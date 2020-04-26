Yayavar Jammu Literary Festival for kids goes online

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Navya was playing in the park when her friend casually mentioned a literary festival for kids that was being planned by their neighbourhood aunty. Needless to say, the 10-year-old voracious reader’s interest was piqued. Nupur Sandhu, founder director of the Yayavar Jammu Literary Festival, recently brought forth the first-ever online edition of the festival exclusively for kids. She says, “Ever since our maiden festival in December 2019, we had wanted to do one only for kids.

We earmarked April 2020 as the perfect time as we planned to host it in Jammu and in April schools are shut in Jammu.” The main aim of the festival was to involve kids into reading books, reviewing and preparing them to moderate sessions.

Aradhya Jain who performed

at the opening and closing

ceremonies

The students registered and began reading, discussing and connecting with authors. But then the pandemic hit. The coronavirus has taught us many life lessons. Perhaps the most important one is: thriving in self-isolation. Who would have thought in January that in March the world would be functioning in auto mode with internet being the only connection between people. And what a revelation it has been! From parties and conferences to festivals and opera, everything is suddenly online and how.

“We didn’t have the heart to defer or postpone it and so decided to bring it online, which was a challenge to begin with,” says Sandhu. For readers like 12-year-old Zia, the festival was a godsend as it offered an attractive option during these lockdown days.

Ten-year-old Yoyo finished three books during this period and is eager for more, “The festival has developed my interest in reading and it also helped me make new friends, besides enhancing my vocabulary,” he says. While it was entertainment and knowledge for these kids, for older ones such as teenagers Bhavya and Onkar, it was all about the novel experience of interacting with the authors online that were an added attraction.

But there were hurdles too. “Many of our readers—since they are very young—do not have online access or are too young to have a social media account,” says Sandhu. She sent a request letter to the schools to forward emails to parents to help children download the Kindle version of the suggested books for reading as part of the festival.

Since the sessions were online, Sandhu and her team planned new ways to make them more interactive. The kids were asked to make drawings and send them through WhatsApp, which were then used by the authors to craft a story. While the two-day festival comprising 14 sessions received a lot of positive feedback, Sandhu rues that reading is not really common among kids nowadays. “Reading is a habit that has to be developed. It should be turned into a fun activity,” she says. Sandhu is now planning the next outing of the Jammu Literary Festival scheduled in the first week of November.

Yayavar Online Festival for kids

After two successful outings in Jammu and Jalandhar, this one-of-its-kind festival designed only for kids from Class II to Class XII, Yayavar returned with an online session. With an aim to develop friendship between books and the readers, the online session witnessed participation from Egypt, Russia, Australia, the US and more. Books across genres were included—mystery, horror, fiction, non-fiction, adventure, self-help, humour and more.