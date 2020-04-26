 The Park Hotels brings 'comfort food’ to homes across cities amind COVID-19 lockdown

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Many are taking to Instagram with their kitchen adventures amid lockdown, and some are garnering accolades too. But there is only so much cooking one can do while balancing the office conference call. Quite a few have been missing their favourite wood-fired thin crust pizza, artisanal bakes, gourmet pastas, or the very Indian Silbatte ki Shaami, Murgh Kolhapuri, and Chukundar Chilgoze ki tikki. Well, there’s some good news. Famed for its innovative outreach, the hospitality industry had to think of something to stay afloat in these difficult times. And it did. If the patrons could not visit the restaurants for their favourite dishes, the hotels would visit their homes.

The gamble has definitely paid off. Especially at a time when most restaurants and eateries are shut and people are craving artisanal foods and chef-made gourmet fare. THE Park Hotels is bringing ‘comfort food’ across cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. With their in-house trademarked team—Anything But Ordinary—they are jet-setting to homes with choicest dishes, that promise quite a dose of pampering.

AnnaMaya kitchen, Andaz Delhi

Priced at Rs 250 onwards, there is a variety on offer from Indian regional specialties to signature Italian favourites, and even healthy European and Asian choices. Chef Sharad Dewan, Regional Director, Food Production, THE Park Hotels, says, “The demand has been very encouraging from across the cities and we are getting significant amount of orders every day. We are also curating special menus for different occasions across cities.”

Accor properties across the country have also started food delivery through online delivery aggregators. What the industry is stressing is upping their sanitation and hygiene levels so that the option of ordering in does not become a foolhardy choice for patrons. So even as they make use of food delivery aggregators, they are assuring that hygiene standards are maintained. Hyatt General Manager Julian Ayers says, “We wanted to make sure our guests didn’t miss out on their favourite dishes. We are also launching weekly and celebratory occasion menus.

Hygiene and guest safety is very important to us. All food is delivered in sealed containers. The response has been overwhelming.” The hotel has partnered with a specialist food delivery service to provide service in Delhi to reach a wider audience. It has pressed its award-winning restaurants—La Piazza, The China Kitchen, TK’s Oriental Grill, Café and Sidewalk—into operation. The delivery menu has been curated by Executive Chef Ivan Chieregatti.

Most of these hotels which are delivering food during the lockdown are new to the food delivery business. Bustling restaurants and occupied rooms had kept them busy and away from the lower-rung scramble for the delivery market. But Covid-19 has changed the game. Staring at a bleak future, the industry will take the better part of the year to get back to where it was, going by market reports. Given this, they had to innovate. Hence, food delivery. Roseate Hotels and Resorts, the luxury fine dining, is also delivering gourmet delicacies from a menu meticulously designed to include their hot-sellers such as macaroons, Malabar fish, Badam cake and more. Ankur Bhatia, Executive Director, Roseate Hotels & Resorts, says, “We are providing a menu which includes our all-time favourite dishes.”

While most hotels are into delivery of delicious meals and artisanal bakes, AnnaMaya, the European Food Hall at Andaz Delhi, is also looking at making it easier for home chefs to keep the kitchen adventurous. Stressing their “Eat Mindful. Shop Artisanal. Raise Awareness” concept, their home delivery menu showcases specials such as the Dal Moradabad, raw mango curry with red rice and artisanal five cheese flatbread, besides chocolate bars and signature cakes.

They are also delivering from an exhaustive market list comprising products that will help support local artisans. The long list boasts organic grains, sugar and salt varieties, freeze dried fruits, Kumaoni and Himalayan honey and preserves, artisanal tea and more.Other properties such as Marriott and the Taj Group are also reaching out to patrons missing the taste of their favourite dishes. So while the lockdown is sapping us of all the excitement, there are small mercies; good food is definitely one of them. And the fact that it is just a phone call away, makes it

all the more enticing and drool-worthy.