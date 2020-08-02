STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Threads that thrive: A few gifting ideas for this Rakhi

Seal the sibling bond with these exclusive Rakhi gifts

Published: 02nd August 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

Linen, organza and silk rakhis, Anavila, Price on request. Availability: Online

Favre-Leuba’s Raider Sea Duo; Rs 1,38,000 and Rs 1,03,000 respectively. Availability: All stores

The green tea box, Teabox, Rs 1,699. Availability: Online

Dream framer, Melorra. Price: Rs 5,000 onwards. Availability: Online

Abharana Chand Balis, Rs 8,299, Housee of Cleeo. Availability: Online

Blue and white polka dots pocket square, Gingham Privé, Rs 1,100. Availability: Online

Mithai from Roseate Hotels and Resorts. Price on request. For more info: Call +91 11 71558800

Nuskay skincare customised gift boxes. Price: Rs 2,800 onwards. Availability: Online

Macro moist shampoo and creamy moist conditioner, Mystique Earth. Price: Rs 749 onwards.Availability: Online

Finero machine (flat 24% off), Coffeeza. Availability: Online

Hand-painted watch, Jaipur Watch Company. Price on request. Availiability: Online

Scissors tie clip, Gingham Privé, Rs 750. Availability: Online

Skin glow set for ‘Her’, Vilvah, Rs 3,250. Availability: Online

Kafi motif scarf, Goulian Finch, Rs 12,000. Availability: All stores

Bare Anatomy Beauty Range, Rs 2,750. Availability: Online

Evil Eye collection, Swarovski, Price starts at Rs 2,999. Availability: All stores

Kiss-proof lipsticks, Colorbar, Rs 1,200. Availability: All stores

Zesty satsuma pampering essentials, The Body Shop, Rs 1,800. Availability: All stores

Shell earrings, Vaitaanika, Rs 11,500. Availability: Online

Brooklyn low navy stucco women wedge, Crocs, Rs 4,495-5,495. Availability: Online

