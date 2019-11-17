Home Magazine

Air quality monitors on the palm

Not just in Delhi, cities such as Kolkata, Lucknow and Kanpur have also been red-flagged for bad air quality.

Published: 17th November 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pollution

A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )

The air around us is becoming increasingly unbreathable and we are constantly hankering for fresh air through masks and purifiers. Not just in Delhi, cities such as Kolkata, Lucknow and Kanpur have also been red-flagged for bad air quality.

While apps cannot clear the air, they can definitely give us a better picture of the environment to help us take necessary measures. Here is a quick list of apps that can be downloaded on both Android and iOS smartphones to help us understand how bad the weather really is. 

AIR by Plume Labs: This gives a live view of the AQ real-time indices and concentrations of PM 2.5, PM 10, NO2 and O3. The app also depicts a yearly average while displaying the best or worst day of the year in terms of pollution. It additionally offers AQ forecasts for the coming 24 hours.

AQI India: AQI India’s mobile app was launched earlier this year. It lays out the map for major Indian cities and their respective pollution levels. The app operates in real-time readings and functions like any other air quality monitoring app where one can see data for the last one week.

AirVisual: This app brings the data together from the government and satellite imagery. It has the ability to track both indoor and outdoor air pollutants. 

Blueair Friend: It helps track air quality outdoors as well as indoors. The colour-coded heat map gives a fast summary of the air quality outside the four walls of your home.

Air Matters: This app can be paired with some air purifiers and devices to continuously monitor AQ. It can also send AQ updates on wearable fitness gadgets. The app also provides pollen alerts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi air pollution Delhi pollution
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp