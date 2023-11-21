Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Truce deal close, says Hamas leader; 200 evacuated from Gaza's Indonesian hospital

By Online Desk

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said on Tuesday a truce agreement with Israel was in sight, raising hopes that dozens of people taken hostage in the October 7 attacks could be released.

The majority of the hostages are Israeli civilians, some of them young children and elderly people. Only a handful have been released, freed by Israeli troops or their bodies recovered.

Speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, sources from Hamas and Islamic Jihad -- which also participated in the attacks -- confirmed that their groups had agreed to the terms of a truce deal.

The tentative deal includes a five-day truce, comprised of a ceasefire on the ground and limits to Israeli air operations over southern Gaza, among other conditions.

Meanwhile, 200 patients were evacuated from Gaza's Indonesian hospital with the help of the Red Cross just hours after it was hit by a deadly Israeli strike that killed 12 people, the Hamas-run health ministry said on Monday.

Health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said, "The Israeli army is laying siege to the Indonesian hospital. He told AFP that 200 people were evacuated from the hospital in Jabaliya and were taken by bus to Nasser hospital in the southern town of Khan Yunis.

400 people still remain inside the hospital but efforts continue to move them to other hospitals in southern Gaza, Qudra added.

The evacuation of the 140-bed hospital, which is close to the Jabaliya refugee camp, was carried out in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), he said, in a condition laid down by doctors after Israel struck an ambulance in northern Gaza, claiming it was being used by Hamas militants.

On Monday, a shell struck the second floor of the Indonesian Hospital, killing at least 12 people, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza and a medical worker inside the facility. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The advance on the Indonesian Hospital came a day after the World Health Organization evacuated 31 premature babies from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the territory's largest, where they were among more than 250 critically ill or wounded patients stranded there days after Israeli forces entered the compound. Twenty-eight of the premature babies arrived in Egypt on Monday.

On October 7, Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping some 240 others, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel has pounded Gaza relentlessly from the air, land and sea since then which has killed at least 13,000 people, also mostly civilians, health officials in Hamas-run Gaza said. The Hamas government said more than 5,600 children were among the dead, alongside 3,550 women, with another 31,000 people wounded

Israel has refused to heed calls for a ceasefire before Hamas releases all the hostages.

UPDATES FROM DAY 46 OF THE WAR

