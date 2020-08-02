STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Secret to good hair day: Specialized oil treatments

Move beyond drug store oil brands and try a specialised one that targets specific requirements 

Published: 02nd August 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

hair oil, oil, hair

For representational purposes

It’s a no-brainer that hair needs care. As times change, so do hair care requirements. Specialized oil treatments that target precise needs are in vogue. For instance, Horsetail oil, an extract from the Horsetail plant, is an excellent hair follicle stimulator. Black seed oil, pressed from the seeds of Nigella sativa, a flowering shrub, is an antidote to flakiness. Using grapeseed oil regularly is beneficial for dry hair. A look at other such lesser-known but beneficial hair oils.

Grapeseed 
Best for: Hair softening This lightweight oil is extracted from the seeds of grapes. Its high vitamin E and omega 6 fatty acids composition make it an excellent conditioner. 

Rosehip 
Best for Protection from sun damage Extracted from the seeds of rose bushes, this comprises an excellent hair repair formula that works on renewing damaged hair follicles.

Sweet Almond 
Best for Sensitive scalp Cold-pressed from the kernels of almond trees, it has hypoallergenic properties that can be used by people with recurring scalp infections and irritability. “It’s best used in spring and summer because it penetrates easily into the scalp, sealing in moisture to keep dryness at bay,” says Kruthika Kumara, founder of Coimbatore-based brand Vilvah. 

Lemongrass 
Best for: Reducing hair fall Great for preventing hair shedding, this oil has astringent properties. It promotes contraction of hair follicles, thereby preventing weakening and falling of hair. 

Argan oil
Best for Anti-frizz “Popularly known as the liquid gold of Morocco, this is the perfect anti-frizz. It’s full of antioxidants and vitamins. It is a light plant-based oil retrieved by cold pressing an Argan nut which grows in Southwestern Morocco. Because it’s high in vitamin E, palmitic, stearic, oleic, and linoleic fatty acids, it can protect the hair and scalp from UV rays,” says Kumara. 

Peppermint Oil
Best for: Hair re-growth The presence of methanol in the oil acts as a stimulant for hair follicles. 

Lemongrass essential oil 
Best for: Itchy scalp If summer sweat or bone-dry winters are giving you an itchy scalp, get one of these. “Add two-three drops of lemongrass essential oil in your conditioner and massage, or let it stay overnight. This reduces dandruff and cleans the scalp from within,” says Gaurav Aggarwal, founder of Mumbai-based Onelife neuroscience.

Cedarwood  essential oil 
Best for Prevention of infections Look no further if you need an oil that will keep infections away. Cedarwood packs in antifungal and antibacterial properties.

Lavender 
Best for: Reversing damage caused by styling products Hair damaged as a result of continuous or overuse of heat treatments, find a friendly solution in lavender oil that lubricates the scalp.  

Ylang Ylang essential oil
Best for: Dry hair Those with dry hair can count on the sebaceous glands-stimulating properties of Ylang Ylang. As it increases the production of sebum, dry hair gets the vital conditioning it requires.

Walnut 
Best for: Brittle hair Packed with selenium, it gives strength to the roots. Because it’s replete with Omega 3 fatty acids, it prevents cell damage that leads to brittleness. 

Marula oil
Best for: Chemically treated hair  Nourishes course hair back to good health. It also has occlusive properties and is excellent for moisturization. 

Bhringaraj oil 
Best for: Natural hair dye Bhringraj darkens hair strands. It prevents premature greying. Mix it with coconut oil, amla, and shikakai, and you have a wonderful conditioner. 

Must Consider 
Megha Asher, Co-founder, and COO, Juicy Chemistry

  • All essential oils should be combined with a carrier oil before applying to the hair 
  • The quality of oil will determine the results. Put your money into the best ingredients 
  • Every herb and plant has a shelf life and must be used within a specified duration
  • Use oils that are minimally processed as they retain optimum levels of essential minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants
  • Be patient. Since these are natural oils, they may take time to show improvements
  • For best results, use alcohol-free shampoo after oiling 

“Many people hold the view that essential oils are meant for aromatherapy alone, without knowing what these seed and plant extracts are capable of.” Gaurav Aggarwal, Founder, Onelife nutriscience

“People have just woken to their merits. Credit goes to the rapid shift towards vegan beauty, sustainable skincare and chemical-free ingredients.”  Kruthika Kumara, Founder, Vilvah

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Specialized oil treatments haircare good hair day
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp