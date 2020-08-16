Escaro Royale’s new collection: Flair meets function

Express News Service By

Escaro Royale’s new collection is all about style with substance.

Premium, handcrafted men’s footwear brand Escaro Royale has come out with a new collection that is not just about good looks, but about great comfort as well. From formal to party wear, to boots to sneakers, this range has a shoe for every reason. Like, for instance, the Branco Crocodile-Textured Double-Monk Black Ankle Boots, where the outer sole is directly stitched to the insole and handmade resin-rubber TUnit sole. Made from Argentinian full-grain white crust leather, it is lined with French sheepskin and comes with a stylish, hand-finished buckle.

If you’re looking for a more formal shoe in the same material, you could try on the Hagen Croc Captoe Wine Oxfords, which come with signature brass lace tips. Also made from Argentinian leather is the Hybrid Brogue derby in black. In this too, the outer sole is directly stitched to the insole along with fine 1.8 gauge crust leather. The Rare Snake Foil-Printed Leather Slipons are clean and modern Italian-inspired loafers provide a snug fit and a balanced walk. These have been hand-painted and hand-finished with the exotic printed leather. The Wooden Finish Designer Derby pair is another example of fine-grained leather and comes with a highly burnished finish.

Price: ₹6,000 onwards