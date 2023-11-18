Home LIVE

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: 24 die at Al Shifa hospital, Israel allows only 2 fuel trucks a day into Gaza

"Vital medical equipment has stopped functioning because of the power outage", said Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.

Published: 18th November 2023 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

Patients receive treatment at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas. (Photo | AFP)

Patients receive treatment at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas. (Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

The Hamas-controlled health ministry said on Friday that 24 patients at a hospital in war-torn Gaza had died within 48 hours due to power outages, as Israeli forces searched the complex for Hamas hideouts.

The announcement came shortly after Israel agreed to a US request to allow two fuel trucks a day into Gaza, following a UN warning that the shortages had halted aid deliveries and put people at risk of starvation.

The situation was dire at the Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in Gaza, which Israel's army said it was searching for a third day for suspected hideouts of fighters from the Islamist movement's armed wing.

"Twenty-four patients... have died over the last 48 hours" at Al-Shifa hospital "as vital medical equipment has stopped functioning because of the power outage", Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.

Israel’s national security adviser says the country’s war cabinet has agreed to allow two tanker trucks of fuel to enter the Gaza Strip each day – a quantity he described as “very minimal”.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Tzachi Hanegbi said the fuel would be allowed for Gaza’s communications system and water and sewage services.

He said the aim is to prevent the spread of disease without disrupting Israel’s ability to continue its war against the Hamas militant group.

Hanegbi said the fuel amounted to roughly 2% to 4% of the normal quantities of fuel that entered Gaza before the war erupted on 7 October.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) earlier said its aid trucks were unable to enter Gaza from Egypt for a second straight day due to the lack of fuel and a near-total communications blackout.

UNRWA said it would be unable to "manage or coordinate humanitarian convoys" from Friday because of the telecommunications outage.

"The situation in Al-Shifa is catastrophic" for patients, displaced people and health workers who are crammed inside without electricity, water and food, the hospital's director, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, told AFP on the phone later during a brief restoration of communications.

Israel earlier said it found the body of another hostage in a building adjacent to Gaza City's Shifa Hospital. The hospital has been the focus of clashing narratives over who is to blame for the widespread suffering of Palestinian civilians during the war between Israel and Hamas.

UPDATES FROM DAY 43 OF THE WAR

11:22 Nov 17

Death toll in Gaza passes 12,000, including 5,000 children, say Hamas officials

  • At least 12,000 Palestinians, including 5,000 children, have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since 7 October, according to Hamas officials.
  • Ismail Thawabta, the director general of the Hamas-run government media office in Gaza, said there are 3,750 missing persons, including 1,800 children, who are still under the rubble.
  • In an update on Friday, Thawabta also told reporters that at least 200 doctors, nurses, and paramedics, as well as at least 22 civil defence team members, have been killed since the start of the war, Al Jazeera reported.

Here are other key figures provided by Thawabta:

  • At least 51 journalists and media representatives have been killed.
  • There are more than 30,000 injuries, 75 per cent of which are women and children.
  • Some 25 hospitals and 250 medical facilities are out of operation.
  • At least 55 ambulances have been destroyed.
  • The total number of government premises that have been totally destroyed exceeds 95,000 buildings.
  • At least 57 mosques have been completely damaged; 165 mosques have been partially damaged.
  • At least three churches have been destroyed.
02:56 Nov 17

Key Developments

  • Death toll in Gaza reaches 12,000, including 5,000 children since Oct 7

  • 24 die at Al Shifa hospital, Israel allows only 2 fuel trucks a day into Gaza

  • Palestinian children wounded in Israeli bombardments evacuated to UAE

  • Gaza is under communications blackout as telecom operators run out of fuel for their generators

  • Humanitarian crisis worsens in southern Gaza as food, water and fuel are all running out

  • UN warns of "imminent starvation" in Gaza due to Israeli siege with little aid coming via Egypt

  • Heads of 18 UN agencies reiterate demand for ceasefire and reject calls for creating 'safe zone' 

  • UNRWA says there will be no aid deliveries into Gaza through Rafah border crossing from today

  • Israeli airstrikes continue in South Gaza where over 2 million displaced civilians seek shelter

  • Israeli airstrike on Jabalia refugee camp in north Gaza kills 18 people

  • Israel says 'five terrorists' killed at Jenin refugee camp raid in occupied West Bank

  • Israel plans to shift focus to southern Gaza amid ongoing ground assault in northern region

  • Israeli troops are carrying out building-by-building searches at Al-Shifa — Gaza's main hospital

12:01 Nov 17

UN agencies say millions of Gazans face 'immediate possibility of starvation'

The heads of 18 UN agencies and international charities on Thursday rejected the creation of a safe zone, saying that concentrating civilians in one area while hostilities continue was too dangerous.

  • They called for a cease-fire and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid and fuel for Gaza’s population.

  • Israel has sealed off Gaza since the start of the war, allowing only a trickle of aid from Egypt.

  • It also bars delivery of fuel, saying it will be diverted to Hamas — though it allowed a small amount this week for UN trucks to use in delivering aid.

"With winter fast approaching, unsafe and overcrowded shelters and the lack of clean water, civilians are facing the immediate possibility of starvation," said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain.

The World Food Program said the 447 trucks that have brought food into Gaza from Egypt — out of 1,129 relief trucks total since Oct. 21 — provide less than 7 per cent of the population's daily caloric needs. Bread is "scarce or non-existent" after fuel shortages shut down most bakeries, and food supply chains have collapsed, it said.

01:08 Nov 18

Vatican says Pope Francis to meet Palestinians, families of captives

  • The Vatican told the Reuters news agency that Pope Francis will meet next Wednesday with a delegation of Palestinians with family members in Gaza and with the families of captives being held in the enclave.
  • The meetings will be separate.
  • “With these meetings, which are exclusively humanitarian, Pope Francis wants to show his spiritual closeness to the sufferings of both,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.
  • Pope Francis had earlier called for an end to the fighting in Gaza and has appealed for more aid to be allowed in.

01:04 Nov 18

17,000 litres of fuel enter Gaza for telecoms firm: Palestinian border official

  • Some 17,000 litres (about 4,500 gallons) of fuel entered Gaza Friday through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, a Palestinian border official said, the first shipment since Israel's war cabinet said it would allow regular deliveries.
  • The Palestinian official said the fuel was "for the telecommunications company" Paltel, which on Thursday confirmed a total communications blackout in Gaza after it ran out of fuel.
  • Secretary Antony Blinken called Israeli Senior Adviser Ron Dermer on Wednesday and made clear that the Israelis could not wait any longer, warning Gaza was on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe. 
  • Yesterday, the UN warned that the lack of fuel is jeopardizing “the entire architecture of the humanitarian response” in Gaza, and raw sewage is now flowing in the streets.
12:56 Nov 18

Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen packs food to aid humanitarian relief effort in Gaza

  • World Central Kitchen, the international disaster relief charity founded by the celebrity chef José Andrés, says it has trucks packed with food and cooking equipment positioned and ready to aid the humanitarian relief effort in Gaza.
  • The organization is working in partnership with the non-profit America Near East Refugee Aid (Anera) and says it has a large warehouse outside Cairo to keep a supply chain running.
  • On Wednesday, Anera announced that it had supervised the first WCK trucks gaining entry to Gaza to supply flour and beans.
  • The United Nations warns that Gaza’s civilians face the “immediate possibility” of starvation, and that overcrowding and lack of clean water are speeding the spread of diseases as winter approaches.
  • Deliveries of already scarce food and other supplies have been halted in recent days because of shortages of fuel for trucks and a communications blackout that has made it impossible to coordinate deliveries, aid agencies said.
12:53 Nov 18

EU foreign policy chief meets Palestinian FM

  • Borrell said he expressed “solidarity over the tragic loss of civilian lives in Gaza and the dire humanitarian situation” in talks with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki.
  • The EU foreign policy chief also said the two delegations discussed “the importance of working towards a swift release of hostages”.
  • Earlier today, Hamas slammed Borrell for comments that the Palestinian group said “distort the right of the Palestinian people to resist the occupation”.
  • “We see that the US and the EU are violating international law by giving the occupation the green light to commit more crimes and massacres against our people,” Hamas said in a post on Telegram.
11:45 Nov 17

