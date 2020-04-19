An Organic Tragedy of Plenty amid COVID-19 lockdown

Taniya Sahni By

A Farmers’ Market is usually for sustainability snobs. Buy organic and flaunt the right conscience. A stream of farmers would come in with fresh produce on Sundays with veggies sans chemicals. Covid-19 then upset the apple cart, leaving small farmers in the lurch.

They have been the worst hit, claim founders of such markets, as they face a tough challenge to take their produce to customers. Unable to reach the target market, the crops, both harvested and ready to harvest, are rotting. The desperate farmers have no other choice except to feed the cattle.

The dilemma has affected agriculturists such as Puneeta Chadha Khanna, Curator, Horizon Plaza Artisanal Market, Gurugram. “Very few farmers have the means to reach their products to clients because their holdings are small. They have neither a platform to sell nor the logistics to deliver. The produce is going waste.” Exotic vegetables grown for commercial hotels and upmarket clients are being discarded in the manure bin, thanks to the lockdown.

This is a national concern. Says Gopi, who runs the Organic Farmers’ Market’s central unit in Adyar, Chennai, “Most of our supplies for Chennai come from small farmers who grow one or two types of vegetables, which are transported using private vehicles. The lockdown has severely restricted their movements. We had no supplies for 10 days, after which we received a meagre supply, which was simply insufficient. We urgently need passes for the transfer of the produce.”

What Gopi faces in Chennai, Sneh Yadav does in Delhi. Co-founder of Tijara Farms, she organises Delhi Organic Farmers’ Market (DOFM) every Sunday at THE Park New Delhi. A farmer herself, she sells organic veggies grown at her farm located 90 km from Delhi and invites other farmers to join the bandwagon. “Our organic products can’t be sold at the mandi.

We are now sharing excess produce with our neighbours and staff and are trying to find ways to process the rest,” she says. The hotel has extended her unconditional support. Her team has begun deliveries. “We send fresh produce whenever the situation permits. Only one-tenth of the produce is going out,” she rues. But all hope is not lost.

The Organic Food Club (OFC), an organic farmers’ collective in Yamakanmardi, Karnataka, supplies fruits and vegetables au naturel twice a week to 600 families in Belgaum city. Post the lockdown, things have changed and they are plagued with food wastage, says secretary Basavraj Siddappa Kapsi. “OFC is consuming the excess produce by sharing with neighbours and staff.

Our food wastage is still facing 30-40 percent.” Colleague Abhay MutalikDesai, OFC’s treasurer and coordinator thinks that being self-sufficient enables them to bear losses, but it’s the farmers who are at the receiving end. As the nation gets ready for another round of lockdown, the Sunday Farmers’ Markets have become a wasteland for food-growers.

Sneh Yadav, Delhi Organic Farmers’ Market

Measures taken

Cashless payments when possible

Staff being educated to wash hands and sanitise

Compulsory bath for those who enter the farm

Preventing people from hoarding by distributing evenly

Providing only 500 gm of pulses and besan per patron

Staying in touch with patrons through e-mail and WhatsApp

Clients’ demands

Healthy produce

Gourmet produce as people are looking at experimenting with new cuisines

Abhay Mutalikdesai, Organic Food Club, Karnataka

Measures taken

Educating customers to not press for fresh produce

Educating customers to forego fresh supplies to control disease prevention

Gopi, OFM Chennai, central unit

Measures taken

Advising patrons to remain calm and updating them about the ground situation

Communicating with patrons through email and WhatsApp

Clients’ demands

Huge quantities of rice and pulses

A variety of fresh produce and dry ration

Puneeta Chadha Khanna, Horizon Plaza Artisanal Market, Gurugram

Measures taken

Connecting patrons directly to sellers

Connecting whole sale buyers

Clients’ demands