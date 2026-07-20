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Parliament monsoon session LIVE | PM Modi addresses nation, calls for 'productive' session

The topics expected to dominate proceedings from the outset include the alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, NEET-UG examination paper leak, and the controversies around ethanol blending.
PM Narendra Modi addresses media ahead of monsoon session.
PM Narendra Modi addresses media ahead of monsoon session.(Screengrab | Sansad TV)
TNIE online desk
Summary

The monsoon session of Parliament commencing today is expected to witness a turbulent start, with the Opposition preparing to corner the BJP-led NDA government on a host of contentious issues.

The topics expected to dominate proceedings from the outset include the alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the NEET-UG examination paper leak, and the controversies around ethanol blending.

Both Houses are expected to witness a changed political arithmetic following defections from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (UBT). A closely-watched development will be Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s decision on the proposed merger of the 20 rebel Trinamool MPs with the lesser-known NCPI.

Modi says West Asia crisis created 'major difficulties'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the West Asia conflict created major difficulties for India, which is dependent on import of energy.

He added that Despite the crisis due to the West Asia conflict, Indian economy registered a growth of 7.7 per cent.

PM Modi hails various milestones ahead of Parliament session

Addressing the media, PM Narendra Modi said, "In just one month, the nation has achieved numerous milestones, a series of accomplishments that fill every citizen with pride. Be it on the national stage, the international arena, or now, even in space, these have truly been moments of pride for India".

He hailed the successful launch of Vikram-1 and said it shows what the youth of India can do. India achieved a major milestone in its space journey on July 18, with the launch of the country's first private orbital-class rocket.

Modi also highlighted that India is one of the first countries to have a green hydrogen train. On July 17, Modi flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train connecting Jind and Sonepat from the Jind railway station, marking a major milestone in the country's push towards clean and sustainable rail transport.

PM Narendra Modi addresses media ahead of monsoon session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Parliament on Monday ahead of the beginning of the Monsoon Session.

Addressing the media, he said the Parliament session should be productive. 

“I hope the monsoon season and the Monsoon Session of the Parliament are productive,” he said. 

Monsoon Session 2026