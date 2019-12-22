Starved of Empathy

Ayesha Singh By

Our children are dying and in huge numbers. A majority of them—69 percent below the age of five, to be precise—are succumbing to malnutrition, says a UNICEF State of the World’s Children 2019 report. It is time to introspect. “In 2018, 8.82 lakh children under the age of five in India died due to malnutrition. It’s a shame that the country finds itself at 102 out of 117 in the Global Hunger Index 2019. Close to 90 percent children between six and 23 months don’t manage to secure the minimum required food,” says photojournalist and Padma Shri-awardee Sudharak Olwe.

His new body of work—Endangered Species, Malnutrition Stalks India’s Children—that recently concluded at Bikaner House in Delhi, threw up some difficult questions. The photos jolt you in a way that even the strongest of words cannot. His visuals speak of the voiceless, disempowered and the hungry—from the skeletal frame of a newborn baby holding on to precious breath to an emaciated mother holding her rake-thin infant, hopeless and helpless.

The visuals on display

According to the National Family Health Survey 2015-16 (NFHS-4), the Infant Mortality Rate in urban India is 29 compared to rural which is at 46 per 1,000 live births, while the under-five child mortality rate is 34 in cities and 56 in villages. “I’ve tried to capture these numbers through my photos.

Once you see them, you won’t be able to turn away, which is why I intend to take this exhibition to other places in India. With the conclusion of this show, the idea of displaying it elsewhere has already begun. It must travel and talk to as many people as it can… viewers, the government, health care administrators, NGOs, philanthropists, fellow photographers, artists, and media,” he says.

Olwe understood that putting out just visuals wouldn’t be enough. Empathy needed to be backed up by action. People had to be involved. That’s why he got on board several people who he thought could make an impact through their position and expertise. Ranging from ministers, educationists, healthcare specialists and others, these people took part in panel discussions on ‘India’s wasted children: Malnutrition and its root causes’, and ‘Balanced bite in the sky: How can India improve its state of nutrition?’

The discussions arrived at the conclusion that the adoption of the Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition approach was the only way forward. “Each one agreed that malnutrition was a matter of immediate concern requiring prompt action. Our job is to continue making noise. Let’s ask questions and hold our systems and processes accountable. And let’s reach out with these visuals right up till the last person who is far removed and make him a stakeholder too. Only then can change become a reality,” says Olwe.