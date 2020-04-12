Knotted Notes  

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
An avid gardener, Gopika Das KR would always be on the lookout for the perfect hangers to display her growing collection of indoor plants.

An avid gardener, Gopika Das KR would always be on the lookout for the perfect hangers to display her growing collection of indoor plants. Not wanting to use plastic, she went online searching for options. “I came across macrame, an eco-friendly and sustainable craft,” says this Infosys employee.

Macrame translates into ‘hand-knotted work’. The earliest use of the craft dates back to the Babylonians and Assyrians, who used the fringe-like designs to adorn their clothes. Later, Arab traders uses the method to tie together the handloom materials they used. From there, it travelled to Spain, Italy and even entered the court of Queen Mary II. With time, it lost its sheen till it was revived in the 1970. And now, thanks to online tutorials, it is finding quite a few takers.

While Gopika through her home venture, ‘Wings of Artistry’, has found quite a few followers among plant lovers and craft enthusiasts in Kochi, she is not the only one furthering this lost technique. Sreedevi Balasubramanian, who is also self-taught, conducts workshops in Bengaluru for those interested in learning how to weave a gorgeous ‘tree of life’ wall hanging. Delhi’s Agrima Wadhwa is also doing the same. The session also talks about the history of macrame and how it has travelled through time.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad-based art community Pooja ki Potli is going a step further. It is using the age-old craft to empower women artisans. The women are trained in the craft of macrame and aim at receiving a respectable livelihood through the sale of their craft. 

Tying it Right

Larks head
Use this knot to place a string on an object such as a wooden stick or ring

Half square
This is also known as a spiral knot

Square
This is the main knot used in macrame

Alternating square
This helps create rows with the square knots alternating to chart out a pattern

Picot
A version of the classic square knots

Double half hitch
This lets you create a horizontal row of knots

Gathering
This is often used to craft macrame planters

