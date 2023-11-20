Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Gaza denies 'Hamas tunnel' in Al-Shifa; Israel says two hostages taken into hospital

By Online Desk

The Israeli military on Sunday said it had uncovered a tunnel under Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital that stretched 55-metres beneath the war-torn complex where troops have been conducting a major operation. "IDF troops exposed a 55-meter-long terror tunnel 10 metres deep underneath the Shifa hospital complex," which ran under the hospital and ended at a blast door, an army statement said.

However, Mounir El Barsh, the Gaza health ministry director, told Al Jazeera television that the Israeli statement was a "pure lie". "They have been at the hospital for eight days ... and yet they haven't found anything," he said.

Israel also stepped up its accusations against Hamas and claimed that one of its soldiers was killed by Hamas inside Al-Shifa and that it had taken two foreign hostages, a Nepalese and a Thai, from its October 7 incursion, to the hospital, Reuters reported.

On Sunday, Palestinian medics evacuated 31 premature babies from the Al-Shifa hospital Sunday in a high-risk operation, the UN said, pledging to also move patients and staff who remain there. Mohammed Zaqut, director general of hospitals in Gaza, told AFP that "preparations are under way" for them to enter Egypt.

On Saturday, a health ministry official in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said more than 80 people were killed on Saturday in twin Israeli strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp. UN officials said thousands of displaced Palestinians had been sheltering at the school and Martin Griffiths denounced the "tragic news of the children, women and men killed".

"Shelters are a place for safety," he posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Schools are a place for learning.

Israel has pounded Gaza relentlessly from the air, land and sea since October 7 when Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping some 240 others, according to Israeli authorities.

Since then, health officials in Hamas-run Gaza say Israel's relentless campaign has killed at least 13,000 people, also mostly civilians.

UPDATES FROM DAY 45 OF THE WAR



