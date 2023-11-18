Israel-Hamas war LIVE: 24 die at Al Shifa hospital, Israel allows only 2 fuel trucks a day into Gaza

By Online Desk

The Hamas-controlled health ministry said on Friday that 24 patients at a hospital in war-torn Gaza had died within 48 hours due to power outages, as Israeli forces searched the complex for Hamas hideouts.

The announcement came shortly after Israel agreed to a US request to allow two fuel trucks a day into Gaza, following a UN warning that the shortages had halted aid deliveries and put people at risk of starvation.

The situation was dire at the Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in Gaza, which Israel's army said it was searching for a third day for suspected hideouts of fighters from the Islamist movement's armed wing.

"Twenty-four patients... have died over the last 48 hours" at Al-Shifa hospital "as vital medical equipment has stopped functioning because of the power outage", Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.

Israel’s national security adviser says the country’s war cabinet has agreed to allow two tanker trucks of fuel to enter the Gaza Strip each day – a quantity he described as “very minimal”.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Tzachi Hanegbi said the fuel would be allowed for Gaza’s communications system and water and sewage services.

He said the aim is to prevent the spread of disease without disrupting Israel’s ability to continue its war against the Hamas militant group.

Hanegbi said the fuel amounted to roughly 2% to 4% of the normal quantities of fuel that entered Gaza before the war erupted on 7 October.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) earlier said its aid trucks were unable to enter Gaza from Egypt for a second straight day due to the lack of fuel and a near-total communications blackout.

UNRWA said it would be unable to "manage or coordinate humanitarian convoys" from Friday because of the telecommunications outage.

"The situation in Al-Shifa is catastrophic" for patients, displaced people and health workers who are crammed inside without electricity, water and food, the hospital's director, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, told AFP on the phone later during a brief restoration of communications.

Israel earlier said it found the body of another hostage in a building adjacent to Gaza City's Shifa Hospital. The hospital has been the focus of clashing narratives over who is to blame for the widespread suffering of Palestinian civilians during the war between Israel and Hamas.

