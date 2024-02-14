Farmers protest Day 2: Centre, farm leaders talks on Thursday; agitators stay put after chaos at Punjab-Haryana border

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the president of BKU (Ekta Sidhupur), has confirmed that a meeting between farmer leaders and union ministers will take place in Chandigarh on Thursday evening.

It had been reported earlier today that Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai were scheduled to hold a meeting with farm leaders through video conferencing this evening.

This comes after the three ministers had held two rounds of meetings in Chandigarh with the farmer groups' leaders but the discussions remained inconclusive and the farmers began their protests on Tuesday.