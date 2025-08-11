LIVE

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Congress MPs file adjournment motion in LS to discuss 'vote chori' allegations

The ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament was marred by repeated adjournments amid continued protests by the Opposition, demanding a debate on SIR.
Image used for representational purposes.
Image used for representational purposes. File Photo
Online Desk
Summary

The ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament was marred by repeated adjournments amid continued protests by the Opposition, demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Opposition members raised slogans like "SIR wapas lo (roll back SIR)", "SIR pe charcha karo (take up discussion on SIR)" in the House, referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Congress moved an adjournment notice in the Parliament, seeking discussions on fake votes and irregularities in the Lok Sabha, alleged by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi in a press conference on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha is set for a packed agenda on Monday, with multiple committee reports, ministerial statements, and significant legislative business scheduled for discussion.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore files adjournment motion in LS to discuss "vote chori" allegations

Congress MP Manickam Tagore filed an adjournment motion on Monday in the Lok Sabha, seeking to discuss the a 'allegations of "Vote Chori" and Electoral Fraud in Mahadevapura, Karnataka'.

Submitting his motion to the LS Secretary General, Tagore sought to discuss the allegations of "over 1,00,000 fraudulent votes allegedly added to the electoral rolls, with the margin far exceeding the victory margin in the Bangalore Central LS Seat"

Citing grounds for the adjournment, he alleged that the "neutrality and credibility of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is being questioned, adding that there are "allegations that a systematic "model" of voter list manipulation is being replicated in multiple constituencies."

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gives notice of motion to discuss 'fairness of electoral process'

MP in Rajya Sabha, from the Congress Party, Ranjeet Ranjan, has given a notice of motion to discuss the "concerns around the inclusiveness and fairness of the electoral process"

Alongside Ranjan, and an All India Congress Committee in-charge for Jammu & Kashmir, Rajani Ashokrao Patil, wrote on similar lines to the Secretary-General on Sunday.

Rajya Sabha
Parliament
Lok Sabha
Monsoon session

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com