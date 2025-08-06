Parliament monsoon session | Lok Sabha adjourned for an hour, Rajya Sabha till 2 pm amid Opposition protests
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar has ignited a political controversy, with the opposition INDIA bloc alleging that the exercise may result in the mass deletion of voters.
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule and other parliamentarians from the INDIA bloc parties at a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.Photo | PTI
The logjam in both Houses continues, as the Lok Sabha stands adjourned for an hour and the Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 2 p.m. on Wednesday (August 6, 2025) amid protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
Lok Sabha adjourned for an hour amid Opposition protests
The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday till noon amid vociferous protests by the opposition parties demanding a discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar.
Rajya Sabha deputy Chairman refuses to accept notices under Rule 267
Deputy Chairman Harivansh refuses to accept notices under Rule 267. He said no notices are in adherence to the requirement. He urges the members not to create a ruckus in the House and present their stance during the Zero Hour.