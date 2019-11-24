Home Magazine

Tune in to wellness

Whether one is on the go or just listening to something before going to sleep, tuning in to healthy ideas and thoughts will definitely help boost the mind, body and soul connection.

Published: 24th November 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

While there’s no shortage of fitness and wellness information out there, podcasts are one of the best ways to incorporate health into our lives.

Whether one is on the go or just listening to something before going to sleep, tuning in to healthy ideas and thoughts will definitely help boost the mind, body and soul connection.

We’ve cut through the noise and culled out the five best podcast shows that can be found on platforms such as Stitcher, Google Podcast App, Spotify, iTunes, Saavn, on both Android and iOS phones.

The State of Mind by Dr Shyam Bhat: He runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation with Deepika Padukone and also is well-known mental health professional.

He talks about the challenges of urban life that result in mental health issues, doles out tips and even answers questions on his show. Fat. So?: A brand-new Indian podcast where Delhi-based hosts Ameya Nagarajan and Pallavi Nath talk about being fat—the joy and the pain, the struggles and victories of self love.

Dishing up Nutrition: How we eat correlates directly with how we feel. In this podcast, a team of licensed American nutritionists and dieticians take this fact to a new level, sharing their solutions for healthier living through the food that we consume on a daily basis.

Meditation Minis Podcast: Regular meditation can improve our physiology and mood, hormones, sleep cycle and alleviate stress levels. But we never quite end up doing it.

The show’s host Chel Hamilton introduces short and effective 15-minute guided meditations. Each of these are powerful and can be done anywhere.

By the end of each episode one can’t help but feel better.

The Doctor’s Pharmacy: It sheds light on how lifestyle-related diseases are steadily on the rise because of the kind of food we are consuming.

With new episodes every Wednesday, Dr Mark Hyman shares his experiences in bite-sized podcasts, interviews of other leaders in the food world and talks about weight and chronic diseases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
podcasts podcasts about healthy living podcasting
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp