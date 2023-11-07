Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel vows to take 'security responsibility' of Gaza after war

By Online Desk

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will take control of "overall security" of besieged Gaza after the war

Netanyahu told ABC News: "Israel will, for an indefinite period, will have the overall security responsibility."

"When we don't have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn't imagine...There will be no ceasefire -- general ceasefire -- in Gaza, without the release of our hostages," Netanyahu added.

The Israeli army severed northern Gaza from the rest of the coastal strip on Monday. It pounded the besieged territory with airstrikes in preparation for the expected ground battles with Hamas militants in Gaza's largest city.

The month-long war has quickly become the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence since Israel’s establishment 75 years ago, with no end in sight as Israel vows to crush Hamas.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has failed again to agree on a resolution to the war. Despite more than two hours of closed-door discussions on Monday, differences remained.

The US is calling for “humanitarian pauses” and many council members are demanding a “humanitarian cease-fire” to deliver desperately needed aid and prevent more civilian deaths in Gaza.

The Palestinian death toll has surpassed 10,328, including fighters and civilians, the Health Ministry of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said on Monday.

About 1,400 people in Israel have died, mostly civilians killed in the October 7 incursion by Hamas that triggered the latest war.

