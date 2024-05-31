LS polls| Phase-7 updates| Polling begins for last 57 seats; PM Modi among star candidates in fray

LIVE

Polling is underway across 13 constituencies in Punjab, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 9 in West Bengal, 8 in Bihar, 6 in Odisha, 4 in Himachal Pradesh, 3 in Jharkhand, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.
EVMs and other election material being loaded on a vehicle to reach the strong room, ahead of the 7th phase of Lok Sabha polls.
EVMs and other election material being loaded on a vehicle to reach the strong room, ahead of the 7th phase of Lok Sabha polls.PTI
The marathon polling process has reached its climax, as polling for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections began at 7am today.

Saturday's voting marks the end of the polls that began on April 19 and has already covered 486 Lok Sabha seats in 28 states and Union territories. The fate of fifty-seven seats across seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh will be determined in this leg.

Polling is scheduled in all 13 seats in Punjab and four in Himachal Pradesh, besides 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha and three in Jharkhand, as well as the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The phase will seal the fate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking a third consecutive win from the Varanasi constituency.

Other prominent candidates among the total 904 contestants in the fray are Union ministers Anurag Thakur, RK Singh, Anupriya Patel, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti, Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Charanjit Singh Channi and Vikramaditya Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur and actor Kangana Ranaut.

Over 10.06 crore citizens, including nearly 5.24 crore men, 4.82 crore women and 3,574 third-gender electors, are eligible to vote in this phase.

The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

Meanwhile, polling for the remaining 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha and by-elections to six assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh will also take place simultaneously.

According to ECI guidelines, television channels and news outlets will be able to run exit poll data and its results on June 1 after 6.30 pm.

BJP chief Nadda votes in Himachal; UP CM Adityanath vote at his home turf

BJP National President JP Nadda and his wife Mallika voted at a polling booth in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, the BJP president said, "I was the first voter here (in his booth). I appeal to all voters to vote in large numbers for a capable and self-reliant India. I urge voters to vote and contribute towards making India a capable, self-reliant and developed India... I consider this a festival of democracy."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath voted at a polling booth in Gorakhnath, Gorakhpur. The Gorakhpur seat, which Adityanath held five times, sees a contest amid the BJP's Ravi Kishan, SP's Kajal Nishad and BSP's Javed Ashraf.

By voting for change, it will be a happy beginning: Congress chief Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to voters to vote in favour of the INDIA bloc.

"My dear countrymen, Today is the last phase of voting to save the Constitution and democracy. The INDIA alliance is fighting the dictatorial forces with courage. The battle is now in its final phase. The public has stood firmly with us in every phase. After six phases, people want to see us win...You have to decide. Remember, if there is a constitution, our basic fundamental rights will remain. My young friends who are going to vote for the first time have a big responsibility on their shoulders. I welcome them. I request everyone to vote in maximum numbers. By voting for change, it will be a happy beginning," he posted on X

PM Modi urges young voters and women to come out in large numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged voters, especially women and youth, to come out in large numbers in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Today is the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As 57 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls, calling upon the voters to vote in large numbers. I hope young and women voters exercise their franchise in record numbers. Together, let's make our democracy more vibrant and participative."

Popularity test for VIPs in final phase of polls

A clutch of VIPs will face their popularity test in the last of seven phases of the general elections on Saturday. At stake is the reputation of big hitters such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his five cabinet colleagues and Opposition leaders like the Trinamool Congress’s Abhishek Banerjee.

Other prominent leaders in the fray are Anupriya Patel, RK Singh, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Pankaj Chaudhary, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti, and Congress’ Manish Tewari.

In Bihar, BJP veteran Ravi Shankar Prasad is eyeing a second consecutive term from Patna Sahib, while Union minister RK Singh is aiming for a hat-trick from Arrah, where his challenger is Sudama Prasad, a sitting MLA of the CPI(ML).

The prestige of actor Kangana Ranaut and Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh Singh is at stake in Mandi. Meanwhile, former ambassador to the US, Tarajit Singh Sadhu, is pitted against Akali Dal’s Anil Joshi in Punjab's Amritsar.

PM Modi's Varanasi LS constituency takes centre stage

The BJP aims for a significant victory in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections, benefiting from significant infrastructure progress, government welfare programs, and especially the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-led NDA had won 11 of the 13 seats of this phase, whereas the BSP had clinched two—Ghosi and Ghazipur—while contesting in alliance with the SP. However, the SP and Congress had failed to open their account.

Besides having the task of reclaiming the two seats it had lost in 2019, the BJP has the bigger challenge of increasing PM Modi’s victory margin from the previous figure of 4.80 lakh.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Modi won the seat with a margin of over 6,74,664 votes with a vote share of 63.6%. In 2014, Modi had contested from two Lok Sabha seats: Vadodara in Gujarat and Varanasi in UP.

The Varanasi seat comprises five Assembly segments: Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri.

The voting for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency will be held in the seventh phase of the elections on June 1. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.

