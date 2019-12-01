Secret Keys to Endure a Healthy Aura

Sohan Singh By

All gods, goddesses, saints and holy men have a light zone surrounding their heads. Though it’s a mythological concept, this is their auric zone. Similarly, ordinary people are also surrounded by auric zones due to their experience and knowledge.

Auric zone can be defined as an energy field that has surrounded all material things. The auric zones of flora, fauna, and individuals can easily be identified or felt.Much has been written about the benefits of yoga and meditation for a healthy body and mind, but its application in building and enduring a healthy aura is less explored.

Meditation is a powerful tool to calm your mind and it also has many beneficial effects on the body, whereas yoga is a system of movements and postures, which have developed over many centuries and works to integrate body and mind. Using the two together can have immense physical and psychological benefits and can increase your levels of happiness and change your life for the better, which eventually relates to a human body and its aura.

The pace of life today can be hectic and chaotic. We rush around, trying to be all things to all people, and often neglect to take proper care of our body and especially our mind. Often we feel as though we are “running on empty” but somehow we seem to get by, usually at the expense of our physical and mental well-being.

Eventually, stress takes its toll and we start getting irritable and anxious. Or perhaps our body stops thriving and we are forced to slow down by illness or injury which is a result of weak aura. We have various coping mechanisms such as nicotine and alcohol, medicines or perhaps food. These serve only to exacerbate the problem if we do not look after ourselves properly. We need to treat the cause, not the symptoms, to cure. Perhaps, including yoga in our daily lives could be the most effective manner to cure our aura, which would eventually lead us into the beauties of life.

Yoga has become one of the best alternative medicines in this fast-paced world. It can be practiced by people of all ages—beginners, intermediate as well as the advanced practitioners. There are various elements of yoga, which have a long-term effect on a charismatic aura. One should focus on the followings:

Asanas: A set of postures that tone up the muscles and internal organs, revitalise the system and create an overall awareness of the body and its function, and help tranquilise the mind. They also energise and stimulate the body’s major endocrine glands and by toning up the internal organs, they also prevent and cure many an illness.Kriyas: A set of easy and effortless hygienic procedures that draw the attention to affected areas and buttress the body’s cleansing mechanisms.

Yogic Diet: A slight modification in dietary habits can rehabilitate the entire system. Eating simple, healthy and natural foods that are easy to digest and have a positive effect on the mind, body and the environment.Relaxation: A relaxing asana is done several times as part of the yoga programme. A process designed to soothe both mind and body helps keep the body from going into overload mode, easing worry and fatigue. To this end, the whole eightfold path of yoga is to purify the body-mind complex.

Pranayama: A set of simple breathing techniques that slow down and normalise while simultaneously exercising subtle influences on the entire system. Deep conscious breathing reduces stress and many diseases.Meditation: It is a technique used to stabilise the mind, increase concentration and will power, balance cellular, and chakra energy, and develop one-pointedness. These are the true keys to achieving peace of mind and eliminating negativity in our lives.

To allow our body to repair itself, we need to give it time to rest. To allow our mind to declutter we need to give it time to relax. Similarly, to endure a charismatic aura we need to invest our will power and persistence. It is in our own best interests to find ways to keep ourselves healthy, and yoga and meditation together provide the perfect combination to achieve this.

Yoga is a great way to stretch out our bodies, and provides a gentle, yet effective total body workout. Meditation is often integrated into yoga and between them, they form an amazing tool kit for repair and rejuvenation of body and mind. They both work to calm the effects of stress and restore our peace, tranquillity and inner balance.

When used with each other they can not only improve physical health but also lead to an enormous increase in happiness, peace, and zest for life. For the keys to a healthy body and mind why not try this powerful combination of yoga and meditation. Thus, a balanced implication of yoga and meditation reveals the secret of a healthy charismatic aura.

(The author is a yogi and entrepreneur, who has been spreading the essence of yoga among the Chinese)