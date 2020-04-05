STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

The Corona Diet

The world has gone into standby mode like never before in the past century and we have a microscopic virus to blame for it.

Published: 05th April 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

For representative purpose

The world has gone into standby mode like never before in the past century and we have a microscopic virus to blame for it. All for the better as some say, the pollution figures have never been less haunting, and we have birds in our colonies and dolphins in our seas. Nevertheless, the times to come stand changed for this one major pandemic, and here are a few predictions from my side as also ways to adapt to the new normal.

Stricter Hygiene Certification: Now it isn’t for me to say what meats one must eat or how long should they cook them for. But no matter the type of F&B establishment, as long as it dispenses a comestible which will be accessed by the public at large, we will have stricter controls and checks in place to ensure that we don’t find ourselves in this mess here again.

Home Deliveries: The best restaurant in the world, to me, has always been the cosy confines of my living and dining rooms because of its endless options with regard to the cuisine on the menu. If I am not tossing something simple but special together on my own, I have others at home who can do a fabulous job of it. And then, when our innate creativity runs out, we have a bevy of establishments to fall back on which will happily conjure up some truly lovely meals and have them sent over in very precise packaging to ensure that flavour and texture compromises are minimised.

From Nomad pizzas to Burgerama burgers, traditional Delhi 6 fare to some very lovely Southeast Asian from Noshi, these are some top spots that I have used for some time. But going ahead, in the shadow of this lockdown, even full format restaurants like Fig and Maple have begun delivering meals so the choices (and the competition) are only getting warmer and we as consumers stand to benefit hugely from it. 

Sustainable Conspicuous Consumption: Going ahead, one change that I will certainly make to my diet is to be more mindful of what I eat—the provenance, the seasonality, the environmental impact of it not just being grown but even transported to me. In other, I would happily forego a discount or an online deal as long as it leaves a less lasting footprint on the ecosystem. I practice these habits when travelling abroad but lesser so in India somehow. Time to level that playing field.

Fair Trade: At the risk of repeating myself, it’s not just the provenance that will matter, it’s also ensuring that every link in the supply chain gets its fair dues. I love to support the local businesses over the online supermarket kinds, even if it means paying more for ingredients. Mind you, this doesn’t include all those fancy-schmancy Bobo farmer markets, which are all the craze nowadays and milk this empathy for all it is worth to ensure a tidy profit for themselves.

I hope that the administration, which governs what defines organic, can also set down price points so that the real farmers who do all the work stand to benefit from it. It would also help eliminate all these hipster middlemen who, while hawking the right stuff, don’t entirely do it for the right reasons. In other words, if you want to ensure that what you eat is right, you will need more data about where it came from and who grew it. This will drive up costs, not just for food at home but even at restaurants where chefs are passionately and personally concerned with this.

Preserved Foods: The value and ancient practices of preserving foods for use later in the year have never been more relevant. From Tarhana soup in Turkey to drying and preserving mushrooms and vegetables in various forms, from pickling to preserving in mild vinegar to revive later, to making jams and other extracts, we need to learn to maximise usage and cut down on seasonal wastage. No matter how little we manage to achieve in this regard, it will still add up to a significant lot if we do it collectively and continuously. Chemically preserved or processed foods don’t count.                                                              The writer is a sommelier. mail@magandeepsingh.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Corona diet coronavirus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp