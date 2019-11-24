Time out with 007

Express News Service By

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Bond film, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Omega has launched a limited-edition Seamaster Diver 300M that is crammed with references to the world’s most popular spy.

The number of models being issued is, but of course, 7,007. Although Sean Connery’s Bond started life wearing a Rolex Submariner, Omega’s line of Seamasters have been timing Bond’s escapades since 1995 with the film GoldenEye.

Omega aims to capitalise on that association with the new offering.

As befits a spy who is all brawn and brains, a rugged watch is a fundamental piece of kit. Given its resilience, water-resistance and rugged good looks, Omega’s Seamaster has been the watch of choice for all post-1995 Bonds.

Capable of fathoming depths of 300 metres, the 42mm brushed stainless steel case of the watch is fitted with a helium escape valve at 10 o’clock and has a black ceramic bezel with a white enamel diving scale to time immersions.

Despite its impressive underwater credentials, the case back is not sealed and the sapphire crystal offers a view of the powerful Omega Master Chronometer Calibre 8800 beating below.

This is all pretty standard fare with the Seamaster Diver 300M, but what distinguishes this as a special Bond watch is the yellow gold plaque placed just below the helium valve on the side of the case, engraved with the limited-edition number of the watch out of a total of 7,007.

The swirling pattern depicted on the black PVD and black ceramic dial is, as any Bond fan will know, a laser-engraved representation of the iconic gun barrel sequence that has appeared at the beginning of every Bond film since Dr. No in 1962.

For absolute fanatics, the 9mm diameter of the bullet is faithfully replicated in the centre of the dial. Not only that, every seventh day of the month, the number seven appears in the date window with the same font as the 007 logo! Another nod to Bond is found on the 12 o’clock hour marker.

Mentioned for the first time in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Bond’s family coat of arms bears the motto Orbis non-Sufficit (the world is not enough).

This is not the first time the Bond family crest pops up on the dial of a Seamaster—in 2015, the coat of arms was emblazoned across the entire dial of the Aqua Terra 150M.

The Bond coat of arms on this limited-edition makes a slightly more subtle cameo with a chevron and three circles. Besides, the prominent 18k yellow gold hour markers are filled with Super-LumiNova that glows with a long-lasting blue lume in the dark.

The only way to spot the next Bond secret signature, which is hidden on the 10 o’clock hour marker, is in the dark when the blue lume reveals the number ‘50’ in its centre.

The watch has a black rubber strap and is presented in a black box with gun barrel patterns and an additional stainless steel strap and tool to change the strap. Price: Rs 5 lakh approximately.