Parliament monsoon session LIVE | PM Modi addresses nation, calls for 'productive' session

Addressing the media, PM Narendra Modi said, "In just one month, the nation has achieved numerous milestones, a series of accomplishments that fill every citizen with pride. Be it on the national stage, the international arena, or now, even in space, these have truly been moments of pride for India".
He hailed the successful launch of Vikram-1 and said it shows what the youth of India can do. India achieved a major milestone in its space journey on July 18, with the launch of the country's first private orbital-class rocket.
Modi also highlighted that India is one of the first countries to have a green hydrogen train. On July 17, Modi flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train connecting Jind and Sonepat from the Jind railway station, marking a major milestone in the country's push towards clean and sustainable rail transport.