Plants that purify: Top five house plants to help you breathe better

They’re not just pretty to look at, these top five house plants also help you breathe better by cleansing the air

Published: 16th August 2020

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera: This not only cleanses the air of benzene and formaldehyde, but also absorbs carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide. A great plant to keep at home as it is short, easy to grow and maintain. Moist soil and mild sunlight help to easily propagate a single plant into multiple plants in a short period. An added benefit is that aloe vera gel contains antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties and helps maintain a great complexion.

Snake Plant: Also known as Mother-in-Law’s Tongue, this is one of the top indoor air purifying plants as identified by NASA. Best suited for bathrooms as it can survive in low light and humid conditions, it filters out formaldehyde which is commonly found in personal care products. A hardy plant requiring minimal attention, the only thing to remember is that it needs to be planted in free draining soil. 

Peace Lilly: One of the best-known cleansing plants for removing common household toxins, peace lily cleanses the air of benzene and formaldehyde, thereby cleaning up our breathing space. An easy-to-grow plant with pretty white flowers, it effectively removes indoor pollutants emitted by electronics, furniture and other household items. A word of caution, though: Keep away from pets and children.

Green Spider Plant: These useful air-purifying plants for bedrooms eliminate xylene and formaldehyde present indoors. They grow easily and require minimal care—a well-drained soil, bright but indirect sunlight and water two-three times a week. One plant is apparently enough to clean the air in a 200 sq m space.

Areca Palm: One of the best air purifying plants in India, this hardy species filters benzene, formaldehyde and trichloroethylene. It needs moist soil and placement in an area with good air circulation. As an added benefit beyond air purification, it is also a natural humidifier making it all the more useful during the dry winter. Areca palms thrive in areas with bright but not direct sunlight. Since it is non-toxic. it is safe for pets.

