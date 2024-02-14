Farmers protest Day 2: Centre, farm leaders talks on Thursday; agitators stay put after chaos at Punjab-Haryana border

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the president of BKU (Ekta Sidhupur), says farm leaders are ready to hold talks with the Centre over their demands
Union ministers will hold a meeting with leaders of the protesting farmer groups on Wednesday evening, according to sources
'Delhi Chalo' movement intensifies as farmers make fresh attempt to breach barricades; leaders strategize at Shambhu border
Farmers from Punjab and Haryana persist at state borders despite heavy security presence
Tension escalates at Punjab-Haryana border after security forces deploy tear gas, water cannons; farmers engage in stone pelting
Determined farmers vow to march towards Delhi, readying tractors to dismantle multi-layered barricades at Shambhu border
Security arrangements and restrictions intensify across Delhi's borders at Singhu and Tikri to prevent vehicular movement
Traffic movement remains unrestricted at Delhi-Ghazipur border
Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the president of BKU (Ekta Sidhupur), has confirmed that a meeting between farmer leaders and union ministers will take place in Chandigarh on Thursday evening.
It had been reported earlier today that Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai were scheduled to hold a meeting with farm leaders through video conferencing this evening.
This comes after the three ministers had held two rounds of meetings in Chandigarh with the farmer groups' leaders but the discussions remained inconclusive and the farmers began their protests on Tuesday.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday condemned the government action against farmers at the Shambhu border near Haryana's Ambala and expressed solidarity with the Grameen Bandh called on February 16.
"The kind of atrocities that are being meted out to farmers, the barbaric suppression should be stopped immediately," Yechury said in Hindi in a video the CPI (M) shared on 'X'.
"Their valid demand of MSP, for which they were given an assurance, needs to be fulfilled by the Modi government. If they (the government) try to go back on their word, they will not succeed," he said.
Comrade Sitaram Yechury condemns Narendra Modi-led BJP govt's actions against farmers at Shambhu border, expresses solidarity withe struggling peasants and workers for their upcoming strike on February 16, 2024
Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai will hold a meeting with the leaders of the protesting farmer groups on Wednesday evening, according to sources.
The meeting will be held through video conferencing, the sources said.
Earlier, the three ministers had two rounds of meetings in Chandigarh with the farmer groups' leaders but the discussions remained inconclusive and the farmers began their protests on Tuesday.
A key demand of the farmers is guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various crops.
Senior Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Arjun Munda, on Wednesday held discussions on the ongoing farmers' protests and ways to address the issues, according to sources.
The meeting in the national capital assumes significance against the backdrop of farmers from Punjab marching towards Delhi and Haryana Police using tear gas shells to stop them at the Shambhu border between the two states.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also a former agriculture minister, deliberated upon various farmer issues with Munda, who is currently in charge of the agriculture ministry.
Munda is also one of the ministers who held discussions with farmer groups, the sources said.
Traffic movement remained unrestricted at Delhi's Ghazipur border with Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday while it was completely closed at the Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana.
The NH-9 and NH-24, which connect Delhi with Ghaziabad and Noida and further with Meerut, witnessed uninterrupted movement of vehicles during the day. According to police, traffic was heavy on both carriageways of the DND Flyway.
Due to the deployment of picket/checking on DND Flyway, traffic is heavy on both the carriageways of the DND Flyway. Commuters from Noida to Delhi and vice-versa are advised to take alternative routes like Chilla Border route.#DPTrafficAlert
VIDEO | Truck drivers face problems due to the ongoing farmers' protest. Visuals from Kurukshetra, Haryana.
"I am coming from Etawah and have to go to Chandigarh, but I am stuck here since last three days. There's a lot of problems," says a truck driver Jaiveer Singh.
More than two years after a massive agitation by farmers resulted in heavy losses for them, traders and shopkeepers at Delhi's Singhu border are again looking at tough times with a fresh round of protests threatening their businesses.
With various restrictions in place, including for traffic, even locals are having a hard time commuting and shops are closing as early as 2 pm.
Only a handful of smaller shops are operating in the local market, but these too are facing losses due to fewer customers and early closures.
The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Wednesday said it does not support the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march as it was "political" and does not seem to be serving the farmers' interest.
In a statement, BKS general secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra said farmers should get the remunerative price for their produce based on the cost but "political manoeuvres" in the name of farmers with an eye on the elections should be stopped.
