LIVE | Iran-Israel war: US joins Israel’s strikes on Iran, hits nuclear sites; Tehran warns Americans now ‘legitimate targets’

US strikes Iran: President Donald Trump described US military strikes on three nuclear sites as a “spectacular military success” and added that the facilities were “completely and totally obliterated” in an address from the White House on Saturday evening.
Trump warned Iran that the US could go after additional targets if Iran does not make peace.
American B-2 bombers were used in the strikes, and sources said the US also utilized a 30,000-pound “bunker buster” bomb. It’s the first known instance of the bomb being used operationally.
The Israel-Iran conflict has entered its second week. Earlier on Saturday, Israel claimed the killing of two commanders in Iran’s elite Quds Force and said it struck a range of Iranian military targets. In Israel, two Iranian drones made a rare breach of the country’s air defenses.
A short time ago, the US military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime, Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise.
Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror.
Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace.
If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.
For 40 years, Iran has been saying, death to America, death to Israel. They have been killing our people, blowing off their arms, blowing off their legs with roadside bombs – that was their speciality.
We lost over a thousand people, and hundreds of thousands throughout the Middle East and around the world have died as a direct result of their hate, in particular, so many were killed by their general, Qassem Soleiman.
I decided a long time ago that I would not let this happen. It will not continue.
I want to thank and congratulate Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we’ve gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel.
I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they’ve done, and most importantly, I want to congratulate the great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight, and all of the United States military on an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades.
Hopefully, we will no longer need their services in this capacity. I hope that’s so.
I also want to congratulate the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan “Razin” Caine – spectacular general – and all of the brilliant military minds involved in this attack.
With all of that being said, this cannot continue.
There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days.
Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight’s was the most difficult of them all by far, and perhaps the most lethal, but if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed, and skill.
Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes.
There’s no military in the world that could have done what we did tonight, not even close. There has never been a military that could do what took place just a little while ago.
Tomorrow, General Caine, Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, will have a press conference at 8 am at the Pentagon, and I want to just thank everybody, and in particular, God.
I want to just say we love you, God, and we love our great military. Protect them. God bless the Middle East.
God bless Israel, and God bless America.
Thank you very much. Thank you.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is demanding answers from President Donald Trump tonight after he ordered US strikes on Iran.
“President Trump must provide the American people and Congress clear answers on the actions taken tonight and their implications for the safety of Americans,” Schumer said in a statement.
“No president should be allowed to unilaterally march this nation into something as consequential as war with erratic threats and no strategy.”
“We must enforce the War Powers Act and I’m urging (Senate Majority) Leader (John) Thune to put it on the Senate floor immediately,” Schumer said.
“I am voting for it and implore all Senators on both sides of the aisle to vote for it.
”The Democrat said, “Confronting Iran’s ruthless campaign of terror, nuclear ambitions, and regional aggression demands strength, resolve, and strategic clarity. The danger of wider, longer, and more devastating war has now dramatically increased.”
The kingdom’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission says “no radioactive effects were detected on the environment” of Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Gulf states after the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.
The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has said radiation system data and field surveys do not show signs of contamination or danger to residents near the sites of Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz.
“Announcement from the Nuclear Safety System Center. Following the illegal US attack on the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites, field surveys and radiation systems data showed: No contamination recorded,” the organisation said in a social media post.
“There is no danger to residents around these sites. Safety is in a stable state.”
اطلاعیه مرکز نظام ایمنی هستهای— Atomic Energy Organization Of Iran (@aeoi_ir) June 22, 2025
در پی حمله غیرقانونی آمریکا به سایتهای هستهای فردو، نطنز و اصفهان، بررسیهای میدانی و دادههای سامانههای پرتوی نشان داد:
_هیچگونه آلودگی ثبت نشده
_هیچ خطری ساکنان اطراف این سایتها را تهدید نمیکند
_ایمنی در وضعیت پایدار است#NPT #Iran
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his promise to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities had been "fulfilled" following strikes carried out "in perfect coordination" between the Israeli and US militaries.
"From the beginning of the operation, I promised you that Iran's nuclear facilities would be destroyed, one way or another. This promise has been fulfilled," Netanyahu said in a video message posted to social media.
"A short while ago, in perfect coordination between me and President (Donald) Trump, and in perfect operational coordination between the (Israeli forces) and the US military, the United States attacked Iran's three nuclear facilities (at) Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan," he added.
אזרחי ישראל היקרים, אחיי ואחיותיי.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 22, 2025
במבצע ׳עם כלביא׳ אנחנו השגנו יחד הישגים חסרי תקדים בתולדות ישראל.
אתם זוכרים שמתחילת המבצע, אני הבטחתי לכם שמתקני הגרעין של איראן יושמדו, בדרך זו או אחרת.
ההבטחה הזו קוימה.
