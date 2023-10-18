Home LIVE

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Biden's meeting with Arab leaders called off after deadly blast at Gaza City hospital

Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry blamed an Israeli airstrike, and said it killed at least 500 people.

Published: 18th October 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants.

Outraged over the hospital blast, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah II announced they were pulling out of a planned Arab summit Wednesday with President Joe Biden.

Jordan, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt and other Arab nations condemned the hospital attack, or declared days of national mourning.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi declared the hospital explosion a clear violation of international law and humanity.

Protests erupted in some Arab cities.

Read in detail:

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Live Updates
11:14 Oct 18

Biden will be plunging into Middle East turmoil on his visit to Israel

President Joe Biden was originally scheduled to visit Jordan as well, but his meetings with Arab leaders were called off as he was leaving Washington, costing him an opportunity for the face-to-face conversations that he views as crucial for navigating this fraught moment.

Read full details here

10:01 Oct 18

Outrage, condemnation over deadly Gaza hospital strike

A strike on a Gaza hospital compound which health officials there said killed at least 200 people has provoked outrage and condemnation from around the world.

Here are some of the major reactions

09:48 Oct 18

What we know about the deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital

In the dark of early evening in Gaza, reports emerged of an explosion at Gaza City's al-Ahli hospital. Al-Ahli was crowded both with victims of 10 days of Israeli airstrikes and with families and others who have taken refuge on hospital grounds. Torn bodies covered the grass, with slain children lying among dead adults.

Bodies of Palestinians killed by an explosion at the Ahli Arab hospital are gathered at the front yard of the al-Shifa hospital, in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (AP)

09:31 Oct 18

How international law applies to war, and why Hamas and Israel are both alleged to have broken it

Hamas and Israel have both been accused of breaking international law during their latest conflict, and the United Nations says it is collecting evidence of war crimes by all sides.

Enforcing the law amid the fog of war is difficult. Holding perpetrators to account once conflicts are over has often proved elusive.

Here is a look at some of the issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaza City hospital Palestinians Hamas Israel War

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp