Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Fuel, basic supplies to run out in 24 hrs at Gaza hospitals as invasion looms

By Online Desk

Hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents moved from the northern half of the territory in response to Israel's evacuation order ahead of their expected ground offensive.

Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of US warships in the region, are currently positioned along Gaza’s border, readying for a Gaza ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that unleashed the bloodiest attack in the country's history.

Palestinians in the besieged coastal strip are desperate after Israel cut off the flow of food, medicine, water and electricity to Gaza until Hamas released Israeli hostages.

Fuel reserves in hospitals across Gaza are only expected to last another 24 hours, the UN’s humanitarian office (OCHA) warned in its update on Sunday.

In Chicago, a 71-year-old Illinois man was accused of killing a 6-year-old Palestinian Muslim boy Wadea Al-Fayoume and seriously wounding his 32-year-old woman, on Sunday. Police allege he singled out the victims because of their Islamic faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas.

In the nine days since Hamas gunmen killed more than 1,300 Israelis in their unexpected onslaught, Israel has responded with a devastating bombing campaign that has claimed over 2,300 lives in Gaza.

The immediate trigger was Hamas firing thousands of rockets and sending fighters --- through land, air and sea --- into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip during a major Jewish holiday (Simchat Torah) on October 7 in a deadly, surprise offensive branded "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood".

The current war has already claimed thousands of lives on both sides and the conflict is expected to escalate further.

Here are highlights

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents moved from the northern half of the territory in response to Israel's evacuation order ahead of their expected ground offensive. Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of US warships in the region, are currently positioned along Gaza’s border, readying for a Gaza ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that unleashed the bloodiest attack in the country's history. Palestinians in the besieged coastal strip are desperate after Israel cut off the flow of food, medicine, water and electricity to Gaza until Hamas released Israeli hostages.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Fuel reserves in hospitals across Gaza are only expected to last another 24 hours, the UN’s humanitarian office (OCHA) warned in its update on Sunday. In Chicago, a 71-year-old Illinois man was accused of killing a 6-year-old Palestinian Muslim boy Wadea Al-Fayoume and seriously wounding his 32-year-old woman, on Sunday. Police allege he singled out the victims because of their Islamic faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas. In the nine days since Hamas gunmen killed more than 1,300 Israelis in their unexpected onslaught, Israel has responded with a devastating bombing campaign that has claimed over 2,300 lives in Gaza. The immediate trigger was Hamas firing thousands of rockets and sending fighters --- through land, air and sea --- into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip during a major Jewish holiday (Simchat Torah) on October 7 in a deadly, surprise offensive branded "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood". The current war has already claimed thousands of lives on both sides and the conflict is expected to escalate further. Here are highlights Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp