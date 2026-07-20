Parliament monsoon session LIVE | PM Modi addresses nation, calls for 'productive' session

The monsoon session of Parliament commencing today is expected to witness a turbulent start, with the Opposition preparing to corner the BJP-led NDA government on a host of contentious issues.

The topics expected to dominate proceedings from the outset include the alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the NEET-UG examination paper leak, and the controversies around ethanol blending.

Both Houses are expected to witness a changed political arithmetic following defections from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (UBT). A closely-watched development will be Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s decision on the proposed merger of the 20 rebel Trinamool MPs with the lesser-known NCPI.