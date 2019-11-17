Air quality monitors on the palm

Express News Service By

The air around us is becoming increasingly unbreathable and we are constantly hankering for fresh air through masks and purifiers. Not just in Delhi, cities such as Kolkata, Lucknow and Kanpur have also been red-flagged for bad air quality.

While apps cannot clear the air, they can definitely give us a better picture of the environment to help us take necessary measures. Here is a quick list of apps that can be downloaded on both Android and iOS smartphones to help us understand how bad the weather really is.

AIR by Plume Labs: This gives a live view of the AQ real-time indices and concentrations of PM 2.5, PM 10, NO2 and O3. The app also depicts a yearly average while displaying the best or worst day of the year in terms of pollution. It additionally offers AQ forecasts for the coming 24 hours.

AQI India: AQI India’s mobile app was launched earlier this year. It lays out the map for major Indian cities and their respective pollution levels. The app operates in real-time readings and functions like any other air quality monitoring app where one can see data for the last one week.

AirVisual: This app brings the data together from the government and satellite imagery. It has the ability to track both indoor and outdoor air pollutants.

Blueair Friend: It helps track air quality outdoors as well as indoors. The colour-coded heat map gives a fast summary of the air quality outside the four walls of your home.

Air Matters: This app can be paired with some air purifiers and devices to continuously monitor AQ. It can also send AQ updates on wearable fitness gadgets. The app also provides pollen alerts.