People are struggling to flee from northern Gaza
Gazans are grappling with a growing water crisis
No decision on a ground offensive has been announced
Israel has been massing troops along the Gaza border
Gaza’s hospitals will run out of fuel within two days
Rafah crossing point between Egypt and Gaza remained closed today
Aid convoys are waiting near Rafah crossing point for delivery to Gaza
US Secy of State Blinken met the Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh
More than 2,000 Muslims rallied in Indonesia’s capital for Palestinians
3 Hamas members from Lebanon killed after crossing border into Israel
Israel seals off an area up to four kilometres along border with Lebanon
Israel strikes inside Lebanon after anti-tank missile fire
US to evacuate its citizens in Israel to Cyprus by sea
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Families flee northern Gaza before Israel's invasion
The Israeli military has indicated that the ground incursion will focus on Gaza City, the base of Hamas. Many Palestinians in Gaza are still struggling to decide to stay or leave.
Published: 15th October 2023 03:01 PM
Israel is readying for a ground offensive in Gaza, after giving around 1.1 million Palestinians a little more time to flee the northern areas it has vowed to target in response to the deadly October 7 attack by militant group Hamas.
The Israeli military has indicated that the ground incursion will focus on Gaza City, the base of Hamas.
Many Palestinians in Gaza do not know whether to leave or stay. They are also desperate for food, fuel, and medicine. The territory’s only power plant shut down for lack of fuel. The morgue at Gaza’s biggest hospital too has been overflowing.
The current war has already claimed thousands of lives on both sides.
The immediate trigger was Hamas firing thousands of rockets and sending fighters --- through land, air and sea --- into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip during a major Jewish holiday (Simchat Torah) on October 7 in a deadly, surprise offensive branded "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood".
Israel has been responding to Saturday's attack with a massive bombardment of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “crush and destroy” Hamas.
The conflict is expected to continue to escalate.
Here are highlights
Day 9 of Israel-Hamas war: Today's developments
Around 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza facing 'nightmare' situation: Report
According to a report by CNN, around 50,000 pregnant women are facing a "nightmare" situation in Gaza as the strip's healthcare system faces imminent collapse.
Dominic Allen, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representative for Palestine, told CNN that these pregnant women "have nowhere to go" as Gaza's healthcare system is "critical" and on the "brink of collapse."
The UNFPA official noted that around 5,000 of these pregnant women are expecting to give birth in the coming month and some of those may face complications.
Allen also told CNN that several midwives — health professionals who care for mothers and newborns around childbirth — have been "unable to reach" maternity wards to provide assistance due to an "unsafe environment."
Israeli army awaits 'political' green light for ground invasion of Gaza
Israel's military has said that it is awaiting "a political decision" to launch a ground offensive against Hamas.
READ FULL REPORT
- PM Netanyahu has been holding regular security meetings with key ministers and military leaders.
- Israel has massed tens of thousands of troops around Gaza and officials say that all necessary military supplies have been carried out.
- Netanyahu told troops near the Gaza border on Saturday that "more is coming", but did not say when any ground operation would start.
Pope Francis calls for humanitarian corridors for Gaza residents
Pope Francis called on Sunday for humanitarian corridors to allow the delivery of essentials to the Gaza Strip, which is under heavy Israeli bombardment following a bloody attack by its rulers, Hamas.
Alarm has grown about a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israel has cut off water, food and power.
"Humanitarian law must be respected, especially in Gaza, where it is urgent and necessary to guarantee humanitarian corridors and help the population," said the Pope.
"I strongly urge that children, the sick, the elderly, women and all civilians should not fall victim to the conflict", he added.
UK asks Israel to 'show restraint' and 'minimise civilian casualties' in Gaza
UK's foreign secretary James Cleverly has urged Israel to "show restraint and discipline" in any military action against Hamas and reiterated the need to minimise civilian casualties, as it readies for a ground offensive.
Speaking to Sky News, Cleverly said: "Restraint, discipline – these are the hallmarks of the Israeli defence force that I want to see"
"Of course, we respect Israel's right to self-defence[...]We've said do everything you can to minimise civilian casualties. Do everything you can to prevent Hamas from getting what they want, which is to escalate into a wider regional conflict," he added.
Humanitarian aid for Gaza stuck in Egypt amid Rafah crossing blockade
Convoys of humanitarian aid stacked up near Egypt's border with the Gaza Strip on Sunday, unable to enter the Palestinian enclave being bombarded by Israel, witnesses told AFP. The Rafah crossing, the only passage in and out of the Gaza Strip not controlled by Israel, has been closed since Tuesday.
On Saturday, an American official confirmed to AFP that Egypt and Israel had reached an agreement to allow American citizens to leave Gaza via Rafah. However, Egypt has imposed conditions on the deal.
Photos from the ground
Islamic nations' group calls for 'urgent, extraordinary' meet
Saudi Arabia has convened an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) foreign ministers to address the "military escalation" and "threat to defenceless civilians in Gaza".
Israel seals off border with Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah
- According to a report by Al-Jazeera, Israel's army has sealed off an area up to four kilometres along its northern border with Lebanon, making it off-limits to public access.
- Since the outbreak of the latest Hamas-Israel war on Oct. 7, there have been sporadic border clashes between Israeli forces and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, and with Palestinian armed groups in Lebanon including Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
US to evacuate its citizens in Israel to Cyprus by sea
The US Embassy in Israel has announced that the US govt will repatriate its citizens to Cyprus by sea, as reported by CNN. The ship will depart from the port of Hafia in North Israel on Monday and will take around 12 hours to reach Cyprus.
The embassy announced that only US citizens and their immediate family members will be eligible for the passage. It also announced that those travelling to Hafia will have to make their own arrangements to reach the north Israel port along with their onward travel from Cyprus.
Rafah border crossing remains closed amid mass Palestinian exodus
- The Rafah crossing point between Egypt and Gaza remained closed on Sunday morning.
- Egyptian authorities are negotiating with Israel, the US and Palestinian militant groups over allowing aid to flow into the besieged strip and letting Americans and other foreigners and wounded Palestinians cross into Egypt, as reported by the Associated Press.
- Convoys of humanitarian aid, including shipments from Turkey and Jordan, have been waiting near the crossing point for delivery to Gaza.
Israel strikes inside Lebanon after anti-tank missile fire
The Israeli army said it was striking inside Lebanon on Sunday after anti-tank missile fire towards a border community, in the latest incident of cross-border shelling.
"Following the anti-tank missile fire in the area of Shtula, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) struck the origin of the fire with artillery fire," the army said.
"Furthermore, additional anti-tank missile fire was carried out toward an IDF military post on the Lebanese border. In response, the IDF is currently striking in Lebanese territory."
Operation Ajay: Two flights bring back 471 Indians from Israel
Two flights from Tel Aviv carrying a total of 471 Indians landed in the national capital on Sunday morning. One flight was operated by Air India and another by SpiceJet.
Chinese envoy to visit Middle East next week to push peace talks: State media
Chinese envoy Zhai Jun will visit the Middle East next week to push for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict and promote peace talks, state broadcaster CCTV reported Sunday. READ FULL REPORT
In Israel's call for mass evacuation, Palestinians hear echoes of 'Nakba' their original exodus
- In Israel's call for the evacuation of half of Gaza's population, many Palestinians fear a repeat of the most traumatic event in their tortured history, their mass exodus from what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding its creation.
- Palestinians refer to it as the Nakba, or "catastrophe." An estimated 700,000 Palestinians, a majority of the prewar population, fled or were expelled from what is now Israel in the months before and during the war, in which Jewish fighters fended off an attack by several Arab states. (AP)
In first call with Palestinian president Abbas, Biden discusses support for humanitarian aid to Gaza
- President Joe Biden on Saturday spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging the leaders to allow humanitarian aid to the region and affirmed his support for efforts to protect civilians.
- The Biden administration has not publicly urged Israel to restrain its response after the Hamas attack a week ago, but has emphasized the country’s commitment to following the rules of war. (AP)
US to send 2nd aircraft carrier to eastern Mediterranean
- Biden administration is sending USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean to support Israel
- US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the additional carrier was being sent “as part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel"
- Eisenhower will join the USS Gerald R Ford carrier strike group, which is already sailing near Israel, with a host of destroyers, fighter aircraft and cruisers (AP)
Global Express | Hamas attack: Harakiri? Or genius? Or playing into Israel’s hands?
TNIE LIVE COVERAGE
Palestinians in Gaza continue to flee ahead of feared incursion by Israeli military
- Israel has warned around 1.1 million Gazans living in the north of the Palestinian territory to flee to the south ahead of a ground incursion which the military has indicated will focus on Gaza City, the base of the leadership of the Hamas militant group.
- The military said Gaza City residents must not delay their departure but a spokesperson said late Saturday they still had time to leave and that the ground offensive would not start on Sunday.
- Since Friday thousands of Gazans, who cannot leave the enclave as it is blockaded by both Israel and Egypt, have packed what belongings they can into bags and suitcases, to trudge through the rubble-strewn streets.
- A stream of cars, trucks, three-wheeled vehicles and donkey-drawn carts joined the frantic mass movement south, all loaded with families and their belongings, mattresses, bedding and bags strapped onto the roofs of packed vehicles. (READ FULL REPORT HERE - AFP)
Palestinians fled northern Gaza on Friday after Israel’s military urged residents to move south ahead of an expected ground invasion— an order that the United Nations said affects more than 1 million people. pic.twitter.com/emKr8zJkNV— The Associated Press (@AP) October 14, 2023