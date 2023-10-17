Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Fuel, basic supplies to run out in 24 hrs at Gaza hospitals as invasion looms

1. Hospitals in Gaza are packed with wounded people
2. They are running desperately low on fuel and basic supplies
3. Hospitals in Gaza are expected to run out of generator fuel within a day: UN
4. Gaza’s sole power plant shut down after Israel sealed off the 40-km long territory
5. Water has run out at UN shelters across Gaza
6. Fighting along Israel's border with Lebanon intensified on Sunday
7. Hezbollah militants fired rockets, an anti-tank missile; Israel responded with airstrikes, shelling
8. David Satterfield, former US ambassador to Turkey, to be special envoy for getting aid to Palestine
9. Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza has not evacuated despite Israeli orders
10. There were seven newborns in the ICU hooked up to ventilators, a doctor at the hospital said.
11. Shifa hospital in Gaza City to bury 100 bodies in a mass grave after morgue overflowed.
12. Israel has ordered people near Lebanon border to be evacuated (AP)