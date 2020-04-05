Lockdown Diaries: How technology can help senior citizens cope with self-isolation

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Lockdown is a tough call for seniors. The only social life that most had were book clubs and a walk in the park, or maybe catching up with peers at the neighbourhood café. Even as adults get busy acing the work-life balance in the confines of their homes and kids turn to technology to see them through self-isolation, for senior citizens—most of who are technologically challenged—it is a herculean task.

Delhi-based senior-care specialist Archana Madaan says, “Elders need as much attention as kids in these difficult times. Since they are more vulnerable to COVID-19, most are staying indoors, not even stepping out into the garden or balcony. This can only lead to depression and result in poor health.” To combat this, some organisations are stepping in to help.

Candoo, a New York company, is helping older people navigate technology by teaching them how to use Zoom and other video calling apps. Closer home, the Dignity Foundation has moved its programmes online, and by logging on through Zoom, seniors across its six centres at Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi can take part in activities such as quiz, music and reading every day between 4 pm and 6 pm.

While these efforts are useful, a lot more needs to be done. The most important task at hand is to familiarise seniors with social media. It can keep them engaged and connected. De-stressing is of paramount importance. Since yoga classes and walks are out of question, the elderly can make use of the many YouTube videos that can show easy ways of exercising at home. Also, though movement outside the house is banned, seniors should be able to get some sun. “It will help them rejuvenate,” says Madaan.

STAY CONNECTED

AARP Now

This is the one-stop solution for all news stories

WebMD

In these days of lockdown, it is difficult to avail medicare. This popular online diagnostic website comes with a quick guide for

medical emergencies.

Inkl

It lets you pick and choose the topics you’re interested in and accordingly shows you the stories.

CogniFit Brain Fitness

It’s the best time to exercise your cognitive health. Track and chart your progress and see which areas need of improvement.

Audible

Reading taking a toll on your eyesight? Audiobooks should do the trick.

Dakim

This uses memory games to help users exercise their cognitive ability

Magnifying Glass with Light

Don’t we always fret when faced with fine print? This app is perfect for such times.

Pillboxie

Keeping track of your pill timings can be tough. This app reminds you to take medications at the scheduled times.

Facetime/Google Duo

If you are feeling alone and lonely, turn to video calling to stay in contact with friends and family. Facetime and Google Duo are probably the easiest ones to use.

MyBrainTrainer

Titled the ‘world’s first and best virtual mental gymnasium’, it gives users the ability to strengthen their minds through challenging exercises.