- Various media outlets have reported that within the last hour, the Israeli army has warned multiple times to evacuate the Al-Rantisi specialised hospital for children with cancer.
- The United Arab Emirates is to set up a field hospital in the Gaza Strip, official media said after the death toll from the war between Israel and Hamas passed 10,000.
- The UN rights chief is visiting the Middle East amid rising concerns over Israel's escalation in Gaza.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel vows to take 'security responsibility' of Gaza after war
The month-long war has quickly become the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence since Israel’s establishment 75 years ago, with no end in sight as Israel vows to crush Hamas.
Published: 08th November 2023 01:02 AM | Last Updated: 08th November 2023 01:01 AM | A+A A-
On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will take control of "overall security" of besieged Gaza after the war
Netanyahu told ABC News: "Israel will, for an indefinite period, will have the overall security responsibility."
"When we don't have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn't imagine...There will be no ceasefire -- general ceasefire -- in Gaza, without the release of our hostages," Netanyahu added.
The Israeli army severed northern Gaza from the rest of the coastal strip on Monday. It pounded the besieged territory with airstrikes in preparation for the expected ground battles with Hamas militants in Gaza's largest city.
Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has failed again to agree on a resolution to the war. Despite more than two hours of closed-door discussions on Monday, differences remained.
The US is calling for “humanitarian pauses” and many council members are demanding a “humanitarian cease-fire” to deliver desperately needed aid and prevent more civilian deaths in Gaza.
The Palestinian death toll has surpassed 10,328, including fighters and civilians, the Health Ministry of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said on Monday.
About 1,400 people in Israel have died, mostly civilians killed in the October 7 incursion by Hamas that triggered the latest war.
Gaza's health ministry said Tuesday that 10,328 people have been killed in the month-long war between Israel and the militant group Hamas which controls the Palestinian territory.
Thousands of children are among those killed in Gaza since October 7, when Israel launched a blistering assault in response to a deadly attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants.
Israeli forces cut off north Gaza to isolate Hamas
- The Israeli army severed northern Gaza from the rest of the besieged territory and pounded it with airstrikes on Monday
- Casualties are likely to rise sharply as the war turns to close urban combat
- Troops are expected to enter Gaza City soon, Israeli media reported on Monday night
- Palestinian militants who have had years to prepare are likely to fight street by street, launching ambushes from a vast network of tunnels
Red Cross says humanitarian convoy hit by gunfire in Gaza
- The International Committee of the Red Cross said a humanitarian convoy carrying lifesaving medical supplies came under fire in Gaza City on Tuesday.
- The convoy of five trucks and two Red Cross vehicles was carrying supplies to health facilities when it was hit, an ICRC statement said, adding that two trucks were damaged and a driver was lightly wounded.
Turkey's parliament announces boycott on companies that support Israel
- Turkey’s parliament has announced it’s boycotting companies that support Israel, saying their products won’t be sold in any of its restaurants, cafeterias or teahouses.
- According to a statement from the Turkish Grand National Assembly, the decision was made by parliament speaker Numan Kurtulus in support of the “public sensitivities” toward the sale of products from companies that have allegedly “openly declared their support to Israel’s war crimes.”
- The statement did not name any of the companies being shunned.
Small group of Gaza kids with cancer cross into Egypt for treatment
- A dozen Palestinian children in Gaza who have cancer were allowed to cross the Rafah border on Tuesday for treatment in Egypt.
- According to Egypt’s Health Ministry, the 12 children were transferred to specialized cancer hospitals. Authorities did not say whether the children traveled alone or if any family members or guardians were allowed to accompany theM.
Israeli troops 'in the heart of Gaza City': Defence minister
- Israeli troops are "in the heart of Gaza City", Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Tuesday, as the nation marked one month of war with Hamas in the Palestinian territory.
- "We are in the heart of Gaza City," Gallant said at a press conference. "Gaza is the largest terrorist base ever built."
Dead children in Gaza war is world's 'moral failing': Red Cross
- A month after the war between Israel and Hamas erupted, the Red Cross demanded Tuesday an end to the horrific suffering of civilians, and especially children, decrying a "moral failing".
- "One month on, civilians in Gaza and Israel are being forced to endure tremendous suffering and loss. This needs to stop," the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a statement.
Canada says first nationals evacuated from Gaza
- An initial group of Canadian nationals and their dependents have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, Canadian officials said Tuesday.
- Officials told news agency AFP as many as 80 were on a list to exit the territory through Rafah, out of more than 400 Canadians registered with Canada seeking to leave. The exact number was expected to be announced later in the day.
France says over 100 nationals evacuated from Gaza
- More than 100 French nationals and their dependents have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing to Egypt, the foreign ministry in Paris said Tuesday.
- "Two groups of French nationals, officials and rights holders were able to leave" on Monday and Tuesday from Gaza and are now "in safety in Egypt," the statement said.
Israeli strike kills Palestinian reporter in Gaza: news agency
A Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip and another was wounded, the official Palestinian news agency reported Tuesday.
Mohammad Abu Hasira was the latest among dozens of journalists killed in the month-long conflict that began with Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel.
He "was killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted his house located near the fishermen's port west of Gaza City," WAFA news agency said.
WAFA reported that Abu Hasira "and 42 members of his family, including his sons and brothers" were killed in the strike.
Cancer hospital in Gaza told to evacuate by Israeli army
Various media outlets have reported that within the last hour, the Israeli army has warned multiple times to evacuate the Al-Rantisi specialised hospital for children with cancer.
As per reports by Al Jazeera, 1,000 people are currently in the hospital.
UAE to set up 150-bed field hospital in Gaza: official media
The United Arab Emirates is to set up a field hospital in the Gaza Strip, official media said after the death toll from the war between Israel and Hamas passed 10,000.
- Five aircraft flew out of Abu Dhabi for Arish in northern Egypt carrying equipment and supplies for the 150-bed facility, WAM news agency said late Monday.
- The hospital's facilities will include anaesthetics and surgery, gynaecology and intensive care units "catering to both children and adults", WAM said.
- Some 4,000 children are among the 10,000 who have died so far, Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said on Monday.
- Health facilities in Gaza are overwhelmed, and medical stocks are in short supply as hospitals and health care are increasingly targeted by attacks, according to a report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
UN rights chief visits Middle East, decrying 'vortex of pain'
The UN rights chief is visiting the Middle East amid rising concerns over Israel's escalation in Gaza, his office said Tuesday.
Volker Turk was on Tuesday in Egypt at the start of a five-day visit to the region, and was planning to visit the Rafah crossing to Gaza on Wednesday, his office said in a statement.
Turk will visit Amman Thursday, and has also sought access to Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza, it added.
"It has been one full month of carnage, of incessant suffering, bloodshed, destruction, outrage and despair," Turk said in the statement.
Forced displacement and humanitarian tragedy of colossal proportions
For 1 month, people across#GazaStrip have been denied aid, killed & bombed out of their homes.— UNRWA (@UNRWA) November 7, 2023
Daily struggles to find bread & water. Blackouts cut people off from loved ones & the rest of the world.
This is forced displacement & humanitarian tragedy of colossal proportions. pic.twitter.com/J12Z4w0hqw
UN Secretary General confirms 89 aid workers died so far in Gaza
It has been confirmed that 89 UN aid workers died in Gaza since the war started on Oct 7.
In one of his posts on X, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that more UN aid workers have been killed in recent weeks than in any comparable period in the history of the organization.
More @UN aid workers have been killed in recent weeks than in any comparable period in the history of our organization.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 7, 2023
I join in the mourning of 89 of our @UNRWA colleagues who have been killed in Gaza – many of them with members of their family.
Israel arrests young Palestinian activist in West Bank raid
- Israel said it arrested young Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi during a raid early Monday in the occupied West Bank for alleged terrorist activity and incitement
- Now 22, Tamimi gained international recognition as a teenager when she spent eight months in prison for slapping a soldier
- Israel treated her actions as a criminal offense, indicting her on charges of assault and incitement
Fleeing Palestinians report Israeli bombardment of refugee camp
- Palestinians who fled southward on Monday reported a heavy Israeli bombardment overnight of the Shati refugee camp
- They said the Israeli military pounded the camp and the area around al-Shifa hospital during a communications blackout
- Ghassan Abu Sitta, a surgeon at al-Shifa hospital, said the bombardment of the camp shook the hospital's buildings
United Nations fails to agree on resolution to halt Gaza war
- The UN Security Council has failed again to agree on a resolution on the Israel-Hamas war
- Despite more than two hours of closed-door discussions Monday, differences remained
- The U.S. is calling for “humanitarian pauses” and many council members are demanding a “humanitarian cease-fire” to deliver desperately needed aid and prevent more civilian deaths in Gaza
Summary of latest developments in the war
Israeli military has surrounded Gaza City; preparing for ground battles
US secretary of state ends Mideast tour with tepid support for pauses in fighting
UN Security Council failed again on Monday to agree on resolution on the war
South Africa recalls diplomatic mission to Israel, accuses it of genocide in Gaza
Israel arrested young Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi on Monday in West Bank raid
What is life like for Palestinians one month into the Israel-Hamas war? Listen to the stories of those who fled northern Gaza
What is life like for Palestinians one month into the Israel-Hamas war? Listen to the stories of those who fled northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/eoCsxrENsb— The Associated Press (@AP) November 7, 2023
'Did you kill a Palestinian?': Anti-West boycott sweeps Mideast
-
In a convenience store in Bahrain, 14-year-old Jana Abdullah carries a tablet as she shops, checking a list of Western brands to avoid
-
Jana and her 10-year-old brother, Ali, used to eat at McDonald's nearly daily but they are among many across the Middle East now boycotting products they believe support Israel
-
With the campaign spreading on social media including TikTok, children as well as their parents are shunning major Western brands
Gaza becoming a graveyard for children: UN chief
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, as he warned that the bombarded Gaza Strip was becoming a "graveyard for children."
- "Without fuel, newborn babies in incubators and patients on life support will die," Guterres said
- "The way forward is clear. A humanitarian ceasefire -- now. All parties respecting all their obligations under international humanitarian law," he said