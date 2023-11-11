- Israel on Friday revised down the death toll from last month's Hamas attacks in southern Israel from 1,400 to 1,200, according to a foreign ministry spokesman.
- "This is the updated number. It is due to the fact that there were lot of corpses that were not identified and now we think those belong to terrorists ... not Israeli casualties," ministry spokesman Lior Haiat told AFP.
Human Rights Watch says thousands of patients and displaced Palestinians sheltering at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City face “grave risks”.
Israel launched air strikes on or near at least three hospitals on Friday, Gaza officials said, as reported by Reuters.
"The Israeli occupation launched simultaneous strikes on a number of hospitals during the past hours," Gaza Ministry of Health spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra told Al Jazeera, adding that they targeted the courtyard of Al Shifa, the biggest hospital in Gaza City, and there were casualties.
He said the Al-Rantisi Pediatric Hospital and Al-Nasr Children's Hospital were being bombarded on Friday and that strikes on the hospital grounds at Al-Rantisi had set vehicles on fire but were now partly extinguished, Reuters reported.
The Human Rights Watch warned that thousands of patients and displaced Palestinians sheltering at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City face “grave risks”.
Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip continues as its ground forces push deeper into urban areas across the north of the enclave.
US President Joe Biden's administration has announced that Israel has agreed to suspend fighting for four hours daily to allow Palestinian civilians to flee from northern Gaza. The pauses started Thursday in what the White House said is a step in the right direction.
The war, now in its second month, was triggered by the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel.
The number of Palestinians killed in the war has risen to 10,818, including more than 4,400 children, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said.
In the occupied West Bank, more than 160 Palestinians have been killed in the violence and Israeli raids. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the Hamas attack, and about 240 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.
Palestinian Red Crescent says Israeli snipers shooting at Gaza's Al-Quds hospital
- The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Friday Israeli snipers were shooting at Gaza City's Al-Quds hospital, reporting at least one death and 20 wounded. "Fierce clashes now and occupation (Israeli) snipers shooting at Al-Quds hospital, casualties among the displaced" Palestinians sheltering at the facility, the medical organisation said in a statement. Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it "cannot discuss potential locations relating to our operations" because it could "compromise the troops".
Urgent:— PRCS (@PalestineRCS) November 10, 2023
Now, intense clashes and occupation snipers open fire on the Al-Quds hospital, causing injuries among the displaced people. #AlQudsHospital#Gaza#NotATarget
Fresh Israeli air strikes hit at least three hospitals in Gaza: Local media
- Israel launched air strikes on or near at least three hospitals on Friday, Gaza officials said, as reported by Reuters
- "The Israeli occupation launched simultaneous strikes on a number of hospitals during the past hours," Gaza Ministry of Health spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra told Al Jazeera, adding that they targeted the courtyard of Al Shifa, the biggest hospital in Gaza City, and there were casualties
- He said the Al-Rantisi Pediatric Hospital and Al-Nasr Children's Hospital were being bombarded on Friday and that strikes on the hospital grounds at Al-Rantisi had set vehicles on fire but were now partly extinguished, Reuters reported
- The Human Rights Watch warned that thousands of patients and displaced Palestinians sheltering at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City face “grave risks”
Israel agrees pauses in fighting but rules out ceasefire; Netanyahu says Israel does not intend to govern Gaza after war
- Israel agreed Thursday on pauses in its offensive in northern Gaza that will allow some civilians to flee heavy fighting
- But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out any broader ceasefire
- The PM said the war in Gaza will continue until Hamas is defeated
- But he asserted that the country has no intention to govern the blockaded territory after the war
- However, in an interview with Fox News that aired Thursday evening, Netanyahu made clear that Israel did envision a radically reshaped territory free of Hamas
- “What we have to see is Gaza demilitarized, deradicalized and rebuilt,” he said
- Netanyahu was also asked about the prospect of a daily humanitarian pause. He replied, “the fighting continues against the Hamas enemy, the Hamas terrorists, but in specific locations for a given period, a few hours here, a few hours there, we want to facilitate a safe passage of civilians away from the zone of fighting. And we’re doing that.”
- Netanyahu also said Israeli troops were performing "exceptionally well" in the offensive in Gaza (AFP)
At least six killed in Israeli strike on al-Shifa Hospital complex: Hospital director
Abu Salmiya, director general of al-Shifa Hospital, told Al Jazeera Arabic early on Friday that six people were killed following the Israeli strike that hit the al-Shifa Hospital complex.
The Palestinian news agency, Wafa, also reported six people killed.
He said Israeli forces continue to bomb areas near Gaza’s largest medical facility, which also shelters thousands of Palestinians who have been forced to flee their homes.
Thousands of Palestinians flee Gaza’s north as fighting nears hospitals
- Streets in Gaza City lay in ruins as residents were forced to flee Friday, with gunfights between Israeli soldiers and Hamas militants raging and basic supplies severely depleted.
- Heavy gunfire, explosions and the buzz of Israeli military drones could be heard as night fell over Gaza City, where the only glow of light comes from Al-Shifa hospital, which is overwhelmed with casualties.(Read more)
Dozens of ambassadors at UN hold minute of silence for Gaza
- Dozens of ambassadors gathered at the UN in Geneva Friday for a minute of silence for the thousands killed in the war raging in Gaza, and to demand an end to the violence.
- Some 40 ambassadors, mainly but not exclusively from Muslim countries, signed a joint call demanding that the international community take urgent action to halt the bloodshed and address the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza. (Read here)
Israel army says will kill Hamas militants if seen firing from Gaza hospitals
- Israeli forces will kill Hamas militants if they are seen firing from hospitals in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said Friday as deadly fire hit hospitals in the Palestinian territory.
- "If we see Hamas terrorists firing from hospitals, we'll do what we need to do... If we see Hamas terrorists we'll kill them," military spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters.
- "Hamas are operating from within the hospital," Hecht claimed, after Palestinian medics said Israeli strikes and sniper fire on Friday killed multiple people at Gaza City hospitals.
Israeli Occupation forces opened fire on the intensive care unit at Al-Quds hospital
The Palestinian Red Crescent said that Israeli forces opened fire on the intensive care unit at Al-Quds hospital in Gaza
Israeli Occupation forces opened fire on the intensive care unit at Al-Quds hospital.#AlQudsHospital #NotATarget #Gaza pic.twitter.com/ocIk0d8XLb— PRCS (@PalestineRCS) November 10, 2023
Gaza health system has reached 'point of no return': Red Cross
- The Red Cross warned Friday that the healthcare system in war-ravaged Gaza, which has faced repeated attack and dwindling supplies, has "reached a point of no return".
- "Overstretched, running on thin supplies and increasingly unsafe, the healthcare system in Gaza has reached a point of no return risking the lives of thousands of wounded, sick and displaced people," the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a statement. (Read more)
Israel says freelance journalists had prior knowledge of Hamas attack; news outlets deny allegations
- Major international media outlets have strongly denied that their Gaza photographers had prior knowledge of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, following allegations taken up by the Israeli government.
- Denials have been published by US media outlets The New York Times and CNN, as well as global news agencies AP, Reuters and AFP.
- The controversy started with an online post by HonestReporting, an organisation that highlights media coverage considered unfavourable to Israel. (Read full report)
Saudi Prince denounce the conduct of Israeli forces, in his first public comments on the Israel-Hamas war
- Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler on Friday denounced the conduct of Israeli forces fighting Hamas in Gaza, ahead of weekend summits that will focus on the unfolding violence in the Palestinian territory.
- "We condemn the military aggression witnessed in the Gaza Strip, the targeting of civilians, and the continued violations of international humanitarian law by the Israeli occupation forces," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told a summit with African leaders, his first public comments on the Israel-Hamas war.
- "We stress the necessity of stopping this war and forced displacement and creating conditions for the return of stability and achieving peace." (Read more)
UN's Palestinian refugee agency says over 100 staff killed in Gaza war
The head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency said on social media platform X formerly known as Twitter on Friday that over 100 United Nations workers had been killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Devastated. Over 100 @UNRWA colleagues confirmed killed in 1 month.— Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) November 10, 2023
Parents, teachers, nurses, doctors, support staff. @UNRWA is mourning, Palestinians mourning, Israelis mourning. Ending this tragedy needs #Humanitarianceasefire now.
'far too many' have died; Blinken says 'more needs to be done' to protect Palestinian civilians
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he welcomed Israel's agreed pauses in its Gaza offensive, but that more needed to be done.
- "Far too many Palestinians have been killed. Far too many who suffered these past weeks, and we want to do everything possible to prevent harm to them and to maximise the assistance that gets to them," Blinken said, speaking in New Delhi. (Read more)
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll hits 11,078
- The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Friday that 11,078 people have been killed in five weeks of Israeli military campaign targeting the militant group since October 7.
- The death toll includes 4,506 children, a health ministry statement said, while 27,490 people have been wounded in the war, which erupted with deadly Hamas attacks on southern Israel.
UN report on devastation to Palestinian economy shows GDP fell 4 per cent after a month of war
- A U.N. report paints a stark picture of the devastation of the collapse of the Palestinian economy after a month of war and Israel’s near-total siege of Gaza
- The gross domestic product shrank 4% in the West Bank and Gaza in the war’s first month, sending over 400,000 people into poverty — an economic impact unseen in the conflicts Syria and Ukraine, or any previous Israel-Hamas war, the U.N. said
Top US and Indian diplomats and defense chiefs discuss Indo-Pacific issues and Israel-Hamas war
The diplomats and defense chiefs of India and the United States met Friday focusing on security issues involving the Indo-Pacific, China and the Israel-Hamas war
"While the wars in Gaza and Ukraine are urgent issues, the more abiding challenge for both the U.S. and India relates to China and its revisionist orientation," said C. Uday Bhaskar, a retired navy officer
More than one journalist per day is dying in the Israel-Gaza conflict. This has to stop
- According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Gaza-Israel war has been the deadliest conflict for media workers since the organisation began counting statistics in 1992.
- At the time of writing, the committee said at least 39 journalists and media workers had been killed in the month since the war began. Reporters Without Borders put the number slightly higher at 41.
- But the rate of fatalities is so high – more than one per day – it is likely there will be more dead by the time you read this.
- The Israeli Defence Forces insist they do not target journalists, but Reporters Without Borders says at least ten have been killed while clearly covering the news. (The Conversation)
Protesters stage sit-in at New York Times headquarters to call for cease-fire in Gaza
- Pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupied the lobby of The New York Times, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza while accusing the media of showing a bias toward Israel in its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war
- Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the publication’s Manhattan headquarters. Many entered the building’s atrium for a sit-in and vigil that lasted more than an hour