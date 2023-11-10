Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel will allow a daily pause in Gaza combat, as US seeks a multi-day break

By Online Desk

Palestinians living in the heart of Gaza’s largest city said on Wednesday that the Israeli forces had moved into the inner neighbourhoods of Gaza City and were closing in from all directions.

This has accelerated the exodus of thousands of civilians as food and water continues to be scarce and fighting rages between Hamas' armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, and Israeli troops.

Throngs of people filled Salah al-Din Street, Gaza’s main highway leading south, on Wednesday, appearing to be in greater numbers than on Tuesday, the United Nations said. The Israeli army claimed that 50,000 people had left north Gaza for the south of the narrow coastal strip on Wednesday.

Around 15,000 people had fled on Tuesday, compared with 5,000 on Monday and 2,000 on Sunday, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Over 70 per cent of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have already left their homes since the war began when Hamas attacked Israel and, according to Israeli officials, killed about 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and seized 239 hostages.

Aiming to destroy Hamas, Israel retaliated with a relentless bombardment and ground invasion of the Gaza Strip that, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, has killed more than 10,500 people, many of them children.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the prospect of a ceasefire in Gaza.

READ IN DETAIL:

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

