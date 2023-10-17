Home LIVE

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Palestinians flee for their lives as Israel continues to bomb southern Gaza

Anger and bloodshed have surged as the war has claimed thousands of lives as the WHO warned that Gaza was barrelling towards "real catastrophe."

Published: 17th October 2023 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

A Palestinian woman reacts as others rush to look for victims in the rubble of a building following an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023. (Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

About one million people from northern Gaza have moved to Khan Yunis and other southern districts to avoid the looming Israeli ground offensive. 

However, Israel bombed areas of southern Gaza, on Tuesday, after it ordered Palestinians to seek refuge in the region, killing dozens of people in attacks it says are targeted at Hamas militants that rule the besieged territory.

Similarly, hundreds of families flocked to Gaza's overwhelmed hospitals on Tuesday seeking refuge from the seemingly endless Israeli army shelling. Aid workers warned that life in Gaza was near complete collapse because of the Israeli siege that followed a Hamas attack on Israel.

Palestinians in the besieged coastal strip are desperate after Israel cut off the flow of food, medicine, water and electricity to Gaza until Hamas released Israeli hostages, while the UN has warned Israel against the "forcible transfer of civilians" in the Gaza Strip, which could be in breach of international law.

Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory’s only border crossing to Egypt. Mediators are pressing for an agreement to let aid in and refugees with foreign passports out as the US is hoping to break a deadlock with President Joe Biden set to visit Israel on October 18.

The war that began October 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead.

Around 3,000 Palestinians have been killed and 12,500 wounded in Gaza, while more than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel.

The immediate trigger for the latest war was Hamas firing thousands of rockets and sending fighters --- through land, air and sea --- into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip during a major Jewish holiday (Simchat Torah) on October 7 in a deadly, surprise offensive branded "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood".

Here are highlights:

Live Updates
11:10 Oct 17

Six killed in UN-run Gaza school during Israeli strikes

Palestinians take shelter in a U.N.-run school from the ongoing Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip in Nuiserat refugee camp (Photo | AP)

Dozens of people, including UNRWA staff, were wounded and the school suffered severe structural damage, United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said, adding the number of casualties was expected to rise.

  • "At least 4,000 people have taken refuge in this UNRWA school turned shelter. They had and still have nowhere else to go," it said.
  • "At least six people were killed this afternoon when an UNRWA school was hit in Al-Maghazi refugee camp", in central Gaza, the UN agency said.
  • "The school was hit during Israeli forces air strikes and bombardment on the Gaza Strip," it added.
08:03 Oct 17

07:34 Oct 17

'Appalling', says UN, as Israel bombs Gaza region where it ordered civilians to seek refuge

The UN human rights office is decrying "appalling reports" that civilians who were trying to flee to southern Gaza were hit and killed by a military strike. 

  • More than 1 million Palestinians have fled their homes — roughly half of Gaza's population — and 60 per cent are now in the approximately 14-kilometer-long area south of the evacuation zone.

  • The AP reported that around 50 bodies were brought to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis and Family members came to claim the bodies, wrapped in white bedsheets, some soaked in blood.

READ FULL REPORT HERE

Palestinians flee Israeli bombardment of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
11:21 Oct 17

500 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital complex: Health ministry

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory said that Israeli air strikes on a Gaza hospital compound on Tuesday killed at least 500 people.

Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble as Israeli strikes on the yard of the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza, as reported by The Gaurdian.

08:40 Oct 17

Around 3,000 Gazans killed in Israeli strikes: Hamas

  • Around 3,000 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory said on Tuesday.

  • More than 12,500 others have been wounded since Israel started bombarding Gaza on October 7, in retaliation for Hamas attacks in Israel which killed more than 1,400 people.

The bodies of people killed during an Israeli airstrike are loaded onto a truck outside al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Photo | AP)
08:38 Oct 17

Diplomatic efforts intensify to free hostages held by Hamas

Diplomatic bids to free around 200 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza gathered pace on Tuesday, with Turkey saying it was in talks with the Islamist group to secure their release.

  • Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke from Beirut as calls mounted from the captives' families for world leaders to intervene after Hamas released the first video of a hostage purportedly speaking from captivity on Monday.

  • "So far, we have received requests from various countries for the release of their citizens. As a result, we started to discuss these issues, especially with the political wing of Hamas," Fidan told a news conference in Beirut alongside his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib.

  • "Our efforts continue, especially for the release of foreigners, civilians and children. We will continue our efforts to ensure lasting peace," Fidan said on Tuesday, a day after he held a phone conversation with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh about the hostages.

07:41 Oct 17

Hamas says one of its top commanders killed in Israeli strike

Hamas said Tuesday one of the top leaders of its armed wing was killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip.

  • "Ayman Nofal, 'Abu Ahmad', a member of the general military council and commander of the central command in Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed" in an Israeli strike on the central Gaza Strip, Hamas said in a statement, referring to its military wing.

  • The Israeli military did not immediately confirm the killing when contacted by AFP.

07:19 Oct 17

Biden 'fell for Israeli narrative' says Hamas ahead of US President's visit

According to CNN, Hamas — the rulers of the Gaza Strip — has accused US President Joe Biden of falling for Israel's narrative ahead of his visit to Israel and Jordan on October 18.

  • Speaking to CNN, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem called the United States a "culprit" in the war against Palestinian people and claimed that Biden's visit was aimed at providing financial support to Israel while encouraging Tel Aviv to "commit more massacres against Palestinians."

  • "Unfortunately the US administration and the US President Biden took a very aggressive measure against the Palestinian people and fell for the Israeli narrative. His visit is only to support the Israelis financially and morally and to encourage the occupation to commit more massacres against our Palestinian brothers and sisters, children and the elderly," Qassem told CNN.

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York on Sept. 20, 2023, weeks before to the conflict broke out with Hamas. (Photo | AP)
07:06 Oct 17

Saudi Arabia condemns forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned the forced displacement of Palestinians and demanded an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to a report by Al-Jazeera. The Saudi cabinet has demanded the lifting of Israel's 'total siege' on Gaza and called for a return to the peace process.

06:58 Oct 17

Israel thwarts infiltration bid from Lebanon, killing four: army

Israeli troops killed four militants attempting to enter its territory from Lebanon on Tuesday, the army said, as tensions run high on the border between the two countries.

  • "Observation troops spotted a terrorist squad attempting to infiltrate the security fence with Lebanon and plant an explosive device," the army said in a statement, adding "four terrorists were killed."

  • Israel has traded fire with Hezbollah and allied Palestinian militants in Lebanon on a near-daily basis since October 8, the day after Hezbollah's Palestinian ally Hamas launched a massive attack on Israel that killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

06:52 Oct 17

2,000 US troops put on deployment alert amid Middle East crisis

The US military on Tuesday ordered 2,000 personnel to prepare for deployment to the Middle East as a show of force amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said preparing the troops for deployment "is really about sending a signal of deterrence [...] There are no plans or intentions to put US boots on the ground in combat in Israel."

06:41 Oct 17

'Operation Ajay': Will operate more flights from Israel, If required, says MEA

  • Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday said that if required, more flights will be operated on the basis of the upcoming situation, noting that five flights have already arrived in the last few days. "As of now, 5 flights have come and if required we will operate more flights on the basis of the situation that emerges," Muraleedharan said.

  • Moreover, the minister stressed that the Indian embassy is considering the requests of Indian citizens in Israel based on the ground situation. "The Indian Embassy is taking the call on who all have to travel to India based on the requests of the people and their ground situation there," he said.

05:45 Oct 17

Iran's Ayatollah warns Israel of 'resistance forces' if it keeps bombing Gaza

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a warning that "no one can stop" resistance forces against Israel if it keeps up its bombardment of Gaza and further hinted at Iran's "responsibility to react."

  • "If the crimes of the Zionist (Israeli) regime continue, Muslims and resistance forces will become impatient, and no one can stop them," Khamenei said.

  • "Regarding the situation in Gaza, we all have a responsibility to react; we must react," Khamenei said, without detailing what a reaction may entail.

  • Iran warned on October 16, of a possible "pre-emptive action" against Israel "in the coming hours", as Israel readies for a ground offensive on the Gaza Strip.

READ FULL REPORT HERE

A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on October 17, 2023, shows him speaking during a meeting in the capital Tehran. (Photo | AFP)
05:17 Oct 17

UN flags concerns about accessibility of medical care for 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza

Military operations show no signs of abating, and the continued siege on Gaza is affecting water supply, food, medicine and other basic needs.  

With numerous health facilities hit by bombardment and others beyond breaking point, there are serious concerns about the accessibility of medical care for the thousands injured – and for the estimated 50,000 pregnant women, as well as people with chronic physical and mental health issues. READ FULL REPORT HERE

Ambulances carrying victims of Israeli strikes crowd the entrance to the emergency ward of the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on October 15, 2023. (Photo | AFP)
05:09 Oct 17

Mourners in heavily Palestinian Chicago suburb remember Muslim boy killed in hate crime

Six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume was killed on October 14 after being stabbed dozens of times in a brutal attack by his family's landlord, Joseph Czuba, who had been upset over the Israel-Hamas war.

Crowds of mourners in a heavily Palestinian Chicago suburb paid respects to Al-Fayoume, hours after authorities revealed new details about the evidence used to charge the landlord with stabbing the child and his mother.

READ FULL REPORT HERE

04:38 Oct 17

04:15 Oct 17

'Intense' talks on to free hostages held by Hamas, says French President Macron

Intense talks are on to free hostages held by Hamas after its attack on Israel, French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday, after the mother of a French-Israeli captive begged world leaders to intervene.

  • "I want to be very cautious here... so as not to endanger the intense talks we are currently conducting," Macron told reporters in the Albanian capital Tirana.

  • "But they are progressing and we are following these talks hour by hour."

04:13 Oct 17

Reuters demands 'swift' probe into journalist killed by Israel's cross-border shelling

Reuters demanded Israeli officials conduct a "swift and transparent" probe over the killing of its journalist in Lebanon and urged Israeli Defense Forces to provide "clear evidence and explanation" over the incident.

  • Reuters video journalist Issam Abdallah was killed and six other journalists from AFP, Reuters and Al-Jazeera were injured on October 13 by Israeli shelling at Alma al-Shaab border village in Lebanon. 

READ FULL REPORT HERE

Mourners carry the flag-draped casket of Lebanese Reuters video journalist Issam Abdallah, during his funeral in the village of El-Khiam on October 14, 2023. (Photo | AFP)
03:05 Oct 17

Why Israel’s evacuation order violates international law

Gaza is being strangled and it seems that the world right now has lost its humanity.

  • The UN relief agency for Palestinians says it has run out of capacity to help, declaring an "unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe."

  • The Conversation explains why the urgent and chaotic evacuation ordered by a "belligerent" Israel will "further worsen" the current humanitarian and public health catastrophe. 

READ FULL REPORT HERE

Palestinians wait to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing in the Gaza Strip, Oct.16, 2023. (Photo | AP)
02:57 Oct 17

Only four to five days of food stocks left in Gaza shops, warns UN

United Nations's World Food Programme (WFP) said the situation in the Gaza Strip was worsening by the minute with only four or five days of food stocks left in the shops.

"Inside the shops, the stocks are getting close to less than a few days, maybe four or five days of food stocks left," WFP's Middle East spokeswoman Abeer Etefa, told reporters from Cairo.

02:33 Oct 17

Middle East 'on the brink of abyss', says Jordan's King Abdullah II

King Abdullah II on Tuesday warned of a dire situation in the Middle East if the conflict between Israel and Hamas is allowed to spread to other countries.

  • "The whole region is on the brink of falling into the abyss," Abdullah said after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, adding: "All our efforts are needed to make sure we don't get there." 

Scholz, who will travel to Israel later on Tuesday, also warned against an escalation. He will be the first head of government to visit Israel since Hamas' attack last week.

  • "We have a common goal to prevent a conflagration in the region," said Scholz, and further "warned" Hezbollah and Iran "not to intervene" in this conflict.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and Jordan's King Abdullah II (L) shake hands after addressing a joint press conference in Berlin, Germany, on October 17, 2023. (Photo | AFP)
02:25 Oct 17

Gaza's health system is in abject crisis after Israel's 'total siege' and decades of blockade

  • Hospitals in the Gaza Strip are completely overwhelmed. But Gaza’s health care system was already under stress before the latest bombardment.

  • In fact, policies that stretch back decades have left it unable to meet even the basic health needs of Gaza’s residents, let alone respond to the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe.

Yara M Asi, a Palestinian expert in global health, explains the unprecedented challenges awaiting Gaza's vulnerable health system. READ FULL REPORT HERE

Palestinians wounded in Israeli bombardment are placed in a tent in a hospital's yard in Deir el-Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (Photo | AP)
12:06 Oct 17

With humanitarian aid blocked at Egyptian border, Gaza draws closer to total collapse

In Gaza, hospitals were on the verge of losing electricity, threatening the lives of thousands of patients, and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced from their homes searched for bread. Israel maintained punishing airstrikes across Gaza as a ground invasion loomed, while Hamas militants kept up a barrage of rocket attacks, and tensions mounted near the Israel-Lebanon border.

US President Joe Biden planned to travel to Israel on Wednesday to signal White House support for the country and to Jordan to meet with Arab leaders. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the trip early Tuesday in Tel Aviv during his second visit to Israel in less than a week amid fears that the fighting could expand into a broader regional conflict.

READ FULL STORY

12:03 Oct 17

Pictures of protests

People take part in a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people, on Oct. 16, 2023, in Boston. (AP)
Attendees hold signs at a rally held by Palestinian supporters at the International Museum of Muslim Culture, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in downtown Jackson, Mississippi. (AP)
A Muslim community member holds a sign as she attends Wadea Al Fayoume's funeral service at Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview, Illinois, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP)
Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza protest outside the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP)

11:38 Oct 17

Heavy shelling in south Gaza towns where civilians are seeking refuge

  • Palestinians in Gaza reported intense bombardments near the southern towns of Khan Younis and Rafah, where Israel ordered civilians to seek refuge, early Tuesday.
  • Details of causalities were not immediately available. (AP)
11:35 Oct 17

Relief convoys in Egypt head towards Gaza border crossing: Aid groups

  • Relief convoys which had been waiting in the Egyptian city of El Arish Tuesday headed towards the Rafah border crossing with the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, aid officials said.
  • "We have arrived at the terminal and are now waiting for the next step," said Heba Rashed, who runs the aid group Mersal. Hundreds more lorries were headed along the coast road for the 40 kilometre (25 mile) journey to Rafah, other aid officials said. (AFP)

READ FULL REPORT HERE

11:34 Oct 17

BREAKING: Four killed as Israel thwarts infiltration attempt from Lebanon (AFP)

10:53 Oct 17

Biden to visit Israel as Gaza ground offensive looms

  • US President Joe Biden will make a landmark trip to Israel in an "ironclad" show of US support
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the visit as a statement of "solidarity with Israel" and an "ironclad commitment to its security". (AP)
US president Joe Biden (AP)

READ FULL REPORT HERE

09:42 Oct 17

09:20 Oct 17

UNSC rejects Russian-drafted resolution on Israel-Hamas war

  • The UN Security Council rejected a draft resolution proposed by Russia that called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza but made no mention of Hamas' attack on Israel
  • The 15-nation Council met on Monday evening to vote on the Russian-led draft resolution, the first such text that was considered by the powerful UN body
  • The draft text called for a ceasefire, the release of all hostages, aid access, and safe evacuation of civilians 
  • US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Russia's resolution was put forward without any consultations and makes no mention of Hamas. "By failing to condemn Hamas, Russia is giving cover to a terrorist group that brutalises innocent civilians." (PTI)

READ FULL REPORT HERE

08:53 Oct 17

Residents of Chicago suburb that is heavily Palestinian mourn Muslim boy killed

  • Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, died Saturday after being stabbed dozens of times in a brutal attack that drew condemnation from local elected officials to the White House.
  • Authorities said the family's landlord, Joseph Czuba, was upset over the Israel-Hamas war and attacked them after the boy's mother proposed they “pray for peace. (AP)

READ FULL REPORT HERE

08:51 Oct 17

08:49 Oct 17

UN humanitarian chief pushes for aid to be allowed into Gaza

  • The U.N. humanitarian chief said the United Nations is in “deep discussions” with the Israelis, Egyptians and others about getting aid through the Rafah crossing, “hugely helped” by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken who has been traveling in the region.

  • Martin Griffiths, who is heading to Cairo on Tuesday “to try to help in the negotiations,” said the U.N.’s “overwhelming priority” is to get access to Gaza, saying humanitarian rules of war are being violated.

READ FULL REPORT HERE

