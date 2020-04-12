STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

A virtual look at the animal farm

The Longleat African Safari is a  digital feast of wildlife at play

Published: 12th April 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Longleat African Safari website

Longleat African Safari website

The Longleat House in Warminster, Britain, was the UK’s first drive-through safari park. Since most people across the world are home-bound, the route has gone digital. An online African safari is a godsend for people like me stranded on my couch with just my smartphone. Even better, Katiya wouldn’t let me roam the savannah unescorted: she is my virtual guide at Longleat, bubbling with information and anecdotes.

I started with a bird’s eye view of the massive estate, which was first opened to the public in the time of the Beatles and LSD. First to arrive at the estate was the King of the Jungle—all 50 of them, in 1966. The camera shows them roaming the grounds, though tamed. No longer hunters, they are gatherers now, who run after the supply vehicle,  which drops chunks of meat down a chute for them. Katiya—with her vocal presence—shows me European grey wolves, nudges my attention to the massive Siberian tigers yawning showing their fangs and points at the Mo Farah of big cats, the cheetah. 

stills from Longleat African Safari

As Katiya takes me along the bytes of big cats, pun intended, an unmistakable sound suddenly fills the air. Primates! Anthropologists and animal scientists say they are closest to humans in the evolution chain. I find the monkeys jumping on top of the safari vehicles, leaving me to ponder whether the distance between man and animal is only a thin metal line.

Though, just a voice, Katiya’s repertoire of fascinating tidbits is unending. For example, the delicate Chilean Flamingo gets its lovely bright pink plumage by feasting on algae and shrimps. She also solves the age-old riddle of the zebra’s stripes—its skin is actually black while the stripes are the white part. Imagine that. Katiya’s encyclopaedia of wildlife trivia is both informative and impressive like the fact that zebras communicate through facial expressions. The eyes of an ostrich are bigger than its brain.

The lilting voice then introduced me to the conscience of Longleat House—Anne—the resident Asian elephant. After performing at a circus for close to 50 years, Longleat is now her sanctuary. It is enchanting to see her playing circus games in the company of her keepers and a herd of awed goats. Anne’s competition in the size department is a Southern white rhino. Scientists at Longleat are trying to breed this almost extinct animal in captivity “so that they can be preserved,” says Katiya.

From the two-humped Bactrian camel, scimitar horned oryx, roan antelope, the unique reddish brown ankole cattle to the pink-backed pelicans, the menacing African white-backed vulture, and the sacred ibis held in high esteem by the ancient Egyptians, according to Katiya, the safari is a treasure trove with a perfect host. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Longleat African Safari
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp