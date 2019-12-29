Home Magazine

2019 Entertainment power list - Telugu

The daring Rajamouli who directed Eega (Makkhi in Hindi) became a fan-favourite after casting a housefly as the protagonist; he will be working on a remake once RRR is wrapped up.

Published: 29th December 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Devarakonda (Photo | Facebook)

SS  Rajamouli

The scale maker

Because he can convert unconventionality into box office hits with magnum mixes.

The female lead in RRR, his production next after the runaway success of the Baahubali series, will be British actor Olivia Morris.

Playing the bad guys are Thor actor Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody who worked in A View to a Kill, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are in prominent roles. For the first time two leading Telugu actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen together.

The daring Rajamouli who directed Eega (Makkhi in Hindi) became a fan-favourite after casting a housefly as the protagonist; he will be working on a remake once RRR is wrapped up.

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) followed by Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) brought back to life a fading genre of Indian cinema—masala. He has emerged as the king of myths fantasies and period films.

Baahubali proved his genius for epic scenes shot on mammoth scale: RRR is a lavish freedom struggle period film in which one battle scene alone cost Rs 45 crore to make.

Crossover King
Vikramarkudu remade into Rowdy Rathore, Maryada Ramanna into Son of Sardar and Eega into Makkhi

Baahu haul
Baahubali and Baahubali 2 made Rs 2,000 crore worldwide

Heartbroken 
When Game of Thrones final season ended this year

Vijay Devarakonda

The Southern star

(Photo | EPS)

Because he is a crossover actor who became a household name with just one film. Arjun Reddy is the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of the actor. Devarakonda was propelled into fame with the massive success of the film.

He struck a chord with the youth with his explosive performance as a violent, self-destructive surgeon.

Its Hindi remake Kabir Singh garnered similar acclaim propelling him into stardom in Bollywood as well.

The movie made him a household name in India and did well at the box office (`276 crore). It was also Spotify’s most-streamed album of 2019. However, the film and its hero are stuck in a toxic gender controversy.  

This hasn’t stopped the 2019 release Dear Comrade from becoming a box-office hit. Devarakonda’s new production house King of the Hill has set the cameras rolling on its maiden venture Meeku Maathrame Cheptha.

His acting prowess and uber-cool style quotient make him one of the most bankable stars in the film world, who also owns the clothing line Rowdy.

Considering that he is one of the very few Telugu stars with no godfathers, his success is even more inspiring.

Following lead
Hardcore fan of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Stood in queues to buy tickets to his films.

Nature's call
Criticised uranium mining in Nallamal forest area in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana 

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SS  Rajamouli Vijay Devarakonda
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp