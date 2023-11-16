Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel continues Gaza hospital raid; Biden defends refusal to call ceasefire

By Online Desk

Israel renewed its operation at Gaza's largest hospital Thursday, targeting what it maintains is a Hamas command centre concealed in a complex sheltering more than 2,000 civilians.

"Tonight we conducted a targeted operation into Shifa Hospital. We continue to move forward," Major General Yaron Finkelman, the head of Israeli military operations in Gaza, said in a social media post.

Gaza's health ministry, which is controlled by Hamas, said Thursday that Israeli bulldozers had "destroyed parts of the southern entrance" of the hospital which has become a focal point in the 40-day-old war.

Both Israel and its top ally the United States say Hamas have a command centre below the Al-Shifa complex but offer no proof, while the Palestinian militant group and directors at the hospital have denied the charge.

Before Israeli forces first stormed the hospital complex on Wednesday, UN agencies estimated that 2,300 patients, staff and displaced civilians were sheltering at Al-Shifa.

A journalist in contact with AFP, trapped inside Al-Shifa, said that Israeli soldiers, some wearing face masks, shot in the air and ordered young men to surrender when they first burst into the facility.

About 1,000 male Palestinians, hands above their heads, were in the courtyard, some of them stripped naked by Israeli soldiers checking them for weapons or explosives, the journalist said.

Witnesses have described conditions inside the hospital as horrific, with medical procedures performed without anaesthetic, families with scant food or water living in corridors, and the stench of decomposing corpses filling the air.

US President Joe Biden reiterated that Israel's war won't end until Hamas is fully destroyed, despite growing pressure from the Democratic Party and increasing international criticism over his administration's refusal to call for a ceasefire. Biden said he had told Israel to be "incredibly careful" in the Al-Shifa operation, but insisted Hamas had placed its "headquarters, weapons, materiel" at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip" to allow for aid delivery and medical evacuations, after four failed attempts to respond to the Israel-Hamas war. The vote in the 15-member council was 12-0 with the United States, United Kingdom and Russia abstaining.

UPDATES FROM DAY 41 OF THE WAR

