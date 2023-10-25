-
Gaza's hospitals are facing "complete collapse" as supplies run critically low
UNWRA said it will be forced to stop its work in Gaza unless it receives fuel imminently
So far only a small number of aid trucks have entered Gaza since the weekend
Aid agencies say emergency shelters in Gaza are heaving under weight of 1.4 million displaced
French President Macron announced that his nation will send aid to hospitals in the Gaza Strip
Oxfam has accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war against civilians in Gaza
Israel's order for northern Gaza evacuation may violate international law, says Amnesty
Israel-Hamas war is already battering the economies of nearby countries, says IMF chief
PM Netanyahu reiterates Israel is readying for Gaza ground invasion, but doesn't say when
Israeli strikes killed eight soldiers in southern Syria on Wednesday
Israeli army also bombed Aleppo airport for the fourth time in two weeks
Hezbollah meets Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders to discuss militant support
Israel-Hamas war UPDATES: Israel's increased airstrikes in Gaza put relief operations in jeopardy
After 18 days of Israeli air strikes and a near-total land, sea and air blockade of the Palestinian territory, UNRWA warned operations were at breaking point unit fuel was allowed to enter Gaza.
Israel has ramped up airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, reducing residential buildings to rubble and crushing families. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees says its relief operations across the Gaza Strip will need to be sharply curtailed amid crippling Israeli airstrikes.
Hamas said Wednesday that Israel's latest night-time air strikes on the besieged Palestinian territory killed at least 80 people. The loss of lives in Gaza can increase manifold once Israeli forces launch their expected ground offensive aimed at crushing Hamas militants.
Hospitals in Gaza are doing their best to provide treatment to the wounded with diminishing resources.
The war, in its 19th day, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Health Ministry said Wednesday that at least 6,546 Palestinians have been killed and 17,439 others wounded. In the occupied West Bank, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed and 1,650 wounded in violence and Israeli raids since Oct. 7.
Israel's war on Hamas erupted after the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas stormed across the Gaza border on October 7 and went on a rampage that Israeli officials say killed more than 1,400 people. They abducted more than 220 hostages.
A recap of top developments
The war's toll so far:
|Palestinians killed
|Israelis killed
|Hostages
|6,546
|1400+
|200+
|Palestinians injured
|Israelis injured
|Displaced
|17,439
|5,400+
|1.4 million
Biden says 'did not demand' that Israel delay Gaza invasion
US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he "did not demand" that Israel delay a ground invasion of Gaza until hostages held by Hamas are freed.
"It's their decision but I did not demand it," Biden said of his conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"What I have indicated to him is that if it's possible to get these folks out safely that's what he should do."
Biden also said he has "no confidence" in civilian casualty figures put forward by Palestinians.
Family of Al Jazeera journalist killed in Gaza strike
Al Jazeera said the wife and two children of its Arabic-language channel's Gaza correspondent Wael Al-Dahdouh were killed in a strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.
-
"The Al Jazeera Media Network extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to our colleague Wael Al-Dahdouh on the loss of his family in an Israeli airstrike," it said.
"The indiscriminate assault by the Israeli occupation forces resulted in the tragic loss of his wife, son and daughter, while the rest of his family is buried under the rubble."
-
In images and footage run by Al Jazeera and shared on social media, Al-Dahdouh was shown mourning over the bodies of his wife and children at a hospital in Deir el-Balah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Al Jazeera said the family were staying in a temporary home after evacuating Gaza City following Israel's warning for residents to move south as its forces intensified strikes targeting Hamas.
Israeli airstrike in Gaza City kills 26, injures over 100, says Hamas
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Wednesday killed at least 26 people and injured more than 100, Hamas’ Interior Ministry said.
-
Bodies of dead men and women were scattered in streets that had relatively little damage while a block of buildings lay in ruins with people searching among the damage for survivors.
Two wounded young boys embraced each other and appeared to be crying as a first responder and three other men carried them to safety on a stretcher.
- A man with blood running from his scalp into his eye and down his cheek looked stunned as he sat on what remained of a sofa propped in the rubble while a girl, who was also wounded, hugged him.
Israel using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza, says Oxfam
-
International aid group Oxfam has accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war against civilians in Gaza and renewed its call for food, water, fuel and other essentials to be allowed to enter the besieged strip.
-
Oxfam says it analyzed UN data and found that just 2 per cent of food that would have been delivered has entered Gaza since Israel imposed a "total siege" on the strip since October 9.
Gaza has gone through 16 years of 'de-development', says UN
-
The Gaza Strip has lived through 16 years of de-development, the United Nations said Wednesday, adding that the economic consequences of the Israel-Hamas war were "impossible to determine."
-
UNCTAD, the UN's trade and development agency, said the Palestinian enclave's economy had been "hollowed out" over time, with 80 per cent of the territory's population dependent on international aid before the war broke out earlier this month. READ FULL REPORT HERE
Israel tells its residents along Gaza border to head to shelters
Israeli authorities have warned residents living along the Gaza border area and in the coastal city of Ashdod, which lies about 35km (20 miles) from the border fence with Gaza to "immediately" head to shelters, according to Al-Jazeera based on reports emerging from Israeli media.
'Severe pain but no anaesthetic': Gaza hospitals in crisis
Gaza's hospitals were facing "complete collapse", Palestinian medics warned as the UN said supplies were running critically low. UN figures show over a third of the narrow Palestinian territory's 35 hospitals have closed due to damage or insufficient fuel, and one doctor said he was forced to perform surgeries without anaesthetic.
Turkey's Erdogan cancels Israel visit, calls Hamas 'liberators'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday he was cancelling plans to visit Israel because of its "inhumane" war against Hamas militants in Gaza.
-
The Turkish leader added that he did not view Hamas as a terrorist organisation but as "liberators", fighting for their land, drawing a swift and angry condemnation from the Israeli government.
-
Erdogan had taken a more measured tone on the first day of the war, condemning all attacks against civilians and urging Israel to be measured in its response to the deadly October 7 attacks by Hamas.
-
But he became much more vocal after the deadly strike on Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza last week, leading to large and angry protests across the Muslim world.
-
He doubled down on Wednesday, telling ruling party lawmakers in parliament that Turkey "never approved the atrocities being committed by Israel."
Egypt's Sisi cautions against Israel 'ground invasion' in Gaza
-
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday urged steps "to avoid a ground invasion" of the Gaza Strip as Israel battles Hamas militants in the Palestinian enclave.
-
At a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Sisi said the pair had discussed the "many, many civilian casualties" that could result from an Israeli ground invasion.
-
Sisi pointed to the "around 6,000" civilian fatalities already reported by Hamas authorities as a result of over two weeks of Israeli strikes, "half of whom are children."
France to send navy ship to 'support' Gaza hospitals
-
President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that France was sending a navy ship to support the Gaza Strip's hospitals which are at risk of collapsing under Israel's bombing and siege.
-
France would also send a planeload of medical equipment to Egypt to be transported into the war-torn Palestinian territory.
-
The ship would "leave Toulon in the next 48 hours", the French leader said during a joint news conference in Cairo with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
'Massive' Israeli ground op in Gaza would be 'an error': Macron
-
A "massive" Israeli ground incursion into the Gaza Strip would be "an error", French President Emmanuel Macron said in Cairo Wednesday, warning it would harm civilians without ensuring Israel's long-term security.
-
"If it's a massive intervention that would put civilian lives at risk, I think it's an error... for Israel too because it is unlikely to protect Israel in the long term, and because it is incompatible with... international humanitarian law and the rules of law," Macron said after meeting Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who also urged Israel to avoid an invasion.
Israel's ambassador urges India to proscribe Hamas as 'terrorist organisation'
The time has come for India to proscribe Hamas as a 'terrorist organisation' like many other nations have done, Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon said on Wednesday. READ FULL REPORT HERE
Jordan queen rues West's 'glaring double standard' on Gaza
Jordan's Queen Rania accused Western leaders of a "glaring double standard" for not condemning Israel's killing of Palestinian civilians in its ongoing bombardment of Gaza, in an interview aired Wednesday
-
"The people all around the Middle East, including in Jordan, we are just shocked and disappointed by the world's reaction to this catastrophe that is unfolding. In the last couple of weeks, we have seen a glaring double standard in the world," she told CNN's Christiane Amanpour.
-
"When October 7 happened, the world immediately and unequivocally stood by Israel and its right to defend itself and condemned the attack," she said of the day when Hamas militants began a rampage that killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped more than 220 others, Israeli officials say.
-
"But what we’re seeing in the last couple of weeks, we’re seeing silence in the world [...] Are we being told that it is wrong to kill a family, an entire family, at gunpoint, but it's OK to shell them to death?" she asked.
Last week, Jordan was one of several nations, including Russia, that requested a meeting of the UN General Assembly due to the Security Council deadlock.
Israel's order for northern Gaza evacuation may violate international law: Amnesty
-
Amnesty International said Wednesday that the Israeli army’s order for residents of northern Gaza to leave may violate international humanitarian law.
-
The Israeli army has been dropping leaflets in Gaza asking Palestinians to flee the northern half of the besieged enclave or risk being identified as accomplices of Hamas. The falling leaflets come around a week after the army first called on around 1.1 million residents in northern Gaza to leave their homes and head southwards, as it prepares for a ground invasion of the territory.
-
"The messages in these leaflets cannot be considered an effective warning to civilians, and instead provide further evidence that Israel aims to forcibly displace civilians in northern Gaza," said Donatella Rovera, Amnesty's senior crisis response adviser.
-
"Declaring a whole city or region a military target flies in the face of international humanitarian law," she added.
Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war
- Hamas health ministry says 6,546 killed in Gaza during war. The death toll includes 2,704 children. A total of 17,439 people have also been wounded since the conflict erupted on October 7.
- Israeli strikes killed eight soldiers in southern Syria on Wednesday. The Israeli army also bombed Aleppo airport for the fourth time in two weeks.
- UN warns Gaza fuel shortage will stop aid work by end of day. On the 19th day of Israeli air and artillery strikes and a near-total land, sea and air blockade of Gaza, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA warned operations are at breaking point.
Israel strikes kill 8 Syria troops, hit Aleppo airport: defence ministry
Israeli strikes killed eight soldiers in southern Syria on Wednesday, later returning to bomb Aleppo airport for the fourth time in a fortnight, the defence ministry in Damascus said.
Israel said the first strike was in response to earlier rocket fire.
- "Around 1:45 am (2245 GMT Tuesday), the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the occupied Golan Heights," the defence ministry said of the strikes that killed eight soldiers and wounded seven others.
- The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor with a wide network of sources on the ground in the war-ravaged country, put the number of dead soldiers at 11, including four officers.
Iran's Khamenei says US 'directing' Israel bombing of Gaza
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday accused the United States of "directing" strikes Israel has been carrying out on Hamas in Gaza in response to the October 7 attacks.
- "America is a definite accomplice of criminals," said Khamenei during a speech in Tehran.
- "The United States is in some way directing the crime that is being committed in Gaza."
- Khamenei said the hands of Americans "were tainted with the blood of the oppressed, children, patients, women and others".
Hamas health ministry says 6,546 killed in Gaza during war
The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Wednesday that 6,546 people have been killed in the territory since the outbreak of war with Israel.
The death toll includes 2,704 children. A total of 17,439 people have also been wounded since the conflict erupted on October 7.
Israel hits Syria's Aleppo airport for fourth time in two weeks
- Israeli strikes hit Syria's Aleppo airport on Wednesday, a war monitor said, in what was the fourth such incident in two weeks as regional tensions simmer over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
- "Israel renewed its air aggressions on Syria... bombing Aleppo International Airport on Wednesday afternoon," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
- Syrian transport ministry official Suleiman Khalil said the Aleppo airport runway had been targeted by a strike.
Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war
- At least 80 killed in Israel night strikes on Gaza Tuesday.
- UN warns Gaza fuel shortage will stop aid work by end of day. "If we do not get fuel urgently, we will be forced to halt our operations in the Gaza Strip," said the agency which provides aid to 600,000 displaced in Gaza, where many families have slept in the open.
- Senior officials of Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad have held talks with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Hezbollah leader and the Palestinian militant leaders "agreed to keep coordinating and daily following up on developments".
- French President Emmanuel Macron is to hold talks in Cairo later Wednesday with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
- Israeli strikes killed eight soldiers in southern Syria early Wednesday, Syrian state media reported, in what the Israeli army said was a response to earlier rocket fire.
UN warns Gaza fuel shortage will stop aid work by end of day
The main UN aid agency in besieged Gaza warned it will have to stop operations by the end of Wednesday because it is running out of fuel.
On the 19th day of Israeli air and artillery strikes and a near-total land, sea and air blockade of Gaza, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA warned operations are at breaking point.
-
"If we do not get fuel urgently, we will be forced to halt our operations in the Gaza Strip," said the agency which provides aid to 600,000 displaced in Gaza, where many families have slept in the open
-
.Israel has refused to allow fuel shipments into Gaza, fearing Hamas will use it for weapons and explosives and accusing the militant group of stockpiling supplies in large tanks.
-
Aid groups have warned that more people will die if medical equipment, water desalination plants and ambulances stop running in Gaza, where the only power plant went offline weeks ago.
Recovering from attack that killed Illinois boy, Palestinian American mother urges prayers for peace
- A Palestinian American woman whose 6-year-old son was killed in what police are calling a hate crime in a Chicago suburb has asked the public to “pray for peace” as she recuperates from her injuries.
- Hanaan Shahin issued a statement Tuesday through the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations after meeting with the group's executive director a day earlier.
- The written statement marked her first public comments since the brutal Oct. 14 attack that left her with more than a dozen stab wounds and stitches on her face.
S&P changes Israel credit outlook from 'stable' to 'negative'
- Credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s says it is changing its outlook on Israel’s credit rating to “negative” from “stable”
- S&P left Israel’s credit rating unchanged at AA-. The agency’s highest rating is AAA. By revising the outlook, S&P is raising a warning flag signaling that a rating downgrade could happen in the future.
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief meets Hamas, Islamic Jihad officials
Senior officials of Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad have held talks with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah about achieving "real victory" in their war with Israel, the Lebanese group said Wednesday.
- News of the meeting comes as Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions exchange daily fire with the Israeli army across the Lebanon-Israel border, raising fears of a new front in Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.
The three groups are part of the "axis of resistance" -- Palestinian, Lebanese, Syrian and other Iran-backed armed groups opposed to Israel.
-
Hezbollah leader and the Palestinian militant leaders "agreed to keep coordinating and daily following up on developments," the statement added.
France's Macron to meet Egyptian president Al-Sisi on Wednesday
French President Emmanuel Macron is to hold talks in Cairo later Wednesday with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Macron's office said, on the latest leg of a whistlestop crisis tour.
- Egypt has been one of the main brokers in efforts to secure the release of more than 200 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.
- Macron already met separately Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, and was due to meet King Abdullah II of Jordan in Amman before leaving for Egypt.
Hamas government says at least 80 killed in Israel night strikes on Gaza
Gaza's Hamas government said Wednesday that Israel's latest night-time air strikes on the besieged Palestinian territory killed at least 80 people.
- A government media office statement said "more than 80 people were martyred and hundreds wounded" in the overnight raids.
- The Israeli military said its night raids had "struck Hamas's emergency operational apparatus, including war rooms, infrastructure and military headquarters".
Israeli air strikes kill eight Syria troops: State media
- Israeli strikes killed eight soldiers in southern Syria early Wednesday, Syrian state media reported, in what the Israeli army said was a response to earlier rocket fire.
- The Israeli military said its night raids had "struck Hamas's emergency operational apparatus, including war rooms, infrastructure and military headquarters".
"Deeply concerned about clear violations of international humanitarian law" in Gaza: UN Secretary General
- Protecting civilians does not mean ordering more than one million people to evacuate to the south, where there is no shelter, no food, no water, no medicine and no fuel, and then continuing to bomb the south itself, UN Secretary General António Guterres said on Tuesday in his remarks to the Security Council on the Middle East.
-
Guterres noted that he is "deeply concerned about the clear violations of international humanitarian law" being witnessed in Gaza.
-
"Let me be clear, no party to an armed conflict is above international humanitarian law," he noted.