Palestinian children wounded in Israeli bombardments evacuated to UAE

  • A girl who lost her arm in an Israeli air strike and another who took shrapnel in her stomach are among the first children to flown to the UAE for specialist medical treatment.
  • The families will need to cross the Rafah border crossing to exit Gaza into Egypt, before heading to Al Arish airport, where flights will take them to the UAE.
  • Thousands of children are in desperate need of medical treatment, many with severe burns and other injuries sustained in Israel's bombardment of Gaza, since war broke out on October 7.
AFP photos showing the evacuation of Palestinian children from Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, in the centre of Gaza.
02:45 Nov 17

One million children are suffering unimaginable horror in Gaza: UNICEF

02:37 Nov 17

Human rights body questions Israel's claim on Al-Shifa, calls for impartial probe

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor calls for an impartial international inquiry into Israel's claims of Palestinian use of Al-Shifa Medical Complex and other Gaza hospitals for military purposes.

  • The watchdog questions the validity of Israel's account, citing the absence of neutral international involvement in military actions at Al-Shifa and other Gaza facilities.

  • Euro-Med insists that Israel needs stronger justification than presenting a few weapons to the world for its attacks on Gaza hospitals, jeopardizing the lives of countless citizens in need of urgent medical attention.

  • The Geneva-based rights group asserts that targeting hospitals endangers civilians and interrupts essential medical services, violating the principle of unrestricted access to healthcare during emergencies and wartime. Such actions could potentially constitute war crimes and breaches of the Geneva Conventions, given that medical facilities are considered civilian objects.

  • Euro-Med Monitor has documented over 245 attacks on Palestinian medical facilities since Israel's offensive began on October 7, resulting in the deaths of 600 people, including health workers performing their duties.

02:28 Nov 17

Largest displacement of Palestinians since Nakba in 1948: UNRWA chief

02:23 Nov 17

Israeli army says 'at least five terrorists' killed in Jenin raid

The Israeli army said Friday it had killed "at least five terrorists" during an operation in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank. Israeli forces carried out an operation in a refugee camp in the city overnight Thursday-Friday, and the military said in a statement that, "In total, at least five terrorists were killed."

01:41 Nov 17

18 killed in Israeli air strike on Jabalia refugee camp in north Gaza

  • Al Jazeera reported that 11 Palestinians were killed after an Israeli air attack targeted a residential building in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, and at least 10 others were killed after an air attack hit a home in al-Qarara, east of Khan Younis, south of the enclave.

  • The toll in the strike has now risen to 18, while another Israeli air strike later struck the Falouja neighbourhood in Jabalia, killing three more civilians, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency.

  • Israeli air attacks and artillery bombardment targeted the Gaza City areas of Sheikh Radwan, Tuffah, and Shujayea, as well as Yaffa Street.

01:34 Nov 17

Israeli troops raid Hamas' northern command outpost, recover heavy artillery

Israeli news outlet Haaretz reports that Israel's army maintained its raid in northern Gaza into Friday morning.

  • The report says that Israeli troops assaulted the northern command outpost of Hamas, where they discovered heavy artillery, drones, and other weaponry, guided by intelligence provided by the Shin Bet security bureau. The outpost was eventually destroyed.

  • The report says that the Israeli army's Givati Brigade confronted a Hamas group that was hiding in a northern Gaza school. The forces killed the terrorists and discovered weapons hidden on the premises.

12:04 Nov 17

Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza has been completely shut down

According to hospital chief Atef al-Kahlout, the Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza has been entirely shut down, and roughly 45 patients who require immediate surgery have been left in the reception area. 

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that the hospital is currently under siege by Israeli tanks and a "violent attack is underway."

11:56 Nov 17

Israeli army says recovered remains of soldier hostage

Israel's army said Friday it had recovered the remains of a woman soldier held hostage by Hamas militants, whose death the military had announced earlier in the week.

"The body of the soldier Noa Marciano... has been extracted" by fellow troops "from a structure adjacent to Al-Shifa hospital" in the Gaza Strip, an army statement said, after confirming earlier in the week the death of Marciano, 19, who Hamas militants said had been killed in an Israeli bombardment.

11:55 Nov 17

UNRWA says there will be no aid deliveries into Gaza through Rafah from today

The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has announced that no aid will be sent into Gaza through the Rafah crossing beginning Friday. According to UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, there is an intentional attempt to "strangle" its humanitarian work in Gaza.

UNRWA announced in a statement on Thursday that all communications in Gaza are down due to a lack of fuel. "This makes it impossible to manage or coordinate humanitarian aid convoys," UNRWA's head of communications Juliette Touma said.

10:25 Nov 17

Israeli military has set its sights on southern Gaza in battle with Hamas

After raiding the Gaza Strip’s largest hospital, Israel appears close to completing its takeover of the besieged territory’s northern sector, which it has described as the headquarters of the ruling Hamas militant group.

And in a signal that Israel’s ground invasion could soon expand to the south, Palestinians in parts of southern Gaza said they received evacuation notices on Thursday. But as the military sets its sights on southern Gaza in its campaign to stamp out Hamas, key challenges loom:

  • International patience for a protracted invasion has begun to wear thin and with over 2 million displaced Gaza civilians staying in overcrowded shelters in the south,

  • A broad military offensive there could unleash a new humanitarian disaster during the cold, wet winter.

10:20 Nov 17

Israel says hostage found 'murdered' in Gaza

The Israeli army said a woman hostage, whose body was found by troops near Al-Shifa hospital, was "murdered" by her captors. "Yehudit (Weiss) was murdered by the terrorists in the Gaza Strip and we didn't manage to reach her in time," army spokesman Daniel Hagari told a televised briefing.

Hamas has repeatedly accused Israel of being responsible for the deaths of scores of hostages through its intensive bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

10:19 Nov 17

Iran says it won't let Israel defeat Hamas, but stops short of promising to enter conflict

Iran will not allow Israel to defeat Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the head of Iran’s expeditionary Quds Force wrote in a message to the commander of the Hamas military wing. However, Gen. Esmail Ghaani stopped short of saying that Tehran would join the battle in order to rescue Hamas.

  • Ghaani’s letter was addressed to Mohammed Deif, the shadowy leader of the Hamas military wing in Gaza and was published by Iran’s state news agency IRNA.

  • Ghaani said Iran, the main Hamas sponsor, and its allies "will carry out all our duties in this historic battle" and will not allow Israel to "reach its dirty goals" of defeating Hamas.

  • Ghaani was referring to Iran-backed groups in the region, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels who have attacked Israel with drones and missiles over the past weeks.

  • He was also referring to Iraq’s militants who have claimed responsibility for dozens of attacks against bases housing US troops in Iraq and Syria.

  • Ghaani praised the Oct 7, attack, saying it showed Israel was "weaker than a spider’s web." 

  • He added that Israel retaliated with "unprecedented brutal war crimes" against civilians.

10:15 Nov 17

UN says humanitarian crisis deepens as food, water and fuel are all running out

Nearly every single person in the Gaza Strip doesn’t have enough food, and more than two out of every three people don’t have clean drinking water, the UN said Thursday.

  • Humanitarian aid deliveries to the besieged territory through the Rafah border crossing will not take place on Friday because internet and telephone services have collapsed across Gaza for lack of fuel, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said.

  • UNRWA communications director Juliette Touma told reporters in Amman, Jordan that humanitarian aid, food, fuel, and water have all been "used as weapons of war."

  • According to her, at the 153 UNRWA facilities that are currently overcrowded with 800,000 displaced Palestinians, "children are pleading for a sip of water and a piece of bread."

  • Touma said UNRWA can’t operate because it has no fuel, and "It is simply outrageous that humanitarian agencies are reduced to begging for fuel." 

  • Israel did provide UNRWA with limited fuel this week but only for the delivery of food, she said.

"Today Gaza look looks like it’s been hit by an earthquake — except it’s man-made and it could have been totally avoided,” she said. "We have just witnessed in the past week, the largest displacement of Palestinians since 1948."

Abeer Etefa, a Mideast regional spokesperson for the U.N. World Food Program, said dehydration and malnutrition are increasing rapidly with only 10 per cent of needed food supplies entering Gaza, and the "massive food gap" is growing while nearly the entire 2.2 million people in the territory need food.

"People are facing the immediate possibility of starvation," she said, speaking from Cairo. "The existing food systems in Gaza are basically collapsing."

