,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Sunday. “Israel has raised important questions about how humanitarian pauses would work. We’ve got to answer those questions,” including how pauses would affect Hamas hostages. "We’re working on exactly that.’’
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had pushed back Friday against the U.S. pressure to start implementing pauses in the fighting, saying there would be no temporary cease-fire until Hamas releases some 240 foreign hostages it is holding. READ FULL REPORT HERE
Mother of a hostage held by Hamas says 'I hope my son is still alive'
Woman, 3 children killed by Israeli airstrike in south Lebanon
- An Israeli airstrike in south Lebanon on Sunday evening killed four civilians, including a woman and three children
- Israeli troops and Hezbollah militants and their allies have been clashing for a month along the border since the start of the Israel-Hamas war
- Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that two civilian cars carrying members of the same family — one of them a local journalist — were driving between the towns of Ainata and Aitaroun on Sunday evening when they were hit by an Israeli airstrike.
- One of the cars was hit directly and burst into flames, the report said. One woman and three girls, ages 10, 12 and 14 were killed, and others were wounded, it said.
US secretary of state makes surprise visit to Iraq
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Baghdad on Sunday following a trip to the occupied West Bank earlier in the day.
- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani met Blinken, the premier's office said, with the two expected to discuss the risks of escalation in Israel's war with Hamas.
- Blinken's visit -- which came after a brief stop in Cyprus to discuss a possible maritime aid route to Gaza -- was not announced in advance for security reasons. READ FULL REPORT HERE
Israel's UN ambassador defends wearing yellow star at Security Council hearing after outcry
- Israel's UN ambassador said Sunday that he wore a yellow star at a recent Security Council hearing to "shock" the body into condemning Hamas, after his action drew rebukes even from home
- "This act disgraces the victims of the Holocaust as well as the state of Israel," Yad Vashem, Israel's Holocaust memorial's chair Dani Dayan said in a Hebrew-language post on X, formerly Twitter
WATCH | More than 3,600 Palestinian children killed in 25 days of war, says Gaza health ministry
Israel's military says it has surrounded Gaza City
- “Today there is north Gaza and south Gaza,” Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told reporters, calling it a “significant stage” in Israel’s war against the Hamas militant group
- Israeli media on Sunday reported troops were expected to enter Gaza City within 48 hours
- Strong explosions were seen in northern Gaza after nightfall
Hamas says Israel killed 30 in refugee camp bombing
- Israeli bombing on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp late Saturday killed 30 people, with an eyewitness reporting children dead and homes smashed
- The camp, a built-up residential area, is located in the evacuation zone where Israel’s military had urged Palestinian civilians in Gaza to seek refuge
Photos of the war
UN agencies and humanitarian organisations call for immediate ceasefire
- The heads of 11 UN agencies and six humanitarian organizations issued a joint plea on Sunday for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza
-
"For almost a month, the world has been watching the unfolding situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory in shock and horror at the spiralling numbers of lives lost and torn apart," the UN chiefs said, including the heads of UNICEF, the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization.
-
"We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. It's been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now."
The humanitarian situation in Gaza is horrific.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 4, 2023
I renew my appeals for a humanitarian ceasefire and the immediate release of all hostages.
All those with influence must exert it to ensure respect for the rules of war, end the suffering and avoid a spillover of the conflict. pic.twitter.com/9r8jUwlDvJ
Gaza loses telecom contact again
- Gaza lost communications Sunday in its third total outage of the Israel-Hamas war
- The “collapse in connectivity” across Gaza was reported by internet access advocacy group NetBlocks.org and confirmed by Palestinian telecom company Paltel
- It has now made it even more complicated to convey details of the new stage of the military offensive