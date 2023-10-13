Israel-Hamas war LIVE | Palestinians begin mass exodus from North Gaza as Israel's ground attack looms

By Online Desk

Thousands of Palestinians fled to southern Gaza in search of refuge Friday after Israel warned them to evacuate before an expected ground offensive against Hamas in retaliation for the deadliest attack in Israel's history.

“Forget about food, forget about electricity, forget about fuel. The only concern now is just if you’ll make it, if you’re going to live,” said Nebal Farsakh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Red Crescent in Gaza City, as she broke into heaving sobs.

The mass exodus comes after Israel’s military told over 1.1 million people to evacuate towards the southern part of the besieged territory, ahead of a feared Israeli ground offensive. Many Palestinians in Gaza still struggled with indecision, not knowing whether to leave or stay.

However, the Palestinian militant group Hamas urged residents to "remain steadfast in your homes and to stand firm" against Israel.

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said the order would have "devastating humanitarian consequences."

Nearly 1,800 Gazans — again most of them civilians and including over 580 children — have been killed in waves of missile strikes on the densely populated enclave, the health ministry said.

At least 423,000 people — nearly one in five Gazans — have been forced from their homes by Israeli airstrikes, the UN said on Thursday.

Suffering in Gaza has been rising dramatically with Palestinians desperate for food, fuel and medicine and the territory’s only power plant shut down for lack of fuel. The morgue at Gaza’s biggest hospital overflowed as bodies came in faster than relatives could claim them.

The current conflict has already claimed thousands of lives on both sides.

The immediate trigger was Hamas firing thousands of rockets and sending fighters --- through land, air and sea --- into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip during a major Jewish holiday (Simchat Torah) on October 7 in a deadly, surprise offensive branded "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood".

Israel has been responding to Saturday's attack with a massive bombardment of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “crush and destroy” Hamas.

The conflict is expected to continue to escalate.

The latest developments:

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Thousands of Palestinians fled to southern Gaza in search of refuge Friday after Israel warned them to evacuate before an expected ground offensive against Hamas in retaliation for the deadliest attack in Israel's history. “Forget about food, forget about electricity, forget about fuel. The only concern now is just if you’ll make it, if you’re going to live,” said Nebal Farsakh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Red Crescent in Gaza City, as she broke into heaving sobs. The mass exodus comes after Israel’s military told over 1.1 million people to evacuate towards the southern part of the besieged territory, ahead of a feared Israeli ground offensive. Many Palestinians in Gaza still struggled with indecision, not knowing whether to leave or stay.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, the Palestinian militant group Hamas urged residents to "remain steadfast in your homes and to stand firm" against Israel. UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said the order would have "devastating humanitarian consequences." Nearly 1,800 Gazans — again most of them civilians and including over 580 children — have been killed in waves of missile strikes on the densely populated enclave, the health ministry said. At least 423,000 people — nearly one in five Gazans — have been forced from their homes by Israeli airstrikes, the UN said on Thursday. Suffering in Gaza has been rising dramatically with Palestinians desperate for food, fuel and medicine and the territory’s only power plant shut down for lack of fuel. The morgue at Gaza’s biggest hospital overflowed as bodies came in faster than relatives could claim them. The current conflict has already claimed thousands of lives on both sides. The immediate trigger was Hamas firing thousands of rockets and sending fighters --- through land, air and sea --- into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip during a major Jewish holiday (Simchat Torah) on October 7 in a deadly, surprise offensive branded "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood". Israel has been responding to Saturday's attack with a massive bombardment of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “crush and destroy” Hamas. The conflict is expected to continue to escalate. The latest developments: Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp