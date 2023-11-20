-
Israel has warned residents of Gaza's largest refugee camp Jabalia and a nearby coastal camp to evacuate, as the military said on Sunday it was "expanding its operational activities in additional neighbourhoods... of the Gaza Strip"
Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred safely on Sunday from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and will go to Egypt
Israel claimed that one of its soldiers was killed by Hamas inside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and that it had taken two foreign hostages there
Israeli military on Sunday said it had uncovered a tunnel under Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza that stretched 55-metres beneath the complex
At least two Palestinians were killed on Sunday during Israeli army raids in the West Bank, the Red Crescent said
Israel said Yemen's Houthi rebels seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in a crucial Red Sea shipping route on Sunday
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Gaza denies 'Hamas tunnel' in Al-Shifa; Israel says two hostages taken into hospital
"They (Israeli military) have been at the hospital for eight days ... and yet they haven't found anything," Gaza health ministry director, told Al Jazeera tv, on their claim about the tunnels.
Published: 20th November 2023 09:22 AM | Last Updated: 20th November 2023 11:31 AM | A+A A-
The Israeli military on Sunday said it had uncovered a tunnel under Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital that stretched 55-metres beneath the war-torn complex where troops have been conducting a major operation. "IDF troops exposed a 55-meter-long terror tunnel 10 metres deep underneath the Shifa hospital complex," which ran under the hospital and ended at a blast door, an army statement said.
However, Mounir El Barsh, the Gaza health ministry director, told Al Jazeera television that the Israeli statement was a "pure lie". "They have been at the hospital for eight days ... and yet they haven't found anything," he said.
Israel also stepped up its accusations against Hamas and claimed that one of its soldiers was killed by Hamas inside Al-Shifa and that it had taken two foreign hostages, a Nepalese and a Thai, from its October 7 incursion, to the hospital, Reuters reported.
On Sunday, Palestinian medics evacuated 31 premature babies from the Al-Shifa hospital Sunday in a high-risk operation, the UN said, pledging to also move patients and staff who remain there. Mohammed Zaqut, director general of hospitals in Gaza, told AFP that "preparations are under way" for them to enter Egypt.
On Saturday, a health ministry official in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said more than 80 people were killed on Saturday in twin Israeli strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp. UN officials said thousands of displaced Palestinians had been sheltering at the school and Martin Griffiths denounced the "tragic news of the children, women and men killed".
"Shelters are a place for safety," he posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Schools are a place for learning.
Israel has pounded Gaza relentlessly from the air, land and sea since October 7 when Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping some 240 others, according to Israeli authorities.
Since then, health officials in Hamas-run Gaza say Israel's relentless campaign has killed at least 13,000 people, also mostly civilians.
UPDATES FROM DAY 45 OF THE WAR
Top developments at a glance
'Nowhere to go': UN human rights expert decries shelters being hit
- UN human rights expert Francesca Albanese decried shelters being hit and urged for a ceasefire to the war.
- Israeli air raids have killed many Palestinians at Al Fakhoura school, run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), in the Jabalia refugee camp and another school in Tall az-Zaatar, also in northern Gaza.
- At least 50 people were killed in the attack on Al Fakhoura school, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Saturday. It said the two attacks killed and injured hundreds of people.
Painful to see UNRWA premises being hit, especially as they shelter mostly women & children who are left with NOWHERE to go. States must call for #ceasefireNow & ensure its respect. Time to consider diplomatic, political & economic measures to end the violence & restore legality. https://t.co/UUZpJuf4uW— Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) November 20, 2023
China FM says 'urgent' steps needed to ease Gaza crisis
- A delegation of foreign ministers of the Palestinian Authority, Indonesia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan are in Beijing this week for talks aimed at a "de-escalation" of the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict
- "Let us work together to quickly cool down the situation in Gaza and restore peace in the Middle East as soon as possible," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told ministers on Monday at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in the Chinese capital
With the world's eyes on Gaza, attacks are on the rise in the West Bank, which faces its own war
- Israeli settler attacks have surged at an unprecedented rate, according to the United Nations
- In six weeks, settlers have killed nine Palestinians, said Palestinian health authorities
- They've destroyed 3,000-plus olive trees during the crucial harvest season, said Palestinian Authority official Ghassan Daghlas, wiping out what for some were inheritances passed through generations. And they've harassed herding communities, forcing over 900 people to abandon 15 hamlets they long called home, the U.N. said
- U.S. President Biden and other administration officials have repeatedly condemned settler violence, even as they defended the Israeli campaign in Gaza
- Before the Hamas assault, 2023 already was the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in over two decades, with 250 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire, most during military operations
“Our lives are hell,” said Sabri Boum, a 52-year-old farmer who fortified his windows with metal grills last week to protect his children from settlers he said threw stun grenades in Qaryout, a northern village. “It's like I'm in a prison.”
READ FULL REPORT HERE
Israel warns residents of Gaza's largest refugee camp Jabalia to evacuate
- Israel has warned residents of Gaza's largest refugee camp Jabalia and a nearby coastal camp to evacuate, as the military said Sunday it was "expanding its operational activities in additional neighbourhoods... of the Gaza Strip"
- After intense bombardment, an AFP journalist in Gaza saw columns of smoke rising from Jabalia on Sunday
- A Hamas health official said more than 80 people were killed in twin strikes on Jabalia on Saturday, including on a UN school sheltering displaced people
- Social media videos verified by AFP showed bodies covered in blood and dust on the floor of a building, where mattresses had been wedged under school tables
- Israel's military has said Jabalia is among the areas of focus as they "target terrorists and strike Hamas infrastructure"
- Without mentioning the strikes, the Israeli army said "an incident in the Jabalia region" was under review.
- UN rights chief Volker Turk on Sunday condemned the purported strike on the school as "horrifying", adding that "the horrendous events of the past 48 hours in Gaza beggar belief"
- On Monday, Palestinian news agency Wafa said the Indonesian hospital near Jabalia had also come under shelling
31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain
- Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred safely Sunday from Gaza’s main hospital and will go to Egypt, while over 250 patients with severely infected wounds and other urgent conditions remained stranded days after Israeli forces entered the compound to look for Hamas operations
- The newborns from the hospital, where power was cut and supplies ran out while Israeli forces battled Palestinian militants outside, were receiving urgent care in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. They had dehydration, hypothermia and sepsis in some cases, said Mohamed Zaqout, director of Gaza hospitals. Four other babies died in the two days before the evacuation, he said
- The operation in Al-Shifa has drawn widespread international condemnation, with the World Health Organization describing the hospital as a "death zone" after sending in a team to visit the facility on Saturday
- The visit came after hundreds fled the hospital following what Al-Shifa's director said were Israeli army orders for it to be emptied, with an AFP journalist seeing crowds of sick, injured and displaced people fleeing on foot
19-year-old Noa Marciano, whose body was recovered near Shifa last week, "was taken by Hamas terrorists inside the walls of Shifa hospital. There, she was murdered by a Hamas terrorist," Israel army's chief spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said. Hamas had said that she died in an Israeli air strike and issued a video that appeared to show her corpse, unmarked except for a head wound.