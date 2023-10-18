Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Biden's meeting with Arab leaders called off after deadly blast at Gaza City hospital

A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants.

Outraged over the hospital blast, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah II announced they were pulling out of a planned Arab summit Wednesday with President Joe Biden.

Jordan, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt and other Arab nations condemned the hospital attack, or declared days of national mourning.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi declared the hospital explosion a clear violation of international law and humanity.

Protests erupted in some Arab cities.

