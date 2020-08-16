Breathe better with these common exercises

Express News Service By

There are four types of common breathing exercises.

Diaphragmatic: Helps strengthen the diaphragm, decreases the use of accessory muscle and helps empty lungs.

Pursed lip: Help slow the respiratory rate and aids in keeping hypertension and stress at bay.

Segmental: This involves the enlargement of the chest in one segment at a time and is useful in treating pneumonia.

Glossopharyngeal: Helps increase lung capacity when there is a weakness in the muscles of inspiration such as the diaphragm, the upper and more lateral external intercostals etc.

Benefits of breathing daily

Decreases stress, increases calm

Relieves pain

Stimulates the lymphatic drainage system which removes toxins

Improves immunity

Increases energy

Lowers blood pressure

Beneficial in pulmonary diseases like bronchitis, Covid-19, acute respiratory issues and spinal injuries

Helps in cases of contraindication pertaining to head and neck injury, empyema and bronchopleural fistula or any surgical condition

Dr Krishan Mohan Singh, Consultant Physiotherapist and Ergonomist.

