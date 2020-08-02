Sakura dreams in Dharamshala 

SAYANTANI CHAKRABARTY By

Every time we have Japan on our minds, before the silk kimonos, the delectable sushi, or the Pikachu parade, we invariably think of those blush pink cherry blossoms, blooming ostentatiously amidst an idyllic landscape. But before rushing to the Far East, let’s appreciate blooms hidden in the hills we frequent often—Dharamshala. In autumn, it is every poet’s dream.

As the Kangra Valley prepares for a significant dip in temperature, the happy confluence of a pleasant day and chilly night gets defined by the presence of beautiful cherry blossoms. Cherry blossoms in Himachal, like the ones in Japan, are seasonal and appear for a brief period of time.

Last year, before the world came crumbling down to the affects of Covid-19, I had the fortune to escape a pollution-ridden Delhi to a short getaway in Dharamshala. And little did I know that something other than the mighty gorgeous Dhauladhaar range could also surprise me. My stay was arranged at a three-century-old resort that was formerly known as White Haven Estate.

To my utter delight, I came to know that my stay was housed within a heritage complex, previously owned by the British East India Company and even the Maharaja of Patiala at one point. Adivaha by Leisure, which is the new name of the property, has hosted erstwhile Viceroys, who were stationed at Dharamshala and Shimla during the Pre-Independent East India days.

The property, which is housed in the middle of a tea estate, emanates a different charm in the first two weeks of November. The cherry blossoms in Himachal that grow especially in this region, surrounded by the snowy Dhauladhaar range, give you reason enough why the Viceroys loved Dharamshala so much.

Just a 15-minute drive uphill took me to McLeod Ganj for a casual stroll around the Tibetan market and a steaming plate of momos.

A cup of coffee at Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen was just the pick-me-up I needed. It was the season of Dharamshala Film Festival (DIFF), hence brushes with celebrities are common this time of the year. Next, I walked up to the petite red Norbulinka Shop and bought two posters before heading back for a bonfire meal.

My itinerary for the next day consisted mostly of walking the surrounding tea gardens. I went for a pre-breakfast visit amidst those blush pink blooms. The morning sun, the cherry blossoms in Himachal, lush green foliage...all blended to form a pristine scenery out of a picture book. This is an abridged version of the original article taken from travel blog: Indulgence Chronicle.