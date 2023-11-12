By Agencies

The search for safety in Gaza is growing more desperate as combat intensifies. Residents who escaped to the south and Palestinian health officials reported strikes in and around Gaza City’s main hospital. Israel said at least one was the result of a misfired Palestinian rocket.

The World Health Organization said Friday that 20 of Gaza's 36 hospitals are no longer functioning, including a pediatric hospital that stopped operations after a reported Israeli strike in the area.

"If there is a hell on earth today, its name is northern Gaza," the UN humanitarian agency spokesperson, Jens Laerke, told reporters in Geneva.

(With Inputs from AP, AFP, guardian)





