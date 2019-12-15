Home Magazine

Waking up to health

Experts endorse studies that link larks to be associated with a lower risk of breast cancer compared to night owls

Published: 15th December 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise—this aphorism has been proven time and again by research. The findings from two studies by UK Biobank and Breast Cancer Association Consortium (BCAC) have reaffirmed the health benefits of early rising. According to the research, being a morning person is associated with a lower risk of developing breast cancer compared to a night owl, find the studies published by The British Medical Journal.

Using a technique called Mendelian randomisation, researchers analysed genetic variants associated with three particular sleep traits—morning or evening preference (chronotype), sleep duration, and insomnia—for 1,80,216 women in the UK Biobank study and 2,28,951 women in the BCAC study. The researchers came to  the conclusion that early riser women had a lower risk of breast cancer while ill-effects were indicated for the women who slept longer. Also, sleeping more  than seven-eight hours can lead to related health issues.

Experts opine that there is an urgent need to follow a disciplined lifestyle to prevent many health problems and chronic diseases. Late nights have become part of our modern lifestyles and are creating self-made health issues. “If you are obese, it means that you have more fat cells, which  increase the risk of breast cancer by raising estrogen levels in the body. Fat cells are responsible for producing  estrogen hormones in the body. It has been observed that the estrogens produced by  fat cells of breast  are attracted by an enzyme called ‘aromatase’, which triggers the process of converting normal breast cells into  cancerous cells,” explains Dr Asha Sharma, head of the department of gynaecology at Medeor Hospital, Delhi.
The findings were based on the fact that if one is an early riser and leads a disciplined life, the chances of becoming obese reduce and lower the risk of breast cancer. It has also been proven that women who have more fat cells in breast are more prone to breast cancer than others, Dr Sharma further adds.

Of the total cases of breast cancer, almost 70 percent are estrogen-based, experts say. “Estrogen hormones feed cancerous cells and help them multiply in the body. It has been found that women who have undergone more and more  number of IVF procedures for motherhood, sooner or later many of them develop breast cancer. As during the IVF procedure, a lot of estrogen doses are inserted,” says Dr Ramesh Sarin, oncology surgeon at Apollo Hospital, Delhi.

Additionally, after menopause, the risk for breast cancer increases. During the menstrual cycle, estrogen stimulates the uterus and breast tissue, and it maintains the level of estrogen in the body. But after menopause, the level of estrogen declines, creating hormonal imbalances. This is one of the main causes of breast and endometrial cancer amongst women. “It’s shocking to find that young women who have menstrual cycles every month develop breast cancer, due to bad lifestyle and obesity,” says Dr Soumya Holla, oncology surgeon, breast diseases, Apollo Hospital, Bengaluru. Earlier, around 80 percent of breast cancer patients belonged to the post menopausal age group, but now a days increasing cases are being reported among the pre menopausal women as well.

“Many other studies also indicate that weight gain after menopause increases the chances of breast cancer. After menopause if you are able to maintain your weight and follow a better lifestyle, the breast cancer risk comes down. After getting operated for breast cancer, if you put on continuous weight, the chances of reoccurrence spike. Women  who are obese tend to have higher levels of insulin, which are linked to breast cancer,” adds Dr Holla.

There are many ways to reduce the risk and waking up early is key to that process. Exercising, eating healthy and a healthy body weight are other factors that can  prevent breast cancer.

BRIGHT NEW DAWN

Waking up early can boost a healthy heart, ensure improved sugar level and decrease neurological problems. A study by Northwestern University, Chicago, reveals that people who sleep late experience higher rates of diabetes and mental health disorders compared to early risers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp