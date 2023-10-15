Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Families flee northern Gaza before Israel's invasion

By Online Desk

Israel is readying for a ground offensive in Gaza, after giving around 1.1 million Palestinians a little more time to flee the northern areas it has vowed to target in response to the deadly October 7 attack by militant group Hamas.

The Israeli military has indicated that the ground incursion will focus on Gaza City, the base of Hamas.

Many Palestinians in Gaza do not know whether to leave or stay. They are also desperate for food, fuel, and medicine. The territory’s only power plant shut down for lack of fuel. The morgue at Gaza’s biggest hospital too has been overflowing.

The current war has already claimed thousands of lives on both sides.

The immediate trigger was Hamas firing thousands of rockets and sending fighters --- through land, air and sea --- into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip during a major Jewish holiday (Simchat Torah) on October 7 in a deadly, surprise offensive branded "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood".

Israel has been responding to Saturday's attack with a massive bombardment of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “crush and destroy” Hamas.

The conflict is expected to continue to escalate.

Here are highlights

