Waking up to health

Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise—this aphorism has been proven time and again by research. The findings from two studies by UK Biobank and Breast Cancer Association Consortium (BCAC) have reaffirmed the health benefits of early rising. According to the research, being a morning person is associated with a lower risk of developing breast cancer compared to a night owl, find the studies published by The British Medical Journal.

Using a technique called Mendelian randomisation, researchers analysed genetic variants associated with three particular sleep traits—morning or evening preference (chronotype), sleep duration, and insomnia—for 1,80,216 women in the UK Biobank study and 2,28,951 women in the BCAC study. The researchers came to the conclusion that early riser women had a lower risk of breast cancer while ill-effects were indicated for the women who slept longer. Also, sleeping more than seven-eight hours can lead to related health issues.

Experts opine that there is an urgent need to follow a disciplined lifestyle to prevent many health problems and chronic diseases. Late nights have become part of our modern lifestyles and are creating self-made health issues. “If you are obese, it means that you have more fat cells, which increase the risk of breast cancer by raising estrogen levels in the body. Fat cells are responsible for producing estrogen hormones in the body. It has been observed that the estrogens produced by fat cells of breast are attracted by an enzyme called ‘aromatase’, which triggers the process of converting normal breast cells into cancerous cells,” explains Dr Asha Sharma, head of the department of gynaecology at Medeor Hospital, Delhi.

The findings were based on the fact that if one is an early riser and leads a disciplined life, the chances of becoming obese reduce and lower the risk of breast cancer. It has also been proven that women who have more fat cells in breast are more prone to breast cancer than others, Dr Sharma further adds.

Of the total cases of breast cancer, almost 70 percent are estrogen-based, experts say. “Estrogen hormones feed cancerous cells and help them multiply in the body. It has been found that women who have undergone more and more number of IVF procedures for motherhood, sooner or later many of them develop breast cancer. As during the IVF procedure, a lot of estrogen doses are inserted,” says Dr Ramesh Sarin, oncology surgeon at Apollo Hospital, Delhi.

Additionally, after menopause, the risk for breast cancer increases. During the menstrual cycle, estrogen stimulates the uterus and breast tissue, and it maintains the level of estrogen in the body. But after menopause, the level of estrogen declines, creating hormonal imbalances. This is one of the main causes of breast and endometrial cancer amongst women. “It’s shocking to find that young women who have menstrual cycles every month develop breast cancer, due to bad lifestyle and obesity,” says Dr Soumya Holla, oncology surgeon, breast diseases, Apollo Hospital, Bengaluru. Earlier, around 80 percent of breast cancer patients belonged to the post menopausal age group, but now a days increasing cases are being reported among the pre menopausal women as well.

“Many other studies also indicate that weight gain after menopause increases the chances of breast cancer. After menopause if you are able to maintain your weight and follow a better lifestyle, the breast cancer risk comes down. After getting operated for breast cancer, if you put on continuous weight, the chances of reoccurrence spike. Women who are obese tend to have higher levels of insulin, which are linked to breast cancer,” adds Dr Holla.

There are many ways to reduce the risk and waking up early is key to that process. Exercising, eating healthy and a healthy body weight are other factors that can prevent breast cancer.

BRIGHT NEW DAWN

Waking up early can boost a healthy heart, ensure improved sugar level and decrease neurological problems. A study by Northwestern University, Chicago, reveals that people who sleep late experience higher rates of diabetes and mental health disorders compared to early risers.