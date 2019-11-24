Home Magazine

Time out with 007

Despite its impressive underwater credentials, the case back is not sealed and the sapphire crystal offers a view of the powerful Omega Master Chronometer Calibre 8800 beating below.

Published: 24th November 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Omega watches

Omega watches

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Bond film, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Omega has launched a limited-edition Seamaster Diver 300M that is crammed with references to the world’s most popular spy.

The number of models being issued is, but of course, 7,007. Although Sean Connery’s Bond started life wearing a Rolex Submariner, Omega’s line of Seamasters have been timing Bond’s escapades since 1995 with the film GoldenEye.

Omega aims to capitalise on that association with the new offering.

As befits a spy who is all brawn and brains, a rugged watch is a fundamental piece of kit. Given its resilience, water-resistance and rugged good looks, Omega’s Seamaster has been the watch of choice for all post-1995 Bonds.

Capable of fathoming depths of 300 metres, the 42mm brushed stainless steel case of the watch is fitted with a helium escape valve at 10 o’clock and has a black ceramic bezel with a white enamel diving scale to time immersions.

Despite its impressive underwater credentials, the case back is not sealed and the sapphire crystal offers a view of the powerful Omega Master Chronometer Calibre 8800 beating below.

This is all pretty standard fare with the Seamaster Diver 300M, but what distinguishes this as a special Bond watch is the yellow gold plaque placed just below the helium valve on the side of the case, engraved with the limited-edition number of the watch out of a total of 7,007.

The swirling pattern depicted on the black PVD and black ceramic dial is, as any Bond fan will know, a laser-engraved representation of the iconic gun barrel sequence that has appeared at the beginning of every Bond film since Dr. No in 1962.

For absolute fanatics, the 9mm diameter of the bullet is faithfully replicated in the centre of the dial. Not only that, every seventh day of the month, the number seven appears in the date window with the same font as the 007 logo! Another nod to Bond is found on the 12 o’clock hour marker.

Mentioned for the first time in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Bond’s family coat of arms bears the motto Orbis non-Sufficit (the world is not enough).

This is not the first time the Bond family crest pops up on the dial of a Seamaster—in 2015, the coat of arms was emblazoned across the entire dial of the Aqua Terra 150M.

The Bond coat of arms on this limited-edition makes a slightly more subtle cameo with a chevron and three circles. Besides, the prominent 18k yellow gold hour markers are filled with Super-LumiNova that glows with a long-lasting blue lume in the dark.

The only way to spot the next Bond secret signature, which is hidden on the 10 o’clock hour marker, is in the dark when the blue lume reveals the number ‘50’ in its centre.

The watch has a black rubber strap and is presented in a black box with gun barrel patterns and an additional stainless steel strap and tool to change the strap. Price: Rs 5 lakh approximately.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
007 Omega Omega watches
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp