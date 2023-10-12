Israel-Hamas war LIVE | Israel says no water or fuel to Gaza until hostages freed; Indians return

By Online Desk

The latest Israel-Palestine war, ignited by a wide-ranging attack by the militant group Hamas on Israel, has already claimed thousands of lives on both sides.

The immediate trigger was Hamas militants firing thousands of rockets and sending fighters -- through land, air and sea -- into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip during a major Jewish holiday (Simchat Torah) on October 7 in a deadly offensive branded "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood".

Israel has been responding to Saturday's attack with a massive bombardment of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “crush and destroy” Hamas.

Meanwhile, the first batch of Indians who had been waiting to return from Israel have been flown back home.

On Monday, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant ordered a “complete siege” of Gaza halting the supply of electricity, food, water and fuel to the Palestinian enclave. Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian envoy to the United Nations, described the siege as "nothing less than genocidal".

Palestinians say civilians are paying the price in strikes on Gaza, a small coastal strip of land (140 square miles) packed with 2.3 million residents, which has been blockaded for more than 15 years.

A spokeswoman for Gisha, an Israeli human rights group, warned that the “Israeli decisions to cut electricity, fuel, food and medicine supplies" would severely affect Palestinians.

The conflict is expected to continue to escalate.

The latest developments:

The latest developments:

