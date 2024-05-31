LIVE

LS polls| Phase-7 updates| Polling begins for last 57 seats; PM Modi among star candidates in fray

Polling is underway across 13 constituencies in Punjab, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 9 in West Bengal, 8 in Bihar, 6 in Odisha, 4 in Himachal Pradesh, 3 in Jharkhand, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.