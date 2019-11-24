Beauty in the time of toxins

Kaushani Banerjee By

The rising pollution levels in cities across the globe do not merely affect our internal organs, they also affect our skin, the largest organ of the human body.

“Our skin comes in contact with pollutants on a daily basis. People are only just starting to understand that pollution is everywhere: not just in the toxic broth of the city but in your home, in the air, in the water,” explains Delhi-based dermatologist Dr Sneha Narayanan.

However, the beauty industry has come out with solutions to address these problems, marking an increase in the growth of innovative anti-pollution beauty and skincare products in the recent times.

Some of the most important ingredients to keep in mind while choosing anti-pollution skincare are vitamin C, vitamin E, niacinamide, algae and green tea.

However, natural ingredients are considered best to tackle pollution. “The turmeric extract in Mamaearth’s Anti Pollution Day Cream restores elasticity, brightens the complexion, and keeps skin moisturised.

"Carrot improves skin elasticity, nourishes, and repairs the skin. Plus, it’s completely free of harmful chemicals like sulfates, parabens, silicones, petrolatum, and dyes,” says Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth.

On the benefits of green tea, a spokesperson for Innisfree highlights, “Thanks to the caffeine present in green tea, this is a top ingredient for free radical protection that is filled with antioxidants and helps in blood circulation.”

But is it just another gimmick to sell more products? “The skin absorbs pollutants which cut down the oxygen to it, causing premature ageing and other issues like acne, dryness and rashes.

"These ill-effects are also manifested in signs like inflammation, hyper-pigmentation, loss of elasticity and firmness as pollutants induce free radical damage and break down collagen levels.

"Thus, our regular skincare products may not be equipped to combat pollution,” adds Dr Narayanan. With the rise of global warming and damaging impact of sunrays, sunscreen is perhaps the most important step in pollution-proofing the skin.

Extolling the virtues of sunscreen, Plabita Sharma, skincare expert, The Body Shop India, says, “The extra aware consumers and the growing consciousness are now pushing brands to bring in products to combat and protect against skin damage. Pigmentation, wrinkles, ageing, acne and skin darkening all swing around pollution and all that we need to do is get into routine usage of anti-pollution serums and moisturisers.

"But the fact lies in wearing SPF before stepping out in the sun, which is preventative in governing skincare issues. Accelerating the use of sunscreen before completing any skincare regime, the consumer needs to understand how SPF and anti-pollution products are a big decision to invest in that. SPF is supported in lipsticks, daily day moisturisers, and toners and now in masks too.”