לפני זמן קצר, בתיאום מלא ביני לבין הנשיא טראמפ, ובתיאום מבצעי מלא בין… pic.twitter.com/oynRLGJga7
Palestinian group Hamas condemned "blatant US aggression" against Iran after President Donald Trump said American warplanes bombed Tehran's main nuclear enrichment facilities.
"The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) condemns in the strongest terms the blatant US aggression against the territory and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the group said in a statement issued after Trump announced the United States had joined Israel's bombing campaign against Iran.
"This brutal aggression is a dangerous escalation," the Hamas statement added, calling the attack "a flagrant violation of international law, and a direct threat to international peace and security".
Israel has closed its airspace until further notice "due to recent developments", the Israel Airports Authority announced on Sunday morning following the US bombing of Iran.
"The airspace of the State of Israel is closed to entry and exit due to recent developments," the authority said in a statement, specifying that "land crossing points (with Egypt) and Jordan are operating normally".
Israel had initially closed its airspace on June 13 after launching the bombing campaign against Iran but reopened it on Friday for flights repatriating Israeli citizens stranded abroad.
A prominent adviser to Iran’s supreme leader has called for missile strikes on US Navy ships and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route.
“Following America’s attack on the Fordow nuclear installation, it is now our turn,” warned Hossein Shariatmadari, the editor-in-chief of the hardline Kayhan newspaper, a well-known conservative voice who has previously identified himself as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s “representative.”
A Telegram message from Kayhan quoted Shariatmadari as saying: “Without hesitation or delay, as a first step we must launch missile strikes on the American naval fleet based in Bahrain and simultaneously close the Strait of Hormuz to American, British, German, and French shipping.”
The message ended with a quote from the Quran, which read: “Kill them wherever you shall overtake (find) them.”
Mahdi Mohammadi, an adviser to Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, says Iran had been anticipating the US attack on Fordow.
“The site has long been evacuated and has not suffered any irreversible damage in the attack,” Mohammadi wrote in a social media post.
“Two things are certain: First, knowledge cannot be bombed, and second, the gambler will lose this time.”
Iranian authorities said Sunday there was "no danger" to residents in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, following the US attack on a nearby mountain-buried nuclear enrichment site.
"There is no danger to the people of Qom and the surrounding area" around the Fordo nuclear enrichment site, said the province crisis management department in a statement, according to the official IRNA news agency.
Iran's atomic energy organisation condemned Sunday the US attacks on key nuclear sites including the mountain-buried Fordo as "barbaric" and in violation of international law.
"At dawn today, the country's nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan were attacked by the enemies of Islamic Iran in a barbaric act that violates international law," the organisation said in a statement published on state media.
President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Iran to not respond after US strikes targeted its main nuclear enrichment facilities in attacks he called a "spectacular military success."
"Any retaliation by Iran against the United States of America will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight," Trump posted on social media after making an address to the nation from the White House.
Hezam al-Asad, a member of the Yemeni group’s political bureau, has issued a brief warning to the US in a social media post.
“Washington must bear the consequences,” he says.
Iran's atomic agency said on Sunday that the country will carry on with its nuclear activities despite the US attacks on key facilities.
"The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran assures the great nation of Iran that despite the evil plots of its enemies ... it will not let the path of development of this national industry (nuclear), which is the result of the blood of nuclear martyrs, be stopped," the organisation said in a statement published by state media.
Antonio Guterres is describing the US attacks on Iran as a “dangerous escalation”, warning that the conflict in the Middle East could quickly get “out of control”.
“I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security,” he said in a social media post.
“There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world. I call on Member States to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law. At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace.”
I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 22, 2025
There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of…
Trump also thanked and congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said that the United States and Israel “worked as a team” and had “gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel.”
Despite having pledged during his presidency to avoid U.S. military interventions abroad, Trump framed the current operation as consistent with the targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani during his first term.
He concluded by announcing that General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, would hold a press conference at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday.
Netanyahu has released a video message praising Trump’s decision to strike Iran, stating that it will “change history”.
“Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history,” he said.
“In Operation Rising Lion, Israel has done truly amazing things. But in tonight’s action against Iran’s nuclear facilities, America has been truly unsurpassed. It has done what no other country on earth could do. History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world’s most dangerous regime the world’s most dangerous weapons.”
President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.’— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 22, 2025
First comes strength, then comes peace.
And tonight, @realDonaldTrump and the United States acted with a lot of strength. pic.twitter.com/7lTWCZkgw7
Iranian state television has warned that American civilians and military personnel in the region will be considered “legitimate targets” following US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities.
“From now on, every American civilian and military personnel in the region will be considered a legitimate target,” the state broadcaster said, in response to the strikes on the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan sites.
Senator Bernie Sanders has strongly criticised President Donald Trump’s strikes on Iran, calling them “grossly unconstitutional” during a public event in Tulsa.
Video footage from the event shows Sanders informing the crowd about the US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites. The announcement was met with chants of “No more war” from the audience.
Sanders responded by saying he agreed with the sentiment and expressed alarm over the developments. He emphasised that under the US Constitution, only Congress has the authority to declare war, stating that the president does not have that right.
Here is the crowd reaction when Bernie announces Trump’s illegal attack on Iran at his rally in Tulsa pic.twitter.com/Dn6YNNbAEE— Jeremy Slevin (@jeremyslevin) June 22, 2025
Israel has raised its alert level, permitting only essential activities until further notice, the military announced on Sunday after US strikes on Iran.
"It was decided to shift all areas of the country from Partial and Limited Activity to Essential Activity," including "a prohibition on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential sectors", the Israeli military statement said. - Associated Press
US House Speaker Mike Johnson has praised President Donald Trump’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities as a show of strength and a reaffirmation of his “America First” foreign policy stance.
In a social media post, Johnson said the military operations in Iran should serve as a clear reminder to both adversaries and allies that President Trump means what he says.
Calling the move decisive, he added that it prevents the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, which chants ‘Death to America,’ from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet. This, he said, is America First policy in action.
The endorsement comes even as recent polls show that a majority of American voters, including most Republicans, do not support US involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict.
President Donald Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the US military launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, a senior White House official said Saturday, reported AFP.
The United States also "gave Israel a heads-up before the strikes," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity, as Washington joined Israel's air campaign against Iran.
Fox News host Sean Hannity said shortly after 9 pm EST that he had spoken with Trump and that six bunker buster bombs were used on the Fordo facility, reports Associated Press.
Hannity said that 30 Tomahawk missiles fired by U.S. submarines 400 miles away struck the Iranian nuclear sites of Natanz and Festivus.
A senior Houthi official has described the US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites as the “beginning” of a broader war, according to a report by Al Jazeera.
Mohamed al-Farah, a member of the Yemeni group’s political bureau, said in a statement that while it appears US President Donald Trump wants a swift conflict, the strikes signal escalation rather than resolution.
“Destroying a nuclear facility here and there is not the end of the war, but it’s the beginning,” he said, adding, “The time of hit and run is gone.”
Earlier, the Houthis had warned they would target US ships in the Red Sea if Washington joined Israel in military action against Iran.
Iranian media said on Sunday that part of the Fordo uranium enrichment facility as well as the Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites were attacked, after Donald Trump said the US had bombed them, reports AFP.
"A few hours ago, after Qom's air defenses were activated and hostile targets were identified, part of the Fordo nuclear site was attacked by enemy airstrikes," Tasnim news agency reported, quoting Morteza Heydari, spokesperson for the Qom Provincial crisis management department.
Separately, Fars news agency said: "The air defenses of Isfahan and Kashan began to work to counter hostile targets, and several explosions were heard simultaneously."
Several Republican senators are praising President Donald Trump after he announced Saturday evening that the U.S. military bombed three sites in Iran.
“Well done, President Trump,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C, posted on X. Texas Sen. John Cornyn called it a “courageous decision.” Alabama Sen. Katie Britt said she stands by Trump and called the bombings “strong and surgical.”
Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin posted: “America first, always.”
President Trump made the courageous and correct decision to eliminate the Iranian nuclear threat. God Bless the USA. Thank you to our extraordinary military and our indomitable @POTUS This is what leadership on the world stage looks like. https://t.co/R8jMVsEy7V— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 22, 2025
Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania also praised the attacks on Iran. “As I’ve long maintained, this was the correct move by @POTUS,” he posted. “Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities.”
One House Republican criticized Trump’s decision. “This is not Constitutional,” posted Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, a longtime opponent of U.S. involvement in foreign wars.
Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim news agency, believed to be close to the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, quoted a provincial official in Qom that air defense did recently fire in an attack believed to target the area around the Fordo facility, but offered no other information, reported AP.
The semiofficial Fars news agency, also close to the Guard, quoted another official saying air defenses opened fire near Isfahan and explosions had been heard.
Fars also quoted the same official in Qom province, saying air defenses fired around Fordo.
Iranian authorities have claimed that no radioactive materials were present at the nuclear facilities hit by recent US airstrikes, according to a report by Al Jazeera.
Citing Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, the report quotes an official from the country’s public broadcaster as saying, “There are no materials in these three nuclear sites that cause radiation.”
The statement has led to speculation that enriched uranium may have been removed from the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan sites before the strikes took place.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Telegram account has reposted a warning he issued earlier this week, cautioning the United States against deeper involvement in the conflict.
According to a report by Al Jazeera, the re-shared video features Khamenei’s televised remarks from Wednesday, in which he had said, “The US will be entering the war to its own detriment.” He is also seen saying, “The damage it will suffer will be far greater than any harm Iran will encounter.”
Trump's strike came just two days after he said he would decide "within two weeks" whether to join key ally Israel in attacking Iran.
Earlier on Saturday there were reports that US B-2 bombers -- which carry so-called "bunker buster" bombs -- were headed out of the United States.
US President Donald Trump has announced that American forces carried out “very successful” strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, adding that all US aircraft have now exited Iranian airspace.