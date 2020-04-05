STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Lockdown Diaries: How technology can help senior citizens cope with self-isolation

Candoo, a New York company, is helping older people navigate technology by teaching them how to use Zoom and other video calling apps.Candoo, a New York company, is helping older people navigate techn

Published: 05th April 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

Lockdown is a tough call for seniors. The only social life that most had were book clubs and a walk in the park, or maybe catching up with peers at the neighbourhood café. Even as adults get busy acing the work-life balance in the confines of their homes and kids turn to technology to see them through self-isolation, for senior citizens—most of who are technologically challenged—it is a herculean task.

Delhi-based senior-care specialist Archana Madaan says, “Elders need as much attention as kids in these difficult times. Since they are more vulnerable to COVID-19, most are staying indoors, not even stepping out into the garden or balcony. This can only lead to depression and result in poor health.” To combat this, some organisations are stepping in to help. 

Candoo, a New York company, is helping older people navigate technology by teaching them how to use Zoom and other video calling apps. Closer home, the Dignity Foundation has moved its programmes online, and by logging on through Zoom, seniors across its six centres at Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi can take part in activities such as quiz, music and reading every day between 4 pm and 6 pm.

While these efforts are useful, a lot more needs to be done. The most important task at hand is to familiarise seniors with social media. It can keep them engaged and connected. De-stressing is of paramount importance. Since yoga classes and walks are out of question, the elderly can make use of the many YouTube videos that can show easy ways of exercising at home. Also, though movement outside the house is banned, seniors should be able to get some sun. “It will help them rejuvenate,” says Madaan. 

STAY CONNECTED

AARP Now
This is the one-stop solution for all news stories

WebMD
In these days of lockdown, it is difficult to avail medicare. This popular online diagnostic website comes with a quick guide for 
medical emergencies. 

Inkl
It lets you pick and choose the topics you’re interested in and accordingly shows you the stories.

CogniFit Brain Fitness
It’s the best time to exercise your cognitive health. Track and chart your progress and see which areas need of improvement. 

Audible
Reading taking a toll on your eyesight? Audiobooks should do the trick.

Dakim
This uses memory games to help users exercise their cognitive ability

Magnifying Glass with Light
Don’t we always fret when faced with fine print? This app is perfect for such times.

Pillboxie
Keeping track of your pill timings can be tough. This app reminds you to take medications at the scheduled times.

Facetime/Google Duo
If you are feeling alone and lonely, turn to video calling to stay in contact with friends and family. Facetime and Google Duo are probably the easiest ones to use. 

MyBrainTrainer
Titled the ‘world’s first and best virtual mental gymnasium’, it gives users the ability to strengthen their minds through challenging exercises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Candoo Zoom Google DUo Self isolation lockdown coronavirus mental health mental health for elderly
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp