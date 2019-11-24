Tune in to wellness

Express News Service By

While there’s no shortage of fitness and wellness information out there, podcasts are one of the best ways to incorporate health into our lives.

Whether one is on the go or just listening to something before going to sleep, tuning in to healthy ideas and thoughts will definitely help boost the mind, body and soul connection.

We’ve cut through the noise and culled out the five best podcast shows that can be found on platforms such as Stitcher, Google Podcast App, Spotify, iTunes, Saavn, on both Android and iOS phones.

The State of Mind by Dr Shyam Bhat: He runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation with Deepika Padukone and also is well-known mental health professional.

He talks about the challenges of urban life that result in mental health issues, doles out tips and even answers questions on his show. Fat. So?: A brand-new Indian podcast where Delhi-based hosts Ameya Nagarajan and Pallavi Nath talk about being fat—the joy and the pain, the struggles and victories of self love.

Dishing up Nutrition: How we eat correlates directly with how we feel. In this podcast, a team of licensed American nutritionists and dieticians take this fact to a new level, sharing their solutions for healthier living through the food that we consume on a daily basis.

Meditation Minis Podcast: Regular meditation can improve our physiology and mood, hormones, sleep cycle and alleviate stress levels. But we never quite end up doing it.

The show’s host Chel Hamilton introduces short and effective 15-minute guided meditations. Each of these are powerful and can be done anywhere.

By the end of each episode one can’t help but feel better.

The Doctor’s Pharmacy: It sheds light on how lifestyle-related diseases are steadily on the rise because of the kind of food we are consuming.

With new episodes every Wednesday, Dr Mark Hyman shares his experiences in bite-sized podcasts, interviews of other leaders in the food world and talks about weight and chronic diseases.