UPDATES| Lok Sabha polls results: Whose sarkar will it be—Modi 3.0 or INDIA 1.0?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi braces for a potential third consecutive term as India awaits the outcome of its marathon Lok Sabha elections, culminating in a high-stakes showdown on Tuesday. Modi will equal the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record of leading his party to three straight electoral victories if the BJP retains power.
The election outcome holds significant implications for India's political landscape, with the ruling BJP seeking to solidify its dominance and the opposition INDIA bloc aiming to stage an upset. The results will not only determine the composition of the next government but also shape the country's trajectory in the years to come.
Exit polls have been, however, unanimous in their prediction that the NDA is closer to realising Modi's ambitious target of "400 paar" for his alliance than the INDIA bloc is to crossing even the 180 mark, one-third of the total number of seats. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has dismissed exit poll predictions as biased, branding them "Modi media polls."
The INDIA bloc has rallied against these perceived biases, urging the Election Commission to ensure fair counting procedures. In response, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused its rivals of destabilising the electoral process, advocating for a peaceful resolution to potential post-election unrest.
INDIA bloc leaders believe that their alliance has been able to shape the poll narrative around its planks of welfarism and an alleged threat to the Constitution from an all-powerful saffron onslaught and will get popular support.
As the final votes are tallied, the spotlight remains on Modi and his party's performance, as well as the broader implications for Indian democracy. The outcome will serve as a litmus test for the BJP's policies and leadership, with the opposition vying to regain lost ground and assert its relevance on the national stage.
An uncertain future also hangs over the fate of the Left, besides many regional parties including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSR Congress, which are in power in West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, respectively.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday night alleged that in many districts of Uttar Pradesh, the district magistrate and the police administration are "illegally" putting workers of opposition parties under house arrest so that they cannot participate in the counting of votes.
Senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh's former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday alleged that several Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPAT units were changed after polling in the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat, from where he contested the elections.
However, the returning officer of Rajnandgaon denied any irregularities or mismatch in numbers.
The counting will decide the fate of several political biggies in the state including two ex-CMs Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP) from his old seat Vidisha and Digvijaya Singh (Congress) from his home seat Rajgarh as well as Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna).
While Chouhan (contesting from Vidisha after two decades) is expected to win by a big margin against Congress veteran Pratap Bhanu Sharma, Singh is stuck in a tough battle against second-time BJP MP Rodmal Nagar from home seat Rajgarh (where he is contesting after 33 years).
Scindia is believed to have an edge against old BJP family scion and Congress candidate Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav from Guna seat which Scindia had shockingly failed to retain as Congress candidate in 2019.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 28 seats with 58% votes, while the Congress with 34.5% votes could just hold on to Kamal Nath’s citadel Chhindwara from where his son Nakul Nath won by 37,000-plus votes. Nakul is again in the fray from the same seat. (Read more)
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to win a majority of the seats in the Northeast when the results of Lok Sabha elections are declared on Tuesday.
In 2019, the NDA bagged 19 seats – 14 by BJP and 5 by its allies. The Congress had won four seats. Two seats went to others.
The Northeast went to polls amidst the ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur. There was simmering anger among the voters in the state against the BJP over how it handled the situation. The NDA faced a challenge, particularly in the Meitei-majority Inner Manipur seat which the BJP contested.
Exit polls have predicted that PM Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has dismissed exit poll predictions as biased, branding them "Modi media polls."
The unanimous prediction points to the NDA being closer to Modi's ambitious target of "400 paar" for his alliance than the INDIA bloc is to crossing even the 180 mark, one-third of the total number of seats.
Pollsters have also predicted that the NDA is likely to open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and sweep Karnataka, but may see a fall in its tally in states like Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Haryana. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the most lawmakers to the parliament (80), is expected to remain a BJP bastion.
Many pollsters said the NDA may surpass its 2019 tally of 353 seats. The BJP had won 303 seats in the election. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) won 91 seats (Congress: 53 seats and allies: 38), while other parties won 98 seats.
It is no secret that the road to Delhi runs through Uttar Pradesh, which sends the most lawmakers to parliament. Polling in the country's largest state took place across all seven phases, with a voter turnout slightly lower than in 2019, at 56.92%, with 80 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs.
The BJP, along with its allies, is vying for a clean sweep, while the opposition INDIA bloc, spearheaded by the Samajwadi Party and Congress, seeks to challenge their dominance. The BSP's decision to go solo this time adds a layer of unpredictability.
The electoral battleground features prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, whose political fates hinge on these results.
Notable contests include Rahul Gandhi's bid to secure Rae Bareli, previously held by his mother Sonia Gandhi, and the Yadav family's multiple candidates under the Samajwadi Party banner.
The counting of votes in Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats is set to determine the political landscape as rival factions battle for dominance. Both the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances, comprising Shiv Sena, BJP, NCP, and Congress, are vying for supremacy.
With the second-highest seats number of seats on offer, Maharashtra will play a pivotal role in shaping the nation's political trajectory. This electoral outcome is crucial for the BJP-led NDA, aiming for an ambitious target of 45+ seats. Meanwhile, the MVA seeks to retain its stronghold.
The electoral landscape in Maharashtra reflects a transformed political scenario post-Sena and NCP splits. Prominent contests include Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, facing her sister-in-law, Sunetra Pawar, in Baramati. Other key battles feature the BJP's Pankaja Munde against the NCP's Bajrang Sonawane in Beed. In Mumbai, the Shiv Sena and BJP factions are engaged in fierce showdowns, while Ujjwal Nikam of the BJP is contesting against Varsha Gaikwad of the Congress in Mumbai North Central.
Over 8,000 candidates have contested the Lok Sabha elections, of which 16% have been fielded by national parties, 6% by state parties, and 47% are independents, a report by PRS Legislative Research said.
This is the highest number of candidates since 1996, when a record 13,952 candidates were in the fray. In the 2019 polls, there were 8,039 candidates.