Three killed in Israeli strike near West Bank refugee camp: Palestinian media
- "An Israeli plane fired at least two missiles towards a group of people near Jenin refugee camp," killing three people and wounding several others, Palestinian media reported Wednesday.
- The Israeli military said in a statement that it had carried out "counterterrorism activities" in the area, but did not mention casualties.
- It said it was responding to an attack from what it called "armed terrorists", who "fired and hurled explosive devices at Israeli security forces".
- The UN humanitarian agency OCHA says at least 95 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since Israel declared war on Hamas in Gaza earlier this month. (AFP)
Israeli army not ready for ground assault yet: US
- While the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is finalising its military strategy for the ground offensive, the US thinks the IDF lacks ‘achievable military goals’ for Gaza, the Times of Israel reported.
- According to a New York Times report, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been holding daily deliberations with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant.
- The US has advised Israel against rushing its ground forces to Gaza, which will take a heavy toll on both sides.
Summary of latest developments in Israel-Hamas war
-
80 killed in Israel night strikes on Gaza Tuesday
-
Israeli air strikes kill eight Syria troops: State media
-
WHO on Tuesday called for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza
-
Israeli airstrikes across Gaza Strip killed over 700 people on Monday, Gaza Health Ministry said
-
UNRWA warned it could be forced to stop operations in Gaza due to dwindling fuel
-
Three killed, several wounded in Israeli strike near Jenin refugee camp in West Bank
-
Israeli Defense Forces says hit 'military infrastructure' in Syria
-
"Deeply concerned about clear violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza: UN Secy-Gen at UNSC meet
-
Israel vowed again to destroy Hamas at the UNSC meet, rejecting calls for a cease-fire
-
The US thinks the IDF lacks ‘achievable military goals’ for Gaza, the Times of Israel reported
Israel's airstrikes across Gaza killed over 700 people in 24 hours
- Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip killed more than 700 people on Monday, the Gaza Health Ministry run by Hamas said.
- Israel said it had launched 400 airstrikes over Monday, killing Hamas commanders as they were preparing to launch rockets into Israel, and striking command centres, and a Hamas tunnel shaft.
- On Sunday, Israel reported 320 strikes.
Global Express | As Gaza bleeds, what is the likely endgame in Middle East?
- In this video, senior journalist Neena Gopal is in discussion with Arthur Lenk, a former Israeli diplomat, and Paola Caridi, a journalist and historian, about Israel’s internal churn as the war on Hamas hurts ordinary Palestinians.
- Israel’s current political leadership, the internal storm set off by Jewish protesters, the international opprobrium set off by attempts to ethnically cleanse the state of Palestinians, and a lot more are also discussed.
'All terror acts are unjustifiable...whether in Mumbai or Kibbutz Be'eri': US Secy of State at UNSC
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said that all acts of terrorism are "unlawful and unjustifiable", whether they are carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba or Hamas, targeting people in Mumbai or Kibbutz Be'eri.
- Blinken made the remarks while addressing the Security Council ministerial meeting on the situation in the Middle East following the October 7 attack on Israel by Gaza-based Hamas militants.
AP EXPLAINER | Israel-Hamas war could widen
Is Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system ironclad? What happens if Hezbollah enters war?
- Since Israel activated the Iron Dome in 2011, the cutting-edge rocket-defence system has intercepted thousands of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.
- The system has given residents a sense of security, and Israelis can often be seen watching the projectiles flying through the skies and destroying their targets overhead.
- But the current war with Gaza’s militant Hamas group might be its stiffest challenge yet. (AP)
UN agency warns of 'halt' to Gaza aid operations
"If we do not get fuel urgently, we will be forced to halt our operations in the Gaza Strip," UN refugee agency UNRWA said. It provides aid to 600,000 displaced Gazans.
-
Aid agencies report hospitals are overwhelmed and generators lack fuel
-
A few dozen trucks with essential supplies have been allowed to cross the Egyptian border into Gaza
-
The Palestine Red Crescent said Tuesday it had received the fourth batch of humanitarian aid, consisting of eight trucks.
-
The supplies have included medicines, food and water, but not fuel, which Israel fears could end up in Hamas's hands
