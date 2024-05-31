LS polls| Phase-7 updates| Polling begins for last 57 seats; PM Modi among star candidates in fray

The BJP aims for a significant victory in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections, benefiting from significant infrastructure progress, government welfare programs, and especially the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-led NDA had won 11 of the 13 seats of this phase, whereas the BSP had clinched two—Ghosi and Ghazipur—while contesting in alliance with the SP. However, the SP and Congress had failed to open their account.
Besides having the task of reclaiming the two seats it had lost in 2019, the BJP has the bigger challenge of increasing PM Modi’s victory margin from the previous figure of 4.80 lakh.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Modi won the seat with a margin of over 6,74,664 votes with a vote share of 63.6%. In 2014, Modi had contested from two Lok Sabha seats: Vadodara in Gujarat and Varanasi in UP.
The Varanasi seat comprises five Assembly segments: Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri.
The voting for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency will be held in the seventh phase of the elections on June 1. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.