Israel-Hamas war LIVE | If there is a hell on earth today, its name is northern Gaza, UN spokesperson

- Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday warned Iran-backed Hezbollah that launching a war would result in widespread destruction in Lebanon similar to that in Gaza, where Israel battled Hamas militants.
- "If it (Hezbollah) makes this kind of mistake here, the ones who will pay the price will be first and foremost Lebanese citizens," Gallant told soldiers on Israel's northern border in remarks relayed by his office. "What we're doing in Gaza, we can also do in Beirut."
Israel-Hamas war
The search for safety in Gaza is growing desperate as combat intensifies. Residents who escaped to the south and Palestinian health officials reported strikes in and around Gaza City’s main hospitals.
The search for safety in Gaza is growing more desperate as combat intensifies. Residents who escaped to the south and Palestinian health officials reported strikes in and around Gaza City’s main hospital. Israel said at least one was the result of a misfired Palestinian rocket.
The World Health Organization said Friday that 20 of Gaza's 36 hospitals are no longer functioning, including a pediatric hospital that stopped operations after a reported Israeli strike in the area.
"If there is a hell on earth today, its name is northern Gaza," the UN humanitarian agency spokesperson, Jens Laerke, told reporters in Geneva.
Israel warns Hezbollah that Beirut could face similar fate to Gaza
Arab, Muslim leaders urge Gaza-West Bank unity for future state
- Arab and Muslim leaders on Saturday demanded that the UN Security Council adopt "a decisive and binding resolution" to halt Israel's "aggression" in Gaza.
- Arab and Muslim leaders on Saturday said they rejected Israeli claims of "self-defence" in Gaza and demanded an immediate halt to military operations there after more than a month of war.
- The final statement from a summit in the Saudi capital seen by AFP said "failure to do so is complicity that allows Israel to continue its brutal aggression that kills innocent people... and turns Gaza into ruin".
- The final statement from a summit in the Saudi capital seen by news agency AFP said participants "reject describing this war as self-defence or justifying it under any pretext".
2 premature babies die at Gaza hospital: Israeli NGO
- Two premature babies have died due to power cuts at Gaza's largest hospital, Physicians for Human Rights Israel said Saturday citing doctors there, as fighting rages around the Al-Shifa complex.
- "As a result of the lack of electricity, we can report that the neonatal intensive care unit has stopped working. Two premature infants have died, and there is a real risk to the lives of 37 other premature infants" at Al-Shifa hospital, the Israeli doctors' group said in a statement.
Israeli tanks are 20 meters away from Al-Quds Hospital; direct shooting at the hospital: Palestine Red Crescent Society
- The Palestinian Red Crescent has said that Israeli army tanks are 20 metres away from al-Quds hospital.
- “Direct shooting at the hospital, creating a state of extreme panic and fear among 14,000 displaced people,” PRCS posted on X formerly known as Twitter on Saturday.
Israeli tanks are 20 meters away from Al-Quds Hospital.
Direct shooting at the hospital, creating a state of extreme panic and fear among 14000 displaced people.
Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel army 'terrorist organisation'
- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called Saturday on Islamic governments to designate Israel's military a "terrorist organisation", citing its current operations in the Gaza Strip.
- Speaking at a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Raisi also urged nations that have ties with Israel to sever them and called for greater support for Palestinians. (Read here)
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi puts forward Iran's 10 point plan at Riyadh summit.
Immediate Ceasefire.
Withdrawal of Israeli troops troops.
Lift siege including at Rafhah crossing to allow aid to enter unconditionally.
Enforce trade embargo with Israel including all oil…
Clashes over Israel-Hamas war shatter students' sense of safety on US college campuses
On many campuses in the US, long-simmering tensions are erupting in violence and shattering the sense of safety that makes colleges hubs of free discourse. Students on both sides are witnessing acts of hate, leaving many fearing for their safety even as they walk to classrooms.
Threats and clashes have sometimes come from within, including at Cornell, where a student is accused of posting online threats against Jewish students. A University of Massachusetts student was arrested after allegedly punching a Jewish student and spitting on an Israeli flag at a demonstration. At Stanford, an Arab Muslim student was hit by a car in a case being investigated as a hate crime.
What is the legal status of hospitals in a war zone?
Hospitals have special protections from combatants under international humanitarian law, reports the Associated Press.
Hospitals can lose their protections if, for example, one side uses it to hide combatants or store weapons, the International Committee of the Red Cross says.
Even then, the other side must give ample evidence and warning before any attack, allowing for the safe evacuation of patients and medical workers if possible, ICRC legal officer Cordula Droege says in an online primer on hospitals’ special status.
When evacuation isn’t possible – as medical workers have said is the case for many of the patients at Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza – any attacker must weigh the proportionate harm before attacking, and do the utmost to minimize the toll among noncombatants.
Gaza's main Shifa hospital goes dark in intense attacks that put Israel at odds with allies
Israel has portrayed Shifa Hospital as Hamas' main command post, saying militants were using civilians as human shields there and had set up elaborate bunkers underneath it. In recent days, fighting near Shifa and other hospitals in the combat zone of northern Gaza has intensified and supplies have run out.
“There is no electricity. Medical devices stopped. Patients, especially those in intensive care, started to die,” said Mohammed Abu Selmia, the director of Shifa, speaking by phone over the sound of gunfire and explosions.
Abu Selmia said Israeli troops were “shooting at anyone outside or inside the hospital," and prevented movement between the buildings in the compound.
The claim that Israeli troops were the sole source of fire could not be verified independently. Asked about reports of troops firing into the Shifa courtyard, Peter Lerner, an Israeli military spokesman, would only say that troops are “in the midst of ongoing intense fighting against Hamas in the vicinity of the area in question.” He said the military takes all feasible measures to prevent harm to civilians.
Turkey urges for more aid trucks to enter Gaza
Turkey’s president says he told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the number of aid trucks entering Gaza each day should be increased to at least 500.
- Erdogan said Blinken’s approach to the proposal -conveyed to him by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara - was “positive.”
- Erdogan was quoted as saying by NTV television and other media that the current number of aid trucks crossing into Gaza is “20 to 30 trucks” but that he proposed to increase that to “at least 500 trucks.”
- Erdogan said Turkey wanted to address a shortage of ambulances in Gaza and was cooperating with other countries to supply food and medicine. He added that Ankara was also ready to treat Gaza civilians with chronic illnesses, such as cancer, in its hospitals. (AP)
France's Macron calls on Israel to stop bombing Gaza civilians
French President Emmanuel Macron called Friday on Israel to stop bombing civilians in Gaza, saying there was "no justification" and the deaths were causing "resentment".
In an interview with the BBC, Macron said Israel had the right to protect itself after the October 7 Hamas attacks, but he added: "These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed.
"So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop."
Lebanon's Hezbollah says Israeli fire kills 7 fighters
The border area between the two countries has seen daily exchanges of fire, in particular between Hezbollah and Israel, since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.
On Friday, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel was "striking extensively in the north" in response to three drone "infiltrations".
According to reports in AFP, Israel's military said it was striking Hezbollah targets after three Israeli soldiers were "severely injured" after being struck by an anti-tank missile in the Manara kibbutz on the border with Lebanon. Read full story here
101 UNRWA staff killed in Gaza
The U.N. Palestinian refugee agency said Friday that 101 of its staff members have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the war began.
This is the highest number of United Nations fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict, UNRWA said earlier this week.
The dead include teachers, nurses, doctors and support staff, and the U.N. will lower its flag to half staff at the New York headquarters, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.
Every day, you think it is the worst day and then the next day is worse.
Since the war began, 10,818 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip
Among them are our colleagues - the highest number of UN aid workers killed in a conflict in the history of the United Nations.
Fleeing south, palestenians sheltered at schools, hospitals describe death and misery
- Around 50 people were killed in strikes that hit a Gaza City school and their bodies were taken to the Al-Shifa hospital, the facility's director said separately. AFP was unable to immediately verify the reported death toll.
- One woman who was displaced from Beit Lahiya in the north, Umm al-Adhan, spoke to The Associated Press on Gaza’s main highway as people trudged past heading southward. She said she had been sheltering in a UNRWA school.
“Yesterday, as we were leaving the school, they fired at us,” she said. “Ten people were killed, including my nephew.” A badly wounded child begged for water in his final moments. "I could not find water to give him. He died in front of me,” she said, crying.
- At shelters, the lack of water makes it hard to maintain even basic hygiene. Families are packed into a school building in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza, with tents set up in the playground, washing hung up to dry in corridors and children sleeping on mats next to their worried parents.
Reem Asant, 50, described seeing bodies on the streets as he and others made their way out of Gaza City, trying to avoid shelling.
“We’re talking about children killed in a hospital,” shouted one man, Abu Yousef. “Hundreds of women killed every day. Houses collapsing on the heads of civilians. … Where are human rights? Where is the United Nations? Where is the United States? Where is the International Criminal Court? Where is the entire world?”
Thousands flee Gaza hospital where they had sheltered
The World Health Organization has verified more than 250 attacks on hospitals, clinics, patients and ambulances in Gaza since Hamas’ incursion into Israel on Oct. 7 — as well as 25 attacks on health care in Israel.
Hospitals, healthcare workers and patients in northern Gaza must be protected as intense fighting rages, the International Committee of Red Cross said Friday.
Palestinian evacuees fleeing Gaza’s northern combat zone say thousands of displaced people who had sheltered at the Shifa Hospital in the heart of Gaza City fled following overnight explosions there.
The hospital had sheltered nearly 80,000 people running from heavy ground battles and airstrikes.
Some of those fleeing Friday said only a few hundred badly wounded patients and doctors remained behind.
Doctors at Shifa Hospital could not immediately be reached for comment because of phone and internet connectivity disruptions.
Israel revises down October 7 Hamas attack death toll to 1,200
Israel on Friday revised down the death toll from last month's Hamas attacks in southern Israel from 1,400 to about 1,200, according to a foreign ministry spokesman. "This is an updated estimate," ministry spokesman Lior Haiat told AFP.
"It includes foreign workers and other foreign nationalities just from the October 7 attack," he said.
- Israel previously said Hamas fighters who poured across the heavily militarised border on October 7 killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.
- But in an unrelated statement on Friday that was critical of the UN's cultural agency UNESCO, Haiat said Hamas murdered "about 1,200 people".
- Over 11,000 people have since died in retaliatory strikes in Gaza by Israel, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.
Fights in bread lines, despair in shelters; Residents wait hours for a gallon of brackish water
Since the start of the war, several hundred trucks of aid have entered Gaza through the southern Rafah crossing, but aid organizations say that’s a drop in the ocean of need.
- Supermarket shelves are nearly empty. Bakeries have shut down because of lack of flour and fuel for the ovens. Gaza’s farmland is mostly inaccessible, and there's little in produce markets beyond onions and oranges.
- Famed Gazan dishes like jazar ahmar — juicy red carrots stuffed with ground lamb and rice — are a distant memory, replaced by dates and packaged biscuits. Even those are hard to find.
- Those who can't find or afford bottled water rely on salty, unfiltered well water, which doctors say causes diarrhea and serious gastrointestinal infections.
Read the full story here of the many Gazans trying to make ends meet.
Fighting near hospitals in north Gaza, as Palestinians flee to overcrowded shelters
- Early Friday, at least three strikes over several hours hit the courtyard and the obstetrics department of Shifa Hospital. The overnight strikes triggered a mass exodus of the displaced.
- The director of Shifa, Mohammed Abu Selmia, said Israel demanded the facility be evacuated, but he said there was nowhere for such a large number of patients to go.
- The strike on Nasr forced the shutdown of its children’s hospital, the only remaining specialized pediatric care in north Gaza, said World Health Organization spokesperson Margaret Harris.
- Tens of thousands of new evacuees from the north, some from Shifa, flowed down Salah al-Din road — the central spine running the length of the Gaza Strip — and reached the central city of Deir al-Balah on Friday.
- The World Health Organization said Friday that 20 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are no longer functioning, including a pediatric hospital that stopped operations after a reported Israeli strike in the area. Read: full report here
WATCH HERE:
Half of #Gaza’s 36 hospitals and 2/3 of its primary health care centres are not functioning at all.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 10, 2023
The health system is on its knees.
I thank the @UN Security Council for the opportunity to update on the health situation in #Gaza.https://t.co/vSW0PE373T pic.twitter.com/iepH4p6pIR