Breathe better with these common exercises

There are four types of common breathing exercises.
Diaphragmatic: Helps strengthen the diaphragm, decreases the use of accessory muscle and helps empty lungs.
Pursed lip: Help slow the respiratory rate and aids in keeping hypertension and stress at bay.
Segmental: This involves the enlargement of the chest in one segment at a time and is useful in treating pneumonia.
Glossopharyngeal: Helps increase lung capacity when there is a weakness in the muscles of inspiration such as the diaphragm, the upper and more lateral external intercostals etc.
Benefits of breathing daily
Decreases stress, increases calm
- Relieves pain
- Stimulates the lymphatic drainage system which removes toxins
- Improves immunity
- Increases energy
- Lowers blood pressure
- Beneficial in pulmonary diseases like bronchitis, Covid-19, acute respiratory issues and spinal injuries
- Helps in cases of contraindication pertaining to head and neck injury, empyema and bronchopleural fistula or any surgical condition
Dr Krishan Mohan Singh, Consultant Physiotherapist and Ergonomist. Email:
DrkrishanmohanPT@gmail